Read full article on original website
Related
clearadmit.com
Cornell Johnson Interview Questions & Report: Round 1 / Second-Year Student / Zoom
1. Walk me through your resume. (I was cut off after a very short amount of time. I only got to mention my undergrad and one of my three jobs) 4. Do you feel you will be at a disadvantage going into consulting (I’m not sure why they thought this. It’s not my plan. The interview seemed very robotic and all questions were pre-planned rather than questions to learn more about me or expand on what I had said earlier.)
clearadmit.com
Berkeley Haas Interview Questions & Report: Round 1 / Alumnus / On-Campus
I went through an interview day at the Haas campus. There was a lunch, campus tour, student panel, and a team building session with fellow candidates who were there, followed by a reception/happy hour. All in all it was about a 7-hour long day including the interview and a great time meeting fellow prospective students as well as current students!
clearadmit.com
Harvard Business School Employment Report: MBA Class of 2022 Excels
The Harvard Business School employment report shows a successful MBA Class of 2022 that secured a high median base salary of $175,000. Of the 732 students who matriculated for the class, 71 percent were seeking employment post-MBA. Of those, 95 percent secured offers and 90 percent accepted offers. Twenty-nine percent of the MBA Class of 2022 did not seek employment. Thirteen percent started their own business and 12 percent were company sponsored or already employed.
clearadmit.com
Real Humans of the HEC Paris MBA Class of 2024
This edition of Real Humans: MBA Students takes us to France to meet some new members of the MBA Class of 2024 at HEC Paris. The Class of 2024 is comprised of 235 students, who may matriculate in September or January (class profile stats are an estimate until students matriculate in January). Thirty-six percent are women and 96 percent are international.
Comments / 0