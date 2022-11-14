Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
$1M Grant for Indian King Tavern, Wallace House Historic SitesMorristown MinuteSomerset County, NJ
The Pullman Restaurant & Bar finally opens in Bryn MawrMarilyn JohnsonBryn Mawr, PA
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Popular South Jersey BBQ restaurant goes dark this weekend
AUDUBON — Another South Jersey restaurant is shuttering its doors and blaming a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic, price increases across the board, meat shortages, and labor challenges. Smoke BBQ, 34 W. Merchant St. in Audubon, opened five years ago to bring fresh daily BBQ to the people of...
Wow! The Oldest Church in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
Once again I want to bring to you a piece of our history. American history which is from right here in the Garden State. A way for us to get a better look into the deep roots of the American story that we have been part of right here in New Jersey.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
shorelocalnews.com
Is Bart Blatstein good for Atlantic City?
Let’s say – to put it mildly – I was a Bart Blatstein pessimist. On a personal level, we would share brief interactions at events, but I never really conversed with him, and my interactions with him were far from dazzling. Despite my professional admiration for him...
The Story Behind Iconic Atlantic City Photo Not Seen In 44 Years
This iconic photo had only been published exactly one time, on May 27, 1978. It has not been seen since, until now. The photo was taken by Gregg Kohl, who is one of the most respected and talented photographers in Atlantic City history. Never reported until now, Kohl came excruciatingly...
NJ Governor Murphy: Major National Event Is Coming To Atlantic City
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, the incoming Chairman of the National Governor’s Association just broke major news on Thursday, November 17, 2022, during an interview. Governor Murphy confirmed for the first time anywhere that the National Governor’s Association Annual Summer Meeting for 2023 will be held in Atlantic City.
West Coast flights from Atlantic City, NJ, are coming in 2023 – How to book
Atlantic City International Airport is getting a new airline, and it will offer flights to the West Coast. The South Jersey Transportation Authority confirms Sun Country Airlines will begin service May 1 out of ACY. Based in Minnesota, Sun Country will fly twice a week from Atlantic City to their...
billypenn.com
Replace Wawa with its rival?; Where to donate used goods; Eagles turned upside-down | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. What should replace Wawa in Center City? How about…Sheetz. After Wawa closed two Market Street locations last month, we asked what Philadelphians thought...
Seeing Deer & More In Egg Harbor Township & Northfield, NJ
My daily ride from Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey to the Northfield studios of Townsquare Media, is often like a ride through the zoo. On my way in, it’s in the dark, early hours of the morning. On a daily basis, I can see:. Deer. Rabbits. Raccoons. Skunks. Opossum.
wilmtoday.com
Thanksgiving in Wilmington, DE!
Thanksgiving at Iron Hill– Enjoy the comfort of traditional Thanksgiving food along with the ease of a meal cooked for you. Dinner for 4 is just $75 and includes turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, stuffing, green beans, and gravy! Add on apple pie or pumpkin pie for $12, a signature growler for $12, or a seasonal growler for $14.
Final draft of plan for I-95 cap park released
A final draft is out for a plan to cap Interstate 95 in downtown Wilmington and create a 12-acre park atop the newly renovated highway. “Can it be done?” regional planner Dave Gula asked rhetorically. “We believe it can.” “Absolutely,” consultant Mary Margaret Jones said at a public meeting Thursday when asked for her gut feeling about getting the massive ... Read More
Celebrate Christmas With The Dinosaurs This Year In Philadelphia, PA
Have a holly jolly JURASSIC Christmas this year when you walk with amongst the dinosaurs in the City of Brotherly Love this December!. The epic event all dinosaur-lovers obsess over, "Jurassic Quest" is headed back to the Greater Philadelphia region just in time for the holiday season. Hopefully, you didn't lock in all of your Christmas excursions yet. The T-Rex-obsessed are going to want to get in a little bit of prehistoric monster time before Santa climbs down the chimney this year.
Manahawkin, NJ Teen Found Dead at Recycling Plant in Pennsylvania
A 19-year-old from Manahawkin was found dead at a recycling plant in Pennsylvania after walking off from a house party near Kutztown University. Kellen Bischoff, in Kutztown visiting a family member, wandered off alone in the early Saturday morning hours, CBS News reports. Bischoff reportedly ended up behind a Dollar...
How One Atlantic County Restaurant Lost My Business
Sometimes I just wonder how some places stay in business. For the most part, my interactions with local businesses are good. I shop locally as much as I can. We eat out a few times a month, and we order restaurant delivery at least once a week. 99% of those...
ocnjsentinel.com
Somers Point condo offers sunrise views at sheltered marina
SOMERS POINT — What’s better than a wonderfully located, low-maintenance condominium home with a beautiful sunrise view over Great Egg Harbor Bay?. The completely renovated three-level unit with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms at 104 Harbour Cove Marina, recently listed by real estate agent Gray Haenn of Monihan Realty.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 3-9, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 3-9, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Entries list property address followed by selling...
Pink Bringing New Tour to Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA in 2023
All we can say is, 'IT'S ABOUT TIME!' P!nk is BACK, baby, and she's coming to Philadelphia in 2023 on her biggest tour yet. It's been over four years since P!nk last performed in Philly. Whether you've seen her live in concert before or one of her performances on television,...
Camden County announces 561 cases in past week
The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 441 new positive cases of COVID-19 and three new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, Nov. 8 and Monday, Nov. 14. Additionally, there were 120 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 561. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 129,620 and 1,730 total fatalities.
If You’re in Need, We’d Like to Help Out Your Family With a Free Turkey
Townsquare Media Atlantic City wants to make sure people in our area who may be struggling this holiday season have a free turkey this Thanksgiving. Once again this year, we are putting into effect our Feed a Family effort. We will be handing out free turkeys. There is a form...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Preparing for arrival of Avelo Airlines
Work is underway at Wilmington Airport (ILG) on ticket counters for Avelo Airlines. The airline plans to start flights from ILG to five Florida cities beginning in February. Flights to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Tampa and West Palm Beach will operate twice a week with service to Orlando three times weekly in the early going.
