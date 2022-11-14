ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

Thurston County Police Looking for Suspect Who Hit Man With Axe

Olympia police are asking the public to help identify a man who hit another man in the head with an axe early Monday morning. About 12:45 a.m., near the corner of Martin Way East and Sleater-Kinney Road, two men got into a dispute over money, Lt. Paul Lower said. That...
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Police make arrest in 11-year cold case of missing woman in Redmond

On Wednesday, authorities arrested 44-year-old Mark Raymond Frisby and charged him with second-degree murder of Lorill Sinclaire, who went missing on Nov. 8, 2011. Sinclaire was last seen that day near Factoria Mall in Bellevue, and her vehicle was later found in a church parking lot by Frisby’s apartment.
REDMOND, WA
KING 5

Tacoma restaurant employee shot after smash-and-grab burglary

TACOMA, Wash — An employee at a Mexican restaurant in Tacoma was shot during a smash-and-grab robbery early Thursday morning, according to police. The Tacoma Police Department said in a tweet that a 3 a.m. alarm went off at a restaurant along the 6400 block of South Tacoma Way. Police said the alarm company contacted the business and the employee went to the restaurant to investigate. When the employee arrived at the restaurant, they found the suspect used a vehicle to drive through the business doors.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

1 of 2 suspects identified in theft of van, cat in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Olympia Police have identified one of two suspects accused of stealing a man's van with his cat still inside. According to authorities, 26-year-old Jade Gibson was identified as one of the suspects who stole Nick Saviers' van and cat ‘Precious’ from the Capital Mall on Oct. 26.
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Police search for suspects after Lakewood shooting, crash

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Lakewood police are looking for suspects after a shooting and crash Tuesday. At about 4 p.m., police closed down the intersection of Towne Center Boulevard and Bridgeport Way due to the shooting and crash investigation. Police released surveillance images of the four suspects as well as a...
LAKEWOOD, WA
wa.gov

Detectives arrest man for numerous assaults in King County

BURIEN, Wash. – A man accused of committing numerous violent assaults in the area of the Burien Transit Center is in custody due to the coordinated efforts of Washington State Patrol (WSP) and King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) detectives. The 42-year-old Burien man is accused of approaching women...
BURIEN, WA
q13fox.com

Suspect shot and killed by deputies after multi-county police car chase

TENINO, Wash. - A suspect was shot and killed by law enforcement following a car chase up through Oregon that ended in Thurston County. Officials said the situation started in Oregon on Monday morning. Law enforcement tried to stop the vehicle there, but were unsuccessful, so the suspects drove north on I-5 through Lewis County before getting into Thurston County.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA

