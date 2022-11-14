ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magoffin County, KY

WOWK 13 News

Carter County Schools in Kentucky cut school bus routes following staffing shortages, drivers being sick

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Parents in Carter County say they’re scrambling after the school district cut school bus routes this week due to staffing shortages and bus drivers being sick. These cuts impact students at Prichard Elementary School, East Carter Middle and East Carter High School, Tygart Creek Elementary, West Carter Middle and West […]
CARTER COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky deputy injured in shootout has leg amputated

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A Floyd County Deputy injured in the line of duty had surgery to amputate his leg. Deputy Darrin Lawson was injured during the tragic ambush attack that killed three law enforcement officers and a K-9 on June 30. He was one of several people shot during the attack in Allen. His fiancé […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

One person killed, one injured in Interstate 64 crash in Kentucky

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — One person was killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 64 in Kentucky on Wednesday, officials said. A pickup truck was found over an embankment about 7 a.m. just east of Morehead, according to the Rowan County Coroner’s Office.
MOREHEAD, KY
935wain.com

Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Nov. 17, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on Kentucky National Guard members returning home; economic development progress; executive orders regarding medical cannabis; disaster recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky; wildfires; public health; and shopping local this Christmas season. He also named both the Bourbon County High School Marching Band and journalist Deborah Yetter this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. school superintendent announces retirement

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 2:01 p.m.: Perry County Schools Superintendent Jonathan Jett said he is retiring at the end of the year. He has spent nearly 30 years in education with the district. Jett began his career in special education and has served as superintendent for the past 10 years.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Police: Man found in Mt. Vernon home facing multiple drug charges

A man is facing felony drug charges after being found inside a home in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, according to police. Officers with the Mt. Vernon Police Department were called to a home near the corner of East 5th Street and Wolflin Street on Thursday evening to investigate reports of people illegally living in the home.
MOUNT VERNON, IN
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky State Police warn of phone scam

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky State Police say that they’ve received complaints from citizens regarding a phone scam in the Ashland area. KSP says that people have been receiving calls from a person claiming to be a trooper with KSP and saying that they have civil litigation against them. They say that the caller then demands immediate […]
ASHLAND, KY
99.5 WKDQ

What Kentucky Law Says About Funeral Processions and Traffic

While visiting relatives in Silver City NM a few years ago, we were driving on U.S. 180, A divided highway, it is the town's major thoroughfare and largely unavoidable. We were heading back to my uncle's house when we noticed a funeral procession headed our way. Instinctively, I began to slow down out of respect; my dad was a funeral director, so it comes naturally in our family. But, being on the opposite side of the median from the procession, it wasn't necessary. Quickly remembering that, I sped back up. Plus, no one else was even figuratively batting an eye. No other drivers slowed their vehicles.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Hemp store owner glad delta-8 regulations coming to Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Small business owners who sell hemp products received good news this week from Gov. Andy Beshear; through an executive order, he’s mandating the sale and packaging of delta-8. Dee Dee Taylor is the owner of 502 Hemp and Wellness Center, who is one of the people celebrating the action by Beshear. “I think it is great,” Taylor said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Kentucky Power helps families in need with bills this winter through energy assistance programs

Kentucky Power helps families in need with bills this winter through energy assistance programs. ASHLAND, Ky., November 17, 2022 – Kentucky Power-funded home energy assistance programs provide financial aid to families in need of help with wintertime electric bills. Applications for HEART, Home Energy Assistance in Reduced Temperatures (HEART), are now being accepted by Community Action groups, which administer these programs through their regional agencies. Applications for THAW, Temporary Heating Assistance in Winter, will be accepted starting January 9.
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

Indiana enters opioid settlement with Walmart, will receive $53M

(The Center Square) – Indiana has agreed to a tentative multistate settlement with Walmart over allegations the giant retailer contributed to the opioid crisis by improperly overseeing its pharmacies. The agreement will secure $53 million in payments to the state, bringing Indiana’s total in opioid-related settlement payments to nearly $573 million.
INDIANA STATE
wevv.com

KYTC Crews prepare for winter weather to keep Kentuckians moving safely

Kentucky officials are taking extra measures this year to prepare for winter weather. November is traditionally the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's snow and ice season launch, where more than 2,000 staff and crew members stand ready to keep roads safe and passable. KYTC officials are launching their first-ever "Name the Plow"...
KENTUCKY STATE

