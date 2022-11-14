ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

WTNH

Man injured in Hartford Kensington Street shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his twenties was injured in a shooting on Kensington Street in Hartford Wednesday night. Hartford police responded to St. Francis Hospital around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. After meeting with the victim, police determined the shooting occurred in the area of 86 Kensington St. […]
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Pre-Trial Stabbing

2022-11-17@11:48am–#Bridgeport CT– A person was parking their car prior to their court case when they were stabbed. According to a witness, they were supposed to testify in court. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Seymour police make second arrest in double deadly pedestrian crash

SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - A second arrest was made in connection with a deadly crash that left a couple dead in Seymour last December. Seymour police said they arrested Riqui Irigoyen-Flores, 31, of West Haven, on charges of hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence, and interfering with officers. According to...
SEYMOUR, CT
Eyewitness News

Officer shot during undercover operation in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A police officer was treated for minor injuries after being shot during an undercover operation in Waterbury late Wednesday night. The Waterbury Police Department held a news conference at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday. They revealed that the officer who was shot was a Naugatuck officer who...
WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Pistol Whipped During Robbery

2022-11-16@7:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a robbery at G&E Smoke Shop at 975 State Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
zip06.com

North Branford Police Detectives Aid in Arrest of Attempted Robbery Suspects

Collaboration by North Branford Police Department (NBPD) detectives with local, state and federal agencies helped bring federal charges against two Bristol residents for numerous violent store robberies across the state, including an attempted robbery in North Branford on September 5. As previously reported, the Sept. 5 attempted robbery took place...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
NECN

Father Arrested in Connection to Baby's Fentanyl Death in Enfield, Conn.

An Enfield man has been arrested in connection to the fentanyl death of his 1-year-old child in November 2021. Police said they've arrested 30-year-old Lenin Rodriguez on an arrest warrant Wednesday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the baby died of acute fentanyl intoxication. The manner of death...
ENFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

BB Gun Discharged at Family Academy in New Haven

School officials said Family Academy in New Haven went into a lockdown after a BB gun was discharged during school hours. A spokesperson for New Haven Public Schools said a student was found to be in possession of a BB gun Wednesday morning. Staff confiscated the weapon and the student...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man pleads guilty to supplying Connecticut gang members with guns

(WTNH) – A Georgia man pleaded guilty to supplying guns to gang members in Bridgeport. According to court documents, the FBI, ATF, DEA, and Bridgeport police have been investigating multiple Bridgeport-based gangs whose members are involved in narcotics trafficking, murder, and other acts of violence. From at least 2017 until his arrest on November 12, […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

March held in honor of Waterbury woman killed three years ago

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Three years later, a Waterbury family is still looking for answers in a 2019 homicide in Wolcott. The family of Janet Avalo-Alvarez brought friends and community members out over the weekend for a march in remembrance of Avalo-Alvarez. The march was also for those who have been made the victim of […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Hartford public safety committee discusses homicide spike

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford’s recent spike in homicides was front and center at Tuesday night’s meeting of the city’s public safety committee. Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody told members that of the 36 homicides this year 19 have stemmed from personal arguments, more than double the category last year. In comparison, drug-related homicides have […]
HARTFORD, CT

