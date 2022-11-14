Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
Man injured in Hartford Kensington Street shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his twenties was injured in a shooting on Kensington Street in Hartford Wednesday night. Hartford police responded to St. Francis Hospital around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. After meeting with the victim, police determined the shooting occurred in the area of 86 Kensington St. […]
Eyewitness News
Use of force ‘justified’ in January police pursuit of suspect from New Haven to Bridgeport
(WFSB) - A use of force shooting by an officer earlier this year was justified, according to the state Office of Inspector General. Deputy U.S. marshal James Masterson opened fire on a box truck driven by Marvin Owens back on Jan 13, 2022. Masterson fired at the truck five times,...
Naugatuck officer shot during undercover Waterbury investigation
Naugatuck officer shot during Waterbury investigation
NBC Connecticut
Personal Arguments Causing Hartford Homicides to Climb to Record Numbers: Mayor
With six weeks left in the year, Hartford has already hit a grim milestone: 36 homicides so far in 2022. The only time the city had 30 or more homicides was in 2003 and 2015. “She was fun, liked to laugh. Everybody knew her,” Diazsha Heaven said, describing her sister Jayla. “Yeah, she was just full of energy.”
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Pre-Trial Stabbing
2022-11-17@11:48am–#Bridgeport CT– A person was parking their car prior to their court case when they were stabbed. According to a witness, they were supposed to testify in court. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
East Hartford man sentenced to 18 months in prison for making ghost guns
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – An East Hartford man was sentenced on Thursday after being convicted of making ghost guns. According to court documents, in late 2021, the FBI learned that John Lee Ortiz and others were selling ghost guns. Ghost guns are homemade guns that do not contain serial numbers or other identifying markings […]
Eyewitness News
Seymour police make second arrest in double deadly pedestrian crash
SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - A second arrest was made in connection with a deadly crash that left a couple dead in Seymour last December. Seymour police said they arrested Riqui Irigoyen-Flores, 31, of West Haven, on charges of hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence, and interfering with officers. According to...
New Haven police release new photos of suspect in liquor store clerk shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police released security camera photos of the shooting at a liquor store last week, and are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect. On November 12, at 6:30 p.m., police received a report of a person shot at the Yale Bowl...
Eyewitness News
Officer shot during undercover operation in Waterbury
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A police officer was treated for minor injuries after being shot during an undercover operation in Waterbury late Wednesday night. The Waterbury Police Department held a news conference at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday. They revealed that the officer who was shot was a Naugatuck officer who...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Pistol Whipped During Robbery
2022-11-16@7:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a robbery at G&E Smoke Shop at 975 State Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
zip06.com
North Branford Police Detectives Aid in Arrest of Attempted Robbery Suspects
Collaboration by North Branford Police Department (NBPD) detectives with local, state and federal agencies helped bring federal charges against two Bristol residents for numerous violent store robberies across the state, including an attempted robbery in North Branford on September 5. As previously reported, the Sept. 5 attempted robbery took place...
NECN
Father Arrested in Connection to Baby's Fentanyl Death in Enfield, Conn.
An Enfield man has been arrested in connection to the fentanyl death of his 1-year-old child in November 2021. Police said they've arrested 30-year-old Lenin Rodriguez on an arrest warrant Wednesday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the baby died of acute fentanyl intoxication. The manner of death...
NBC Connecticut
BB Gun Discharged at Family Academy in New Haven
School officials said Family Academy in New Haven went into a lockdown after a BB gun was discharged during school hours. A spokesperson for New Haven Public Schools said a student was found to be in possession of a BB gun Wednesday morning. Staff confiscated the weapon and the student...
Springfield suspect wanted for shoplifting, allegedly stole kid’s bike
The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man that was caught on camera allegedly shoplifting.
Man pleads guilty to supplying Connecticut gang members with guns
(WTNH) – A Georgia man pleaded guilty to supplying guns to gang members in Bridgeport. According to court documents, the FBI, ATF, DEA, and Bridgeport police have been investigating multiple Bridgeport-based gangs whose members are involved in narcotics trafficking, murder, and other acts of violence. From at least 2017 until his arrest on November 12, […]
East Haven police make arrest after juvenile seriously injured by ‘splatter gun’
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – East Haven police arrested an 18-year-old man connected to a paintball incident that left a juvenile seriously injured on Sept. 10. According to the East Haven police, officers working the town’s fall festival were approached by a group of juveniles who stated there was someone shooting possible BB gun pellets […]
March held in honor of Waterbury woman killed three years ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Three years later, a Waterbury family is still looking for answers in a 2019 homicide in Wolcott. The family of Janet Avalo-Alvarez brought friends and community members out over the weekend for a march in remembrance of Avalo-Alvarez. The march was also for those who have been made the victim of […]
New Britain Herald
Newington man gets decade in prison after arranging for tractor trailer drivers to bring cocaine into Connecticut
A Newington man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for trafficking drugs into Connecticut using truck drivers – during an investigation in which more than $1 million in cash was seized. Angel Luis Rodriguez, who also goes by “Lou Rock,” 45, received his 10-year prison sentence during...
Body recovered from Holyoke canal
A body was recovered from the canal in Holyoke Thursday morning.
Hartford public safety committee discusses homicide spike
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford’s recent spike in homicides was front and center at Tuesday night’s meeting of the city’s public safety committee. Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody told members that of the 36 homicides this year 19 have stemmed from personal arguments, more than double the category last year. In comparison, drug-related homicides have […]
Comments / 3