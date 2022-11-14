ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys vs. Vikings injury update (Wednesday): DeMarcus Lawrence doesn’t participate in walkthrough

Perhaps still reeling after a disappointing loss to the Green Bay Packers, where they were exploited defensively in the run and passing game, the Dallas Cowboys hope to yield better results this week. Better results start with better health. After several players were held out or left injured in the game last week, the team is anxious to get back to full strength as soon as possible ahead of their game versus the Minnesota Vikings.
Pregame Shuffle: Cowboys at Vikings (Week 11)

For the third time in as many seasons, the Cowboys will travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings. In each of their past two matchups, the Cowboys were coming off their bye week and playing without Dak Prescott. Therein lies the difference, as the Cowboys are now one game removed from their bye and will have their franchise quarterback under center this time.
