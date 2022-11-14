Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Nvidia’s own RTX 4090 graphics card has now apparently suffered a melting cable
Nvidia’s RTX 4090 Founders Edition has become the latest Lovelace flagship model to fall victim to a melted adapter cable, at least as reported by a user on Reddit. Previously, we’d only seen reports of this happening to third-party RTX 4090 graphics cards, meaning those made by Nvidia’s partners, as opposed to the Founders Edition made by Nvidia itself, which had previously not had a documented incident of cable melt.
Digital Trends
Which RTX 4080 should you buy on release day?
The RTX 4080 is here, and you can pick up a card now — if you’re quick enough, that is. Although the RTX 4080 will almost certainly sell out like the RTX 4090 did, that doesn’t mean you should pick up the first card you find in stock.
SK Hynix spinoff Solidigm can now manufacture massive 61.44 TB SSDs
Something to look forward to: Solidigm, a former division of Intel that is now owned by SK Hynix, held a press conference during a recent Tech Field Day 2022 event. The company discussed new technology it was working on and revealed details about upcoming solid-state drives that it hopes to release next year.
Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4050 Spotted in Laptop Benchmark
Raptor Lake meets Ada Lovelace in Samsung's Galaxy Book Pro.
Intel Core i9-13900K vs. AMD Ryzen 9 7950X: Which CPU is best?
Should you choose the Intel or AMD flagship CPU? This guide will showcase all the similarities and differences.
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
TechRadar
Where to buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080: stock updates as they happen
Wondering where to buy the Nvidia RTX 4080 when it goes live? You're going to need our help. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 went on sale on Wednesday November 16 at 9am ET / 6am PT / 2PM GMT and while stock has been selling steadily, at the time of writing, there are still RTX 4080 GPUs available in some stores in both the US and the UK.
Phone Arena
The Xperia Pro-I has an unrivaled camera system and is currently a staggering $700 off
If you want mirrorless camera-level performance from a smartphone, Sony's Xperia Pro-I is currently a staggering $700 off at Best Buy. The Xperia Pro-I is a phone meant for photography purists but doesn't skimp on other features and even includes things that traditionalists will love. The headlining feature is of...
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G mid-ranger is incredibly already getting stable Android 13 with One UI 5
Released back in March with a silky smooth 120Hz Super AMOLED screen in tow and Android 12-based One UI 4.1 software out the box, the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is already undoubtedly one of the best mid-range phones available this holiday season. But there's one thing that could make...
Intel must pay $949 million to patent troll VLSI for an outdated chip patent
What just happened? In its ongoing battle against VLSI, a now-defunct manufacturer of custom integrated circuits (ICs), Intel must pay a hefty fine for infringing a patent granted almost two decades ago. A federal jury in Texas has once again ruled in favor of VLSI, a non-operating company belonging to private equity firm Fortress Investment Group, ordering Intel to pay $949 million. It's a sum the Santa Clara corporation doesn't want to spend for a technology that doesn't even work with their latest computer chips.
technewstoday.com
Flash Vs SSD Drive – What’s the Difference?
Solid-state drives, or SSDs, have always had super-speed data transmission. However, the application was limited to non-volatile memory, such as RAM, until the invention of flash storage. Flash memory technology changed the game for secondary storage. Its use in Solid-state drives had the capability to replace traditional hard drives. And...
TechSpot
RTX 4090 owner launches class-action lawsuit against Nvidia over melting adapters
A hot potato: In a move that should come as little surprise, an RTX 4090 owner has launched a class-action lawsuit against Nvidia over the melting 16-pin power adapter issue. There is still plenty of debate over the root of the problem, but the plaintiff claims he is experienced in the installation of graphics cards, seemingly in an attempt to rule out the popular theory of user error.
Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform for future Android flagships
What just happened? During Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit 2022 conference in Hawaii, the wireless specialist introduced its latest premium mobile platform that'll power the next generation of flagship Android smartphones. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform is built on 4nm process technology and is comprised of a Kryo CPU featuring one prime core clocked at up to 3.2 GHz, four performance cores running at up to 2.8 GHz and three efficiency cores that can hit speeds of up to 2.0 GHz.
Can You Build a Gaming PC for $1,000?
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. With hardware prices growing ever higher and graphics cards costing a small fortune, you might think that $1,000 just isn't enough money to buy a good PC and play the latest games on it. But given that knowledge is power, it must be possible to do this by making sound decisions and clever purchases.
Samsung PS5 SSD drops to lowest ever price ahead of Black Friday
Amazon just sliced more than $200 off one of the best PS5 SSDs — score a 2TB Samsung 980 Pro SSD at a lowest-ever price.
BACKALLEYBUDDY
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Here's the scene: Operating System ~ Win. 11 pro Processor ~ Intel i5-12600KF Motherboard ~ ASUS B660 - PLUS Memory ~ RipJaws 16GB...
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Review
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. It's time to review the new GeForce RTX 4080, Nvidia's latest $1,200 GPU, which is a massive 71% increase over the RTX 3080's MSRP, though of course Nvidia would prefer we forget that was ever a thing and instead focus on the $1,200 3080 Ti.
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy S22: expectations
Samsung will be announcing the new Galaxy S23 in about 3 months plus change. And, you know how the Internet is — we already have so many leaks to go on. So, we can start making assumptions and forming expectations — what will be improved, will the S23 be better than its predecessor, is it worth waiting for the new model?
Phone Arena
Samsung reportedly has an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for the Galaxy S23 series
Rumors about the Galaxy S23 are accumulating at an alarming rate and will undoubtedly continue to do so until we see Samsung's next flagships, expected in early February 2023. To be fair, however, we already have a pretty good understanding of what the upcoming trio will consist of. And with today's leak, we seemingly know more.
itechpost.com
Qualcomm Introduces Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 for Slim Augmented Reality Glasses
Augmented reality (AR) glasses need to be slim for people to actually want to wear them. To make this happen, a powerful chip that won't require a large battery is necessary. Qualcomm have what an AR reality glasses need and the company just recently unveiled it. The Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 platform seems to be built with slim AR glasses in mind, according to Engadget.
TechSpot
