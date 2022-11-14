Read full article on original website
Related
1 dead, Carter County, Kentucky Judge-Executive injured in Rowan County crash
At the scene, first responders said they found a single pickup truck down an embankment near mile marker 136 westbound on I-64.
Carter County Schools in Kentucky cut school bus routes following staffing shortages, drivers being sick
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Parents in Carter County say they’re scrambling after the school district cut school bus routes this week due to staffing shortages and bus drivers being sick. These cuts impact students at Prichard Elementary School, East Carter Middle and East Carter High School, Tygart Creek Elementary, West Carter Middle and West […]
Kentucky deputy injured in shootout has leg amputated
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A Floyd County Deputy injured in the line of duty had surgery to amputate his leg. Deputy Darrin Lawson was injured during the tragic ambush attack that killed three law enforcement officers and a K-9 on June 30. He was one of several people shot during the attack in Allen. His fiancé […]
wchstv.com
One person killed, one injured in Interstate 64 crash in Kentucky
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — One person was killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 64 in Kentucky on Wednesday, officials said. A pickup truck was found over an embankment about 7 a.m. just east of Morehead, according to the Rowan County Coroner’s Office.
14news.com
Daviess Co. among 10 other Kentucky counties chosen for behavioral pilot program
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A new behavioral pilot program is coming to select Kentucky counties. Officials from the Administrative Office of the Courts and Department for Behavioral Health announced the program this week. Daviess County is one of 11 counties that were selected to participate in the program. The...
Wave 3
KY Law Enforcement Council votes to not revoke former LMPD Officer’s certification
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Myles Cosgrove will keep his state law enforcement certification. This certification is required for him to be a police officer at any department in the state of Kentucky. The decision was made Thursday after the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council voted...
935wain.com
Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Nov. 17, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on Kentucky National Guard members returning home; economic development progress; executive orders regarding medical cannabis; disaster recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky; wildfires; public health; and shopping local this Christmas season. He also named both the Bourbon County High School Marching Band and journalist Deborah Yetter this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. school superintendent announces retirement
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 2:01 p.m.: Perry County Schools Superintendent Jonathan Jett said he is retiring at the end of the year. He has spent nearly 30 years in education with the district. Jett began his career in special education and has served as superintendent for the past 10 years.
wdrb.com
Unlawful expungements raise 'red flags,' leaving Kentucky State Police stuck between judges' orders, state law
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For years, Kentucky judges have improperly ordered some criminal cases erased from the public record despite state laws that should have kept those charges on the books, according to former Kentucky State Police officials. . The expungement process has not always been followed correctly, and it was...
wevv.com
Police: Man found in Mt. Vernon home facing multiple drug charges
A man is facing felony drug charges after being found inside a home in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, according to police. Officers with the Mt. Vernon Police Department were called to a home near the corner of East 5th Street and Wolflin Street on Thursday evening to investigate reports of people illegally living in the home.
Kentucky State Police warn of phone scam
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky State Police say that they’ve received complaints from citizens regarding a phone scam in the Ashland area. KSP says that people have been receiving calls from a person claiming to be a trooper with KSP and saying that they have civil litigation against them. They say that the caller then demands immediate […]
What Kentucky Law Says About Funeral Processions and Traffic
While visiting relatives in Silver City NM a few years ago, we were driving on U.S. 180, A divided highway, it is the town's major thoroughfare and largely unavoidable. We were heading back to my uncle's house when we noticed a funeral procession headed our way. Instinctively, I began to slow down out of respect; my dad was a funeral director, so it comes naturally in our family. But, being on the opposite side of the median from the procession, it wasn't necessary. Quickly remembering that, I sped back up. Plus, no one else was even figuratively batting an eye. No other drivers slowed their vehicles.
wdrb.com
Kentucky National Guard soldiers return home just in time for the holidays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky National Guard soldiers who have been deployed in southeast Europe came home to an emotional reunion with their families on Thursday. Allyson Lehman was one of the spouses waiting for her husband to come home. She'd been waiting for 311 days. "That's a lot of...
spectrumnews1.com
Hemp store owner glad delta-8 regulations coming to Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Small business owners who sell hemp products received good news this week from Gov. Andy Beshear; through an executive order, he’s mandating the sale and packaging of delta-8. Dee Dee Taylor is the owner of 502 Hemp and Wellness Center, who is one of the people celebrating the action by Beshear. “I think it is great,” Taylor said.
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky Power helps families in need with bills this winter through energy assistance programs
Kentucky Power helps families in need with bills this winter through energy assistance programs. ASHLAND, Ky., November 17, 2022 – Kentucky Power-funded home energy assistance programs provide financial aid to families in need of help with wintertime electric bills. Applications for HEART, Home Energy Assistance in Reduced Temperatures (HEART), are now being accepted by Community Action groups, which administer these programs through their regional agencies. Applications for THAW, Temporary Heating Assistance in Winter, will be accepted starting January 9.
wevv.com
Indiana enters opioid settlement with Walmart, will receive $53M
(The Center Square) – Indiana has agreed to a tentative multistate settlement with Walmart over allegations the giant retailer contributed to the opioid crisis by improperly overseeing its pharmacies. The agreement will secure $53 million in payments to the state, bringing Indiana’s total in opioid-related settlement payments to nearly $573 million.
Kentucky’s Kids Count report shows more children in foster care, but fewer released through reunification
This year’s Kids Count County Data Book shows Kentucky has improved in some metrics, though there is still room for improvement.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky man warns of holiday decorating dangers as he recovers from spinal cord injury
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the holidays get closer, many families across the Commonwealth will decorate their homes with festive lights. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says it’s a task that results in a lot of injuries. Nearly 160 people hurt themselves each day during the holiday season...
wevv.com
KYTC Crews prepare for winter weather to keep Kentuckians moving safely
Kentucky officials are taking extra measures this year to prepare for winter weather. November is traditionally the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's snow and ice season launch, where more than 2,000 staff and crew members stand ready to keep roads safe and passable. KYTC officials are launching their first-ever "Name the Plow"...
thunderboltradio.com
Funeral Services Will Take Place for Former Kentucky First District U.S. Senator Carroll Hubbard
Funeral services for former Western Kentucky First District U.S. Congressman Carroll Hubbard Jr. will take place on Saturday in Mayfield. Hubbard died Saturday in Paducah at the age of 85. He was born on July 7th of 1937 to Baptist pastor Dr. Carroll Hubbard Sr. and Beth Hubbard, an elementary...
Comments / 1