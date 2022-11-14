Read full article on original website
Diane Richards
2d ago
More murderers should do the same. Saved tax payers the cost of a trial as well as the cost of incarceration. Good job Alfonso.
Sacramento man in prison for drug trafficking, two others awaiting sentencing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was sentenced to time in prison and two other Sacramento area residents plead guilty in connection to the trafficking of cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine, according to the Department of Justice Eastern District of California. On Thursday, Charles Carter, 36, of Sacramento was sentenced to five years and […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
DUI Accident Body Found on Highway 50
Body Recovered Days after Alleged DUI Accident on Highway 50. A body was found along Highway 50 following a recent alleged DUI accident after officers with the CHP were notified of a deceased person on the opposite side of a guardrail in the bushes. The accident involved a Mercedes and Toyota Prius in the westbound lanes of the highway on November 11. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers placed the driver of the Mercedes under arrest for suspected drunk driving.
Student stabs another student in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, a student stabbed another student in the hand with scissors, according to the Sacramento Police Department. School administrators confirmed a “physical altercation causing an injury” occurred at Sacramento Charter High School. According to police, officers arrived at the campus after receiving reports of an assault. According to police, officers […]
Sacramento resident arrested on gun charge after traffic stop in Placer County
A Sacramento resident was arrested in Placer County on several gun- and drug-related charges. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, on November 7 at 1:34 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with three people inside near Sterling Parkway in unincorporated Lincoln. At least one of the people inside the vehicle was a felon. Inside the vehicle, the deputy allegedly found pepper spray in the center console and a taser in the glove compartment. They also allegedly found a bag containing a jar with marijuana inside, a scale, a loaded 9mm handgun magazine, and an untraceable "ghost gun" handgun.The sheriff's office says the deputy determined the bag belonged to the driver, 24-year-old Rose Green, of Sacramento. Green was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, and several other charges.
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: Nov. 5-6
The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office records:. 8:11 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 41-year-old man suspected of impersonation, possession of a controlled substance, driving without a license and receiving stolen property on Coach Lane in Cameron Park. He was listed in custody in lieu of $20,000 bail as of press time.
KCRA.com
Four injured, including toddler in big rig rollover crash in Sacramento County, authorities say
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — One person is in critical condition and three others were injured, including a toddler, in a rollover crash involving a big rig in Sacramento County on Thursday, authorities said. The crash happened near the intersection of Prarie City Road and White Rock Road, the Sacramento...
California fast food worker loses eye protecting special needs boy
The assistant manager of The Habit Burger Grill in Antioch lost the ability to see out of her right eye in an attack Saturday evening at work. Surveillance video obtained by KTLA’s sister station KRON4 captured the attack on camera. The woman, 19-year-old Bianca Palomera, had just started her shift at the restaurant, located at […]
KTVU FOX 2
Habit Burger manager loses eye in attack, Antioch police trying to identify man
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Police are trying to identify a man who allegedly attacked a 19-year-old assistant manager at The Habit Burger and Grill in Antioch. The young woman lost her right eye as a result of repeated punches by the man as seen on video. KTVU has learned the manager,...
KTVU FOX 2
Two held in death of fellow squatter shot by elderly Vallejo property owner
VALLEJO, Calif. - Two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of a fellow squatter who was shot and killed by an 80-year-old property owner in Vallejo. During the confrontation the elderly property owner was stabbed with a sword, authorities said. The names of the suspects...
CHP investigating after body found near crash in El Dorado County
PLACERVILLE -- Officers are asking for the public's help to find a possible connection between a crash on Friday and a body found the next day along the highway in El Dorado County.According to a statement from the CHP's Placerville office, on Nov. 11 at 7:43 p.m., officers responded to a Hwy. 50 crash near Mosquito Rd. that involved a Mercedes-Benz and a Prius. When they arrived, officers say, they discovered that the driver of the Mercedes-Benz, 35-year-old Erica Chambers of Camino, had left the scene, and with the help of Placerville police, was located soon after. Chambers was treated...
KCRA.com
Sacramento Fire Department says trailer full of hazardous chemicals from deceased chemist stolen
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department said Thursday that one of its trailers full of hazardous chemicals from a deceased chemist was stolen. The chemicals inside that trailer could be dangerous if inhaled, the fire department said. Fire crews in late October went to a scheduled clean-up of...
Sacramento man faces felony charges for threatening to kill elected official
SACRAMENTO -- A Sacramento man is facing charges for threatening the life of a Sacramento government official and was not eligible for bail on Tuesday. Alexander Hoch, 37, is facing a felony charge for threatening the life of a government official and a felony charge for threatening to commit a crime resulting in death or great bodily injury. Hoch was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff on Saturday night in Sacramento on the 3000 block of C Street. Officers with the Sacramento Police Department attempted to serve Hoch a warrant but say he refused to come out of the residence and...
Winters Police asks public for clues on missing person cold case from 1983
WINTERS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Winters Police Department renewed attention on a 39-year-old missing person case in the hopes that they could get new information from the public. Evelyn Joyce McDowell, 22, was reported missing on Dec. 12, 1983, by a friend who had last heard from her the month prior. According to police, McDowell […]
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in a deadly Palermo shooting arrested after trying to cross border
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:32 P.M. UPDATE - A man was arrested last week in connection with a deadly shooting in Palermo in July, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. On Nov. 7, authorities say Juan Rodriguez-Gil, 29 of Gridley, attempted to reenter California when the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents arrested him in connection with the shooting.
CBS News
Family calls for justice after woman found dead in car in Stockton
After a woman was found dead, stabbed multiple times, family members gathered Wednesday night for a memorial calling for justice. Family members of 23-year-old Lexus Tafoya say they will not stop fighting until the person who brutally murdered her is behind bars.
Mountain Democrat
1 dead, 2 injured in Hope Valley solo crash
A Fair Oaks woman lost her life Monday morning in a single vehicle collision near South Lake Tahoe and her two injured juvenile passengers were airlifted to an area hospital. The California Highway Patrol received a report of a solo vehicle collision at about 4:25 a.m. near Pickett’s Junction.
DA: Ex-St. Francis High coach kissed, groped 13-year-old victim
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A former St. Francis High School coach was convicted of multiple counts of sexual assault on a minor, the Sacramento County District Attorney's office announced Tuesday. Aaron Daniel Rios was a track and cross-country coach for the school at the time of the incident and he...
Crews douse fire at homeless camp off Highway 50 in Placerville
PLACERVILLE — Firefighters doused a blaze that spread in a homeless camp off Highway 50 in Placerville Thursday morning. The fire was first reported just before 7:30 a.m. south of the highway and north of Broadway. Cal Fire AEU as well as El Dorado County Fire Protection District crews responded to the scene and found a modified structure had caught fire. Crews were able to keep the fire within the 100-square-foot encampment. No injuries were reported, Cal Fire says. Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.
Placerville man’s body found hours after DUI crash occurred in the same area
PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The body of a Placerville man was found on Saturday near where a woman was arrested the night before as a drunken driving suspect, according to the California Highway Patrol. On Friday night, officers were sent to the area of Mosquito Road and Highway 50 after receiving reports of a crash […]
Fox40
Man arrested after Fairfield stabbing that occurred behind a fire station
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested in connection with a stabbing in Fairfield that left a victim with life-threatening injuries, the Fairfield Police Department said. According to police, around 7 p.m. on Monday fire department personnel were “flagged down” and informed of a stabbing that had just...
