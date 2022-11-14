ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beach Beacon

Indian Rocks residents come to the aid of fire district

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue Department Chief Jeffrey Davidson recently thanked the voters for their support in passing a critical referendum question on Election Day, Nov. 8. The ballot item, which called for a new ad valorem tax of 0.67 mills, or $0.67 for every...
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, FL
Beach Beacon

Largo man wins $1M lottery prize

 A Largo man is $1 million richer after scoring a winning lottery ticket. The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that Glenn Shukas, 70, of Largo, claimed a $1 million prize from the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.
LARGO, FL
Beach Beacon

Four candidates apply for open Belleair Beach council seat

BELLEAIR BEACH — The city council will have four nominees to choose from to fill the seat made vacant by the recent resignation of Glenn Gunn. The deadline for turning in applications was Nov. 9. Gunn resigned with a little more than a year left on his term. With...
BELLEAIR BEACH, FL
Beach Beacon

St. Pete Beach considering colorizing asphalt on Gulf Way

ST. PETE BEACH — The city’s Public Works department is studying the use of a colorization product in roadway asphalt to reduce the heat signature, so people don’t burn their bare feet and pets don’t risk seared paws. “Here in Florida we’re talking about the journey...
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
Beach Beacon

Happening This Weekend

• Paul Reiser, Friday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. • Straight No Chaser, Friday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. • Rocks the Cure with Better than Ezra, Friday, Nov. 18, at Jannus Live, St. Petersburg. Visit www.jannuslive.com.
CLEARWATER, FL
Beach Beacon

IRB mayor continues tradition of saluting veterans

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Ever since Joanne “Cookie” Kennedy was elected mayor, she’s honored area veterans during the Indian Rocks Beach City Commission meeting nearest Veterans Day, and this year was no different. After calling the veterans in attendance to the front of the City Hall...
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, FL
Beach Beacon

Dunedin Celtic Music Festival adds Scottish Heavy Athletics

DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Scottish Arts Foundation will present the annual Dunedin Celtic Music Festival Saturday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Highlander Park, 1920 Pinehurst Road, Dunedin. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. Children 12 and younger are welcome to attend at...
DUNEDIN, FL
Beach Beacon

Clearwater Central Catholic wins Class 3A volleyball title in a stunner

CLEARWATER — Against what seemed like insurmountable odds, Clearwater Central Catholic’s volleyball team trotted onto the floor Sunday night for the Class 3A final and made yet more magic. The opponent was Miami Westminster Christian, the state’s top-ranked team by MaxPreps regardless of classification. The Warriors had dropped...
CLEARWATER, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy