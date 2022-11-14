Read full article on original website
Four Florida Destinations Suggested as Places you Should Visit in the FallL. CaneFlorida State
Publix Opens New Bar in OrlandoBryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
New York Post
The Temptations and Four Tops are on tour. We found tickets for shows.
It’s not “Just Your Imagination (Running Away With You).”. The Temptations, now in their 62nd year (!) of existence and featuring original member Otis Williams, are heading out on a nationwide 24-concert tour from December 2022 through May 2023. As an added bonus, they’ll bring along fellow legendary...
N.J. entertainment lawyer helps hip-hop artists take ownership of their music
Karl Fowlkes said he always loved music, but while growing up in South Jersey, he noticed that most hip-hop artists didn’t own their music. So, after becoming an entertainment lawyer in 2018, he set out to help change that. He began building his client list from his bedroom office...
WDW News Today
Florida Man Chugs 2 Beers In Under 30 Seconds at EPCOT, Removes Shirt, and Almost Falls From Skyliner Platform During Skirmish with Police
An intoxicated Florida man chugged two beers in less than 30 seconds at the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival. It would not take long for the rest of his visit to Disney World to unravel. Chase Holderby sounded friendly at first as he offered handshakes and high-fives to everyone...
stupiddope.com
The Struggle of NYC’s Weed Bus Pioneer
Last month, Cash Only linked up with the founder of Uncle Budd’s Bud Bus to learn what it’s like to run a mobile marijuana dispensary in NYC, and the story immediately became more complex than we anticipated. As we’ve noted before, weed is now legal in New York,...
cityandstateny.com
Zellnor Myrie and Diana Richardson are engaged
Love was in the air at Somos as lawmakers, political operatives and lobbyists descended on Puerto Rico for the annual post-election legislative retreat. On Saturday, the last full day of the conference, state Sen. Zellnor Myrie and former Assembly Member Diana Richardson got engaged, multiple sources told City & State. The pair have dated for years, and though they’ve never publicly announced their relationship, they haven’t gone out of their way to hide it. Their courtship has been an open secret among New York political circles, going back to Myrie’s first campaign for state Senate in 2018. The pair represented partially overlapping districts in Central Brooklyn, and in 2020, they protested for racial justice together at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, both getting pepper sprayed by the NYPD.
The Break Presents – Lola Brooke
Lola Brooke stands at just 4 feet, 9 inches, but her voice is much bigger than that. Assertive and pleasantly full of bass, her sound has reached millions over the last few years, thanks to gully hits like "Don’t Play With It," which helped introduce the Brooklyn native to the masses. The track has recently soared to nearly 2 million streams on Spotify and similar views on YouTube. And it’s landed Lola on the radar of other established acts like Cardi B, Meek Mill and Foxy Brown. As heard in her lyrics and exemplified in her motion, Lola clearly isn’t the type for games. When it comes to rap, she’s primed to continue winning.
Early Addition: NYC kept running boats aground in a futile attempt to put a ferry terminal in Coney Island Creek
Because officials also seemed ready to have boats cruising past swimming children, here are your early links: Michael Lewis' SBF book (and then movie) likely soon, macabre chatter outside the Twitter office, butter is great, and more. [ more › ]
New Brunswick rapper reportedly saves teen girl trapped on E. Orange rooftop
Sunny Jorge is cosigned by Paterson native Fetty Wap.
3rd death may be linked to NYC gay club drugging: mom
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The mother of John Umberger, who died at age 33 during a trip to Manhattan, warned Monday that club goers in Hell’s Kitchen should be aware of robbery teams that could be drugging their victims with fatal results. And she said she’s learned of a possible third death tied to West […]
bungalower
Barktoberfest returns on Sunday, November 20
Orange County Animal Services (Facebook | Website) will celebrate its ninth annual Barktoberfest event this Sunday, November 20, at Lake Eola from noon–4 p.m. The annual event highlights the work of theCentral Florida rescue community, brings attention to their individual needs, and showcases available pets. Nearly two dozen local rescue groups will attend the event, including Pet Rescue by Judy, Husky Haven of Florida, Scottish Terrier Rescue of Florida, and Florida Boxer Rescue.
musictimes.com
Nas' Home Burglary: Rapper Celebrating Album Release While House Was Being Robbed [Report]
Rapper Nas was in New York City, celebrating the release of his album "King's Disease" series when his home in Calabasas, California was burglarized by unidentified men. According to reports, Nas' team was notified of the burglary via a Ring camera installed in the rapper's home. It caught the men leaving the home, and the team immediately contacted the police, however, the burglars were long gone by the time police officers arrived at the scene.
