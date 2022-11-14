TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. With hardware prices growing ever higher and graphics cards costing a small fortune, you might think that $1,000 just isn't enough money to buy a good PC and play the latest games on it. But given that knowledge is power, it must be possible to do this by making sound decisions and clever purchases.

1 DAY AGO