Cardinals star JJ Watt promises $1,000 to unlucky fan who thought he'd won big on a $27 bet – only for a controversial referee call to rob him of the huge payday
JJ Watt has pledged to pay back a fan who could have won a lucrative amount of money, only for a controversial call to deny him in the Cardinals' 27-17 win against the Rams on Sunday. With Arizona up 10-3 at SoFi Stadium towards the end of the second quarter,...
Pat McAfee Tells Bill Cowher to ‘Shut the F--- Up,’ Calls Joe Thomas a ‘Puppet’
McAfee doesn’t hold back while calling out Jeff Saturday critics.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
NBC Sports
Eagles agree to deal with Ndamukong Suh
The Eagles’ talks with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh went well. According to multiple reports, the NFC East leaders have agreed to terms with Suh on a one-year deal. A report on Thursday revealed that the team has been in talks with the veteran about joining their defensive line. Suh...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man for the first time since her divorce from Tom Brady.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubles down on Odell Beckham Jr. interest
The buzz about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Dallas Cowboys isn’t going to go away anytime soon. For one, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to fan the flames of the link between Beckham and his team, even after a fantastic performance in Week 10 by wideout CeeDee Lamb, albeit in an overtime loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers.
NOLA.com
Saints open preparations for the Rams game with an injury report that includes 13 names
The New Orleans Saints put out a lengthy injury report Wednesday that featured 13 names. A notable 10 players did not participate as the Saints began the physical prep for Sunday’s Week 11 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), linebacker Pete Werner (ankle), defensive end Marcus Davenport (calf), running back Mark Ingram (knee) and offensive lineman Andrus Peat (triceps) were all non-participants in the Saints' first practice back after being inactive in the last game. Defensive back JT Gray (hamstring), defensive end Cam Jordan (eye) and offensive lineman James Hurst (concussion) also did not practice due to injuries. Offensive linemen Ryan Ramczyk and Josh Andrews were absent with illnesses.
NOLA.com
Saints stick with Andy Dalton; weekly best bets with Uncle Big Nick on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 117
So what is it? What’s the real reason New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen is sticking with Andy Dalton at quarterback over Jameis Winston?. Jim Derry says it is one of three reasons, and none of them are good. Whatever the case, Jim shares his thoughts on the decision (we can guess what those thoughts are), before having his weekly chat with Uncle Big Nick.
NOLA.com
Micah Baskerville is fulfilling a promise to his mom and standing out for LSU
Micah Baskerville had to make a choice. For the second time in his career, he pondered last winter whether or not to return to LSU for another season or leave school early for the NFL. Baskerville had accepted an invitation to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, a postseason showcase that indicated...