NYC gunman on e-bike fatally shot Bronx man, a promising young basketball player: ‘A great soul’
The smallest player on the court was the one his teammates looked up to. Jayden Goodridge, killed by a gunshot fired in the Bronx this past Sunday, was always a leader during his four years as a 5-foot-2 point guard for the renowned Riverside Hawks AAU team, his former coach told the Daily News. “A huge heart, a big smile, loved by everyone,” said coach Andre Thomas. “He always knew how to ...
bungalower
Last local Radio Shack to close next month
Orange County’s first (and last) Radio Shack will close its doors in mid-December after roughly 52 years of business just south of downtown Orlando. The property, which is located at 2001 S. Orange Avenue [GMap] in the SoDo District, was listed for lease on LoopNet this summer and has already landed a tenant – an unnamed smoke shop scheduled to take the keys in January 2023.
informedinfrastructure.com
Superior Construction Wins Two FDOT Projects Worth a Combined $112.5M
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Superior Construction, an American family-owned infrastructure contractor, has won two Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) contracts worth approximately $112.5 million. The heavy civil contractor was awarded FDOT’s project to complete much-need improvements to the I-295 and U.S. 17 Interchange, as well as a contract to improve the I-4 and Daryl Carter Parkway Interchange.
Ready to work: Asylum seekers on Staten Island complete training, earn free pair of work boots through local organization
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Several asylum seekers hoping to enter the workforce in New York City took a big step forward with the help of one community-based organization. On Sunday, La Colmena — which works to empower day laborers, domestic workers, and other low-wage immigrant workers of varying immigration status on Staten Island — held a graduation ceremony at its Stapleton headquarters for just over two dozen individuals who completed La Colmena-sponsored Occupational Safety and Healthcare (OSHA) and Site Safety Training (SST) courses. The courses — which necessitated 40 hours and 10 hours of class time, respectively — are legally required for those who wish to work on construction sites.
blavity.com
23-Year-Old Twins Electrocuted To Death During Hurricane Nicole With Baby In Car
During Hurricane Nicole in Orlando, Florida, 23-year-old twins tragically lost their lives after touching a live electrical wire. Khalil Sapp drove through Conway early on Thursday with his sister Kianna and her 1-year-old daughter Mylah. The tragedy occurred after they discovered the live cable.
VIDEO: Ticketed driver pummels NYPD traffic agent in Brooklyn
The traffic agent was on-duty and in uniform when he was pummeled by the enraged motorist at Avenue Z and E. 16th Street in Sheepshead Bay on Monday afternoon.
pix11.com
Man killed in Chelsea triple shooting identified
Three people were shot, including a man who died. Three people were shot, including a man who died. Bronx businesses targeted by racist, anti-Semitic …. Several City Island restaurants reported last week that they had gotten handwritten anti-Black and anti-Semitic letters in the mail. The owners of one restaurant said they were sent a follow-up letter after sharing word of the original.
International Fugitive Dennis Edwards, aka “Death,” Arrested On 2012 Inditement To Import Cocaine Though Newark Liberty International Airport
November 15, 2022 A Guyanese citizen was arraigned today on drug conspiracy charges, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Dennis…
fox5ny.com
How thousands of motorists evade tolls with license plate tricks
NEW YORK - The bridges and tunnels run by the MTA are busy, and they generate crucial revenue. Over $2 billion a year comes into the agency, which uses the funds to keep its mass transit infrastructure up-to-date. But some drivers have been cheating the system. A video obtained by...
