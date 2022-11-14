Read full article on original website
Beach Beacon
Indian Rocks residents come to the aid of fire district
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue Department Chief Jeffrey Davidson recently thanked the voters for their support in passing a critical referendum question on Election Day, Nov. 8. The ballot item, which called for a new ad valorem tax of 0.67 mills, or $0.67 for every...
Beach Beacon
Largo man wins $1M lottery prize
A Largo man is $1 million richer after scoring a winning lottery ticket. The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that Glenn Shukas, 70, of Largo, claimed a $1 million prize from the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.
Beach Beacon
Crafts on Main Street — downtown Dunedin Craft Festival to attract more than 200 artisans
DUNEDIN — The holidays are just around the corner, but there’s no need to be concerned about continuing supply chain issues. Shoppers can find a variety of one-of-a-kind, affordable gifts at the 29th annual Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in downtown Dunedin.
Beach Beacon
Clearwater votes to sell 2 downtown parcels, launching a $400M project
CLEARWATER — Voters on Nov. 8 gave the OK to the most ambitious attempt in decades to revitalize the city’s downtown, approving the sale of two waterfront parcels to developers who plan to build a $400 million project with high-rise apartments, a hotel and retail. The referendum to...
Beach Beacon
Four candidates apply for open Belleair Beach council seat
BELLEAIR BEACH — The city council will have four nominees to choose from to fill the seat made vacant by the recent resignation of Glenn Gunn. The deadline for turning in applications was Nov. 9. Gunn resigned with a little more than a year left on his term. With...
Beach Beacon
St. Pete Beach considering colorizing asphalt on Gulf Way
ST. PETE BEACH — The city’s Public Works department is studying the use of a colorization product in roadway asphalt to reduce the heat signature, so people don’t burn their bare feet and pets don’t risk seared paws. “Here in Florida we’re talking about the journey...
Beach Beacon
Happening This Weekend
• Paul Reiser, Friday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. • Straight No Chaser, Friday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. • Rocks the Cure with Better than Ezra, Friday, Nov. 18, at Jannus Live, St. Petersburg. Visit www.jannuslive.com.
Beach Beacon
IRB mayor continues tradition of saluting veterans
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Ever since Joanne “Cookie” Kennedy was elected mayor, she’s honored area veterans during the Indian Rocks Beach City Commission meeting nearest Veterans Day, and this year was no different. After calling the veterans in attendance to the front of the City Hall...
Beach Beacon
Treasure Island’s Sanding Ovations blends fantasy sand sculptures and live music
TREASURE ISLAND — Sand sculptors from around the world will transform the 15th annual Sanding Ovations into a storybook fantasyland on the beach, with creations designed around the theme of “Once Upon a Time.”. The showcase of sand artists is expected to draw tens of thousands of spectators...
Beach Beacon
Dunedin Celtic Music Festival adds Scottish Heavy Athletics
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Scottish Arts Foundation will present the annual Dunedin Celtic Music Festival Saturday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Highlander Park, 1920 Pinehurst Road, Dunedin. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. Children 12 and younger are welcome to attend at...
Beach Beacon
Clearwater Central Catholic wins Class 3A volleyball title in a stunner
CLEARWATER — Against what seemed like insurmountable odds, Clearwater Central Catholic’s volleyball team trotted onto the floor Sunday night for the Class 3A final and made yet more magic. The opponent was Miami Westminster Christian, the state’s top-ranked team by MaxPreps regardless of classification. The Warriors had dropped...
Beach Beacon
Korda edges Thompson to capture 2nd straight Pelican Women’s Championship title
BELLEAIR — Inclement weather bookended the 2022 Pelican Women’s Championship, as the Nov. 10 first round was washed out by Tropical Storm Nicole and the leader’s tee times for the final round on Nov. 13 were delayed a half hour by a passing thundershower. But the soft...
