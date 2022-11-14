Read full article on original website
Staff Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns
The 19th ranked Florida State Seminoles (7-3, 5-3) are hosting the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, on Saturday at high noon. The Noles are one of only four teams in the country, and the only team in the ACC, averaging at least 260 yards of passing offense, and at least 210 yards of rushing offense per game so far this season. FSU is first in the ACC in rushing offense, second in total offense, and second in third-down conversions.
Florida State football, recruiting news: Which team was more fun, 2016 FSU or 2022 FSU?
David Hale posed a question on twitter yesterday asking if this year’s Noles are the best FSU team since 2016?. I think a more fun question is which team is more fun, 2016 FSU or 2022 FSU?. Josh Jagneaux joined Tim for a Ragin Cajun preview and I have...
Florida State defensive backs Renardo Green and Greedy Vance discuss Seminoles’ impressive defense over win streak
The Florida State Seminoles are set to host the Louisana Ragin’ Cajuns this Saturday inside Doak Campbell Stadium at 12:00 p.m. After finishing conference play with a winning record (5-3) for the first time since 2016, the Noles look to finish their last two games strong ending with a rivalry matchup against the Florida Gators.
FSU moves up in College Football Playoff rankings
After beating Syracuse 38-3 in its ACC finale, Florida State Seminoles football has moved up in the College Football Playoff rankings. In the latest edition of the 2022 rankings, the Playoff Committee has slotted Florida State at No. 19 after having the team at No. 23 last week. Florida State...
Noles News: FSU gets new ranking, players, coaches earn accolades
For all things recruiting head on over to the Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff. (click on names for links to commitment articles) Class of 2023 football commits. DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones...
FSU women’s hoops beats UF by double-digits to start 4-0
Florida State Women’s basketball moved to 4-0 after taking down the Florida Gators at home on Wednesday night, putting on a showcase in the fourth quarter and outscoring UF in nearly every category. Ti’naya Latson was named player of the game with 32 points, 12 of 21 in field...
Bowl Projections after Week 11: Who, where could FSU be playing?
No. 20 Florida State Seminoles football (7-3, 5-3 ACC) ended conference playing on a high note, finishing with its ACC record since 2016 on Saturday after beating the Syracuse Orange 38-3. According to FSU Sports Info, Florida State is:. The first ACC school to allow 65 or fewer passing yards...
Head coach Mike Norvell speaks after Tuesday practice
FLORIDA STATE — Head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media after Tuesday’s practice ahead of this weekend's matchup, when they host the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns inside Doak Campbell Stadium at noon. The No. 20 Seminoles are on a hot streak winning their last three games handily,...
Florida State Softball announces 2023 schedule
The time every Florida State softball fan has been waiting for is here. On Tuesday, FSU announced the schedule for the 2023 softball season. Brining back a large group of talented returners, Head coach Lonni Alameda has also gotten the top talent from the transfer portal, and an accomplished group of freshmen.
