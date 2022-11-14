ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swedesboro, NJ

PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware

- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
shorelocalnews.com

Is Bart Blatstein good for Atlantic City?

Let’s say – to put it mildly – I was a Bart Blatstein pessimist. On a personal level, we would share brief interactions at events, but I never really conversed with him, and my interactions with him were far from dazzling. Despite my professional admiration for him...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
wilmtoday.com

Thanksgiving in Wilmington, DE!

Thanksgiving at Iron Hill– Enjoy the comfort of traditional Thanksgiving food along with the ease of a meal cooked for you. Dinner for 4 is just $75 and includes turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, stuffing, green beans, and gravy! Add on apple pie or pumpkin pie for $12, a signature growler for $12, or a seasonal growler for $14.
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Final draft of plan for I-95 cap park released

A final draft is out for a plan to cap Interstate 95 in downtown Wilmington and create a 12-acre park atop the newly renovated highway. “Can it be done?” regional planner Dave Gula asked rhetorically. “We believe it can.” “Absolutely,” consultant Mary Margaret Jones said at a public meeting Thursday when asked for her gut feeling about getting the massive ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
SoJO 104.9

Celebrate Christmas With The Dinosaurs This Year In Philadelphia, PA

Have a holly jolly JURASSIC Christmas this year when you walk with amongst the dinosaurs in the City of Brotherly Love this December!. The epic event all dinosaur-lovers obsess over, "Jurassic Quest" is headed back to the Greater Philadelphia region just in time for the holiday season. Hopefully, you didn't lock in all of your Christmas excursions yet. The T-Rex-obsessed are going to want to get in a little bit of prehistoric monster time before Santa climbs down the chimney this year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cat Country 107.3

How One Atlantic County Restaurant Lost My Business

Sometimes I just wonder how some places stay in business. For the most part, my interactions with local businesses are good. I shop locally as much as I can. We eat out a few times a month, and we order restaurant delivery at least once a week. 99% of those...
ocnjsentinel.com

Somers Point condo offers sunrise views at sheltered marina

SOMERS POINT — What’s better than a wonderfully located, low-maintenance condominium home with a beautiful sunrise view over Great Egg Harbor Bay?. The completely renovated three-level unit with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms at 104 Harbour Cove Marina, recently listed by real estate agent Gray Haenn of Monihan Realty.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Camden County announces 561 cases in past week

The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 441 new positive cases of COVID-19 and three new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, Nov. 8 and Monday, Nov. 14. Additionally, there were 120 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 561. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 129,620 and 1,730 total fatalities.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
delawarebusinessnow.com

Preparing for arrival of Avelo Airlines

Work is underway at Wilmington Airport (ILG) on ticket counters for Avelo Airlines. The airline plans to start flights from ILG to five Florida cities beginning in February. Flights to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Tampa and West Palm Beach will operate twice a week with service to Orlando three times weekly in the early going.
WILMINGTON, DE
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

