St. Mary's Food Bank preps for Super Saturday Turkey Drive

St. Mary’s Food Bank will hold its 17h annual Super Saturday Turkey Driveon Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Food Bank locations in Phoenix and Surprise as well as 19 Albertsons and Safeway locations around the Valley.

The event, presented by Willscot Mobile Mini, is a way for the food bank to bulk up its reserves prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Food Bank distributed more than 16,000 turkeys and holiday food boxes in the days leading up to Thanksgiving in 2021 and expects that number to jump to 18,000 this year.

Each year, hopes are that each basket will contain a turkey, food box and produce bags aimed at giving those in need a chance to have a holiday meal.

In addition to helping reach the goal of 10,000 donated turkeys, St. Mary’s Food Bank staff and dedicated volunteers will accept any monetary or food donations (both perishable and non-perishable) on Super Saturday. Every dollar donated will help St. Mary’s provide seven meals for those in need during the holiday season.

Albertsons and Safeway will help St. Mary’s reach its goal by matching the first 500 turkeys donated during Super Saturday.

St. Mary’s Food Bank Locations (2)

Del Webb: 2831 N. 31stAve., Phoenix

Surprise: 13050 W. Elm St., Surprise

Albertson’s Locations (7)

5040 W. Cactus Road, Glendale

11475 E. Via Linda, Scottsdale

6965 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale

8950 W. Bell Road, Peoria

8240 W. Deer Valley Road, Peoria

21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix

12970 W. Indian School Road, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340

Safeway Locations (12)