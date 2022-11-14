ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NFL

GREEN BAY, WI
Cincy Jungle

Updated NFL Draft order has Bengals picking 18th

The Cincinnati Bengals are right back into the heat of a tight playoff race in the AFC. With a current record of 5-4 headed into Week 11, they would receive the 18th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft were it to occur today. With that pick, they’d...
CINCINNATI, OH
Packers.com

Packers release WR Amari Rodgers, RB Kylin Hill

The Green Bay Packers released WR Amari Rodgers and RB Kylin Hill. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Tuesday. Rodgers was originally selected by the Packers in the third round (No. 85 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft and played in 26 regular-season games with one start and one postseason contest.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Saints Sign Four Players To Practice Squad

Johnson, 30, was taken in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Cardinals. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.992 million contract when he agreed to a three-year, $39 million extension worth up to $45 million. The Cardinals traded Johnson to the Texans in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans sign kicker Josh Lambo to active roster, Randy Bullock out vs. Packers

The Tennessee Titans have made a change to their kicking game. The Titans have ruled kicker Randy Bullock out for Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers with a right calf injury. In his place, the Titans are signing Josh Lambo from the practice squad to the active roster. Lambo was added to the practice squad on Tuesday to guard against Bullock potentially missing this game.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

Who are the Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers officials?

The lead referee for Thursday's game between the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers is Bill Vinovich. Vinovich is in his 14th season as an NFL referee, split into two stints. Tennessee is 9-3 in games he officiates, including wins vs. Indianapolis and at Jacksonville last season. He also refereed the Packers' Week 1 loss at Minnesota earlier this year.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Texans, Raiders projected for top 2023 NFL Draft picks through Week 10

The Houston Texans do not have a good record a little over midway through the 2022 NFL season, but they have something else to look forward to: the 2023 NFL Draft. Houston is among the teams in contention for the No. 1 pick in April. There are a couple of other struggling franchises on its heels, though.
HOUSTON, TX

