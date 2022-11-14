Jay Leno suffers ‘serious’ facial burns after car catches fire

Jay Leno suffered “serious burns” to his face over the weekend when a car in his garage reportedly caught fire, but says he’s going to be OK.

The former “Tonight Show” host is being treated at the Grossman Burn Center following the Saturday incident in Los Angeles that injured his face and hands, the medical center stated Monday.

“Jay wants everyone to know that he is in stable condition and receiving treatment at the Grossman Burn Center for burns that he received to his face and hands from a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend,” a spokesman at the center said.

“He is in good humor and is touched by all the inquiries into his condition and well-wishes [and] wants to let everyone know he is doing well.”

Leno, 72, also confirmed the incident, telling Variety in a statement, “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

The comic, who was born in Westchester County, canceled all of his commitments this week.

Leno, who hosted NBC’s “Tonight Show” from 1992 to 2009, is a well-known car enthusiast whose personal collection has featured well over 100 vehicles, including a 1999 Chevrolet Corvette and a 2015 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R.

He began hosting the CNBC series “Jay Leno’s Garage,” highlighting vintage vehicles, supercars and their owners, in 2015.

Leno previously survived a rollover crash as a passenger in a 2,500-horsepower drag racer being driven by stuntman Bob Riggle — a scary moment chronicled on a 2016 episode of the show. Riggle, who was 80 at the time, also made it out OK.

“I’m fine,” Leno said after the Hurst Hemi Under Glass vehicle rolled over multiple times. “It doesn’t get more exciting than that.”

The seventh season of “Jay Leno’s Garage” premiered in September, with Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson, rapper Post Malone, billionaire and new Twitter owner Elon Musk, and President Biden among his latest guests on the series.

In 2018, Leno told the Daily News what he looks for in a car.

“To me, a vehicle needs three elements,” Leno said. “It should be technically interesting. It should be fun to drive. And it should be pleasing to look at. If you have those three things, whether it goes up in value is immaterial because you actually like the car.”