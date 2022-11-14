ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Shooter still on the loose in entrepreneur’s Brooklyn car rental scam murder, accomplice held without bail

By John Annese, New York Daily News
 3 days ago
Police investigate the shooting at Glenwood Rd. and Brooklyn Ave. in Brooklyn on Sept. 17. Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/TNS

The shooter who killed an entrepreneur in Brooklyn over a car rental scam is still on the loose, the criminal complaint against an accomplice charged with murder reveals.

Reputed Crips member Kevin Faneus, who was charged last week with the Sept. 17 murder of Julftson Remy, took part in the slaying but didn’t pull the trigger, according to court papers.

Remy, 24, confronted his killers after realizing they used a bogus ID to rent a BMW from him, according to his family.

Faneus sat in the driver’s seat of the rental while the shooter was sitting in the passenger’s seat, the complaint says. When Remy and an employee pulled up in another car, the gunman pumped several bullets into the entrepreneur’s vehicle on E. 37th St. near Glenwood Road in East Flatbush, according to prosecutors.

Remy, of Orange, N.J., ran his own business, Maple Auto Sales, and operated a smaller car rental operation, his father, Jean Remy told the Daily News.

He traveled 40 miles with his employee to East Flatbush to deliver the black BMW, which he was renting in exchange for $2,200 cash — but his employee failed to check the customer’s ID before the customer left with the car, according to the dad.

Remy scanned the identification himself and learned it was bogus so he followed the car through a tracking device, his father said.

He was fatally shot in the head and chest while his employee was shot in the legs and grazed in the chest, according to the complaint.

When police caught up with Faneus on Wednesday he was sitting in the passenger seat of an Infiniti sedan parked at a bus stop with an open container of booze and 15 counterfeit $50 bills in an envelope, according to prosecutors.

In addition to murder, he was charged with weapon possession as cops continue to hunt the triggerman.

He was ordered held without bail on Friday. His lawyer did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

