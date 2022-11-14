1. Walk me through your resume. (I was cut off after a very short amount of time. I only got to mention my undergrad and one of my three jobs) 4. Do you feel you will be at a disadvantage going into consulting (I’m not sure why they thought this. It’s not my plan. The interview seemed very robotic and all questions were pre-planned rather than questions to learn more about me or expand on what I had said earlier.)

1 DAY AGO