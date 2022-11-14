ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

The Temptations and Four Tops are on tour. We found tickets for shows.

It’s not “Just Your Imagination (Running Away With You).”. The Temptations, now in their 62nd year (!) of existence and featuring original member Otis Williams, are heading out on a nationwide 24-concert tour from December 2022 through May 2023. As an added bonus, they’ll bring along fellow legendary...
NEWARK, NJ
stupiddope.com

The Struggle of NYC’s Weed Bus Pioneer

Last month, Cash Only linked up with the founder of Uncle Budd’s Bud Bus to learn what it’s like to run a mobile marijuana dispensary in NYC, and the story immediately became more complex than we anticipated. As we’ve noted before, weed is now legal in New York,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Zellnor Myrie and Diana Richardson are engaged

Love was in the air at Somos as lawmakers, political operatives and lobbyists descended on Puerto Rico for the annual post-election legislative retreat. On Saturday, the last full day of the conference, state Sen. Zellnor Myrie and former Assembly Member Diana Richardson got engaged, multiple sources told City & State. The pair have dated for years, and though they’ve never publicly announced their relationship, they haven’t gone out of their way to hide it. Their courtship has been an open secret among New York political circles, going back to Myrie’s first campaign for state Senate in 2018. The pair represented partially overlapping districts in Central Brooklyn, and in 2020, they protested for racial justice together at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, both getting pepper sprayed by the NYPD.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
B106

The Break Presents – Lola Brooke

Lola Brooke stands at just 4 feet, 9 inches, but her voice is much bigger than that. Assertive and pleasantly full of bass, her sound has reached millions over the last few years, thanks to gully hits like "Don’t Play With It," which helped introduce the Brooklyn native to the masses. The track has recently soared to nearly 2 million streams on Spotify and similar views on YouTube. And it’s landed Lola on the radar of other established acts like Cardi B, Meek Mill and Foxy Brown. As heard in her lyrics and exemplified in her motion, Lola clearly isn’t the type for games. When it comes to rap, she’s primed to continue winning.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

3rd death may be linked to NYC gay club drugging: mom

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The mother of John Umberger, who died at age 33 during a trip to Manhattan, warned Monday that club goers in Hell’s Kitchen should be aware of robbery teams that could be drugging their victims with fatal results. And she said she’s learned of a possible third death tied to West […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bungalower

Barktoberfest returns on Sunday, November 20

Orange County Animal Services (Facebook | Website) will celebrate its ninth annual Barktoberfest event this Sunday, November 20, at Lake Eola from noon–4 p.m. The annual event highlights the work of theCentral Florida rescue community, brings attention to their individual needs, and showcases available pets. Nearly two dozen local rescue groups will attend the event, including Pet Rescue by Judy, Husky Haven of Florida, Scottish Terrier Rescue of Florida, and Florida Boxer Rescue.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
musictimes.com

Nas' Home Burglary: Rapper Celebrating Album Release While House Was Being Robbed [Report]

Rapper Nas was in New York City, celebrating the release of his album "King's Disease" series when his home in Calabasas, California was burglarized by unidentified men. According to reports, Nas' team was notified of the burglary via a Ring camera installed in the rapper's home. It caught the men leaving the home, and the team immediately contacted the police, however, the burglars were long gone by the time police officers arrived at the scene.
CALABASAS, CA
Daily News

NYC gunman on e-bike fatally shot Bronx man, a promising young basketball player: ‘A great soul’

The smallest player on the court was the one his teammates looked up to. Jayden Goodridge, killed by a gunshot fired in the Bronx this past Sunday, was always a leader during his four years as a 5-foot-2 point guard for the renowned Riverside Hawks AAU team, his former coach told the Daily News. “A huge heart, a big smile, loved by everyone,” said coach Andre Thomas. “He always knew how to ...
BRONX, NY
bungalower

Last local Radio Shack to close next month

Orange County’s first (and last) Radio Shack will close its doors in mid-December after roughly 52 years of business just south of downtown Orlando. The property, which is located at 2001 S. Orange Avenue [GMap] in the SoDo District, was listed for lease on LoopNet this summer and has already landed a tenant – an unnamed smoke shop scheduled to take the keys in January 2023.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
informedinfrastructure.com

Superior Construction Wins Two FDOT Projects Worth a Combined $112.5M

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Superior Construction, an American family-owned infrastructure contractor, has won two Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) contracts worth approximately $112.5 million. The heavy civil contractor was awarded FDOT’s project to complete much-need improvements to the I-295 and U.S. 17 Interchange, as well as a contract to improve the I-4 and Daryl Carter Parkway Interchange.
ORLANDO, FL
The Staten Island Advance

Ready to work: Asylum seekers on Staten Island complete training, earn free pair of work boots through local organization

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Several asylum seekers hoping to enter the workforce in New York City took a big step forward with the help of one community-based organization. On Sunday, La Colmena — which works to empower day laborers, domestic workers, and other low-wage immigrant workers of varying immigration status on Staten Island — held a graduation ceremony at its Stapleton headquarters for just over two dozen individuals who completed La Colmena-sponsored Occupational Safety and Healthcare (OSHA) and Site Safety Training (SST) courses. The courses — which necessitated 40 hours and 10 hours of class time, respectively — are legally required for those who wish to work on construction sites.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
pix11.com

Man killed in Chelsea triple shooting identified

Three people were shot, including a man who died. Three people were shot, including a man who died. Bronx businesses targeted by racist, anti-Semitic …. Several City Island restaurants reported last week that they had gotten handwritten anti-Black and anti-Semitic letters in the mail. The owners of one restaurant said they were sent a follow-up letter after sharing word of the original.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy