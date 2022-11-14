ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Staten Island Advance

Early Black Friday deals at Costco: These are the top 10 items to buy right now, according to retail experts

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Black Friday sales are starting earlier than ever this year, and many retailers -- including Costco -- are offering up some deep discounts during the month of November. So if your Christmas list includes hot tech products, like smartwatches and earbuds, or you need some top-selling toys and games, now is the time to snag a deal.
Consumer Reports.org

Best Early Black Friday Deals at Walmart

Black Friday may not have begun yet, but you can still find big savings. Walmart’s deals have already started popping up—both on the retailer’s website and in brick-and-mortar stores. And starting Monday, the retailer will be resuming its annual "Deals for Days" sales, releasing sales every Monday on popular items like TVs and headphones.
New York Post

The 25 best holiday gifts from QVC you can order online in 2022

When it comes to holiday shopping, we’re fans of quite a few retailers — Amazon, Anthropologie and Nordstrom, to name a few — but QVC is a standout brand that isn’t just ‘as seen on TV.’. Notably, QVC has an array of best-selling, perfectly gift-able...
People

Early Black Friday Vacuum Deals Just Landed at Amazon  — Up to 78% Off

Save big on iRobot, Shark, and more  Black Friday may be a few weeks away, but Amazon is already dropping early deals across categories. And if a vacuum cleaner is at the top of your wishlist, we've got good news. Amazon just launched a bunch of early Black Friday deals on all kinds of vacuums. Weeks ahead of the shopping holiday, you can save up to 78 percent on cordless vacuums, robot vacuums, and upright vacuums. Even better, Shark, iRobot, Bissell, and other customer-favorite brands are on sale...
ETOnline.com

The Best Black Friday Furniture Deals of 2022 to Shop Now: Wayfair, Castlery, Target and More

Savvy shoppers know Black Friday is the best time to finally purchase the big ticket items you've been eyeing all year. Many people grab up electronics and designer clothing at a steep discount during these sales, stocking up for themselves and saving on holiday gifts for loved ones. However, some of the biggest savings during Black Friday and Cyber Monday are on furniture offered by some of our favorite brands.
CNET

Black Friday Store Hours 2022: When Are Walmart, Target and Best Buy Open?

Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, marks the start of the holiday shopping season. This year, it falls on Nov. 25. It's often marked by door-busting sales designed to entice shoppers looking for holiday gifts. But it's also been marked by chaos in the aisles and long lines at the registers.
The Independent

Amazon Black Friday 2022: Best early deals on earbuds, doorbells and more

Black Friday is (almost) back for another year. The shopping bonanza sees thousands of brands and retailers slash prices across TVs, laptops, gaming, tech, mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion, toys and more – and online giant Amazon is one of the best places to find a bargain across Black Friday. There are thousands of bargains to be found, and it’s usually the final opportunity before Christmas to save on big-name brands such as Nintendo, Lego, Ninja and many more. Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 dealsWhat first began as a 24-hour sale the day after Thanksgiving in the...
CBS News

Holiday gift guide 2022: The best gifts under $50

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Christmas is coming up quickly on the calendar, but if inflation is high on your list of worries, getting started...
Men's Health

Ring Doorbell Black Friday Sale 2022: Get Over 40% Off

THE LEAVES are falling, temperatures are dropping, and for online shopping, it can mean only one thing...we're getting closer to another Black Friday. Think: major discounts on furniture, decor, and even sales at major retailers like Lowe's, Walmart, and so on. That said, if there was ever a time to upgrade your home with new smart home gadgets and security, it's now—thanks to the early Ring Doorbell Black Friday deals currently happening.
Digital Trends

Walmart Black Friday Air Fryer Deals: What to buy before it’s gone

We didn’t have to wait long for thevBlack Friday deals to begin this year. Walmart Black Friday deals are already online to give shoppers a chance to snare the products they want to buy this holiday season at true Black Friday prices. There are already many sales for products at their lowest prices all year, such as Black Friday laptop deals and certainly Black Friday air fryer deals. Walmart hasn’t rolled out all of its Black Friday sales products, so more will be coming, but some deals have already sold out, so don’t delay if you see a deal you want — prices don’t drop further when there is no inventory left. If this is the year you’re shopping for air fryers, check out Walmart’s deals below.
New York Post

27 best Black Friday mattress and bedding deals 2022: Casper, more

Black Friday may still be more than a week away but many brands are already slashing prices on some of their most popular products. One key category that is having major deals is the mattress and bedding industry. No matter what, mattresses normally cost a fortune, but with Cyber Week...
AOL Corp

Walmart's Deals for Days 2022 starts soon

Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Early Black Friday deals officially kicked off following Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale and Target’s competing Deal Days in October — and Walmart’s now joining in on the early savings. The retail giant’s annual Deal for Days event returns, but this time with a new twist: Starting Nov. 7, the Black Friday sale will be spread across three savings events beginning every remaining Monday in November — this will last through the week of Black Friday and will close out on Cyber Monday. Walmart is also bringing back Early Access benefits for its Walmart+ members, who will be able to access online deals seven hours before the sales event start at the beginning of the week (that’s a jump from the 4-hour period members had last year).

