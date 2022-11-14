Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Tri-City Herald
Scooter rider spotted cruising Washington interstate in ‘dangerous’ stunt, troopers say
A 22-year-old woman was spotted illegally cruising down a Washington interstate close to traffic, authorities said. The woman rode onto Interstate 5 from State Route 530 at 11:21 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, in Snohomish County, Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding told McClatchy News in an email. She rode...
q13fox.com
Crooks jump out of van stalking Tacoma street, steal a mom's car
TACOMA, Wash. - FOX 13 News spoke to a mom who says a group of men in a van pulled up to her home, tried to grab her, then stole her car. It happened Tuesday morning around 5:40 a.m. on Park Avenue South in Tacoma. FOX 13 News obtained surveillance...
Chronicle
Thurston County Police Looking for Suspect Who Hit Man With Axe
Olympia police are asking the public to help identify a man who hit another man in the head with an axe early Monday morning. About 12:45 a.m., near the corner of Martin Way East and Sleater-Kinney Road, two men got into a dispute over money, Lt. Paul Lower said. That...
q13fox.com
Police make arrest in 11-year cold case of missing woman in Redmond
On Wednesday, authorities arrested 44-year-old Mark Raymond Frisby and charged him with second-degree murder of Lorill Sinclaire, who went missing on Nov. 8, 2011. Sinclaire was last seen that day near Factoria Mall in Bellevue, and her vehicle was later found in a church parking lot by Frisby’s apartment.
q13fox.com
9-year-old shot in the face during road rage incident improving, released from ICU
RENTON, Wash. - A 9-year-old boy was released from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after he was shot in the face during a road rage incident in Renton. According to Washington State Patrol, the drivers of two vehicles made contact with each other Nov. 11on SR 167, approaching I-405. The two vehicles exited and wound up near SW Grady Way.
Man tries to carjack vehicle with dead battery in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A man was arrested after trying to steal a car in Tacoma overnight. At 2:43 a.m. Thursday, a man with a knife tried to steal a car from a victim in the 1700 block of South J Street, unaware that the car’s battery was dead, according to Tacoma police.
Chronicle
Man Who Jumped Into Bay in Thurston County to Elude Police and Drowned Has Been Identified
A man who drowned in East Bay while trying to elude police has been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner. The body of Austin J. McKoy, 26, of Thurston County washed ashore about 2:45 p.m. Saturday after he had jumped into the body of water near Swantown Marina on Nov. 6.
Tacoma restaurant employee shot after smash-and-grab burglary
TACOMA, Wash — An employee at a Mexican restaurant in Tacoma was shot during a smash-and-grab robbery early Thursday morning, according to police. The Tacoma Police Department said in a tweet that a 3 a.m. alarm went off at a restaurant along the 6400 block of South Tacoma Way. Police said the alarm company contacted the business and the employee went to the restaurant to investigate. When the employee arrived at the restaurant, they found the suspect used a vehicle to drive through the business doors.
q13fox.com
1 of 2 suspects identified in theft of van, cat in Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Olympia Police have identified one of two suspects accused of stealing a man's van with his cat still inside. According to authorities, 26-year-old Jade Gibson was identified as one of the suspects who stole Nick Saviers' van and cat ‘Precious’ from the Capital Mall on Oct. 26.
'It was so quick': Victim recounts being carjacked at gunpoint in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Jerry’s dog Brutus is still a little shaken up. So is Jerry. “What was that feeling? Anger, hurt?,” said Jerry. “It was kind of an ordeal.”. Jerry, who does not want his last name published out of fear of retaliation, said two...
6-Year-Old Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Monroe (Monroe, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Monroe on Saturday. Snohomish County authorities responded to a rollover crash near Woods Creek Road and Yaeger Road at around 10 p.m. A six-year-old with an injured arm as well as a 31-year-old woman were discovered by deputies. It is unclear...
q13fox.com
Police search for suspects after Lakewood shooting, crash
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Lakewood police are looking for suspects after a shooting and crash Tuesday. At about 4 p.m., police closed down the intersection of Towne Center Boulevard and Bridgeport Way due to the shooting and crash investigation. Police released surveillance images of the four suspects as well as a...
wa.gov
Detectives arrest man for numerous assaults in King County
BURIEN, Wash. – A man accused of committing numerous violent assaults in the area of the Burien Transit Center is in custody due to the coordinated efforts of Washington State Patrol (WSP) and King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) detectives. The 42-year-old Burien man is accused of approaching women...
q13fox.com
Suspect shot and killed by deputies after multi-county police car chase
TENINO, Wash. - A suspect was shot and killed by law enforcement following a car chase up through Oregon that ended in Thurston County. Officials said the situation started in Oregon on Monday morning. Law enforcement tried to stop the vehicle there, but were unsuccessful, so the suspects drove north on I-5 through Lewis County before getting into Thurston County.
SPD arrests suspect threatening students with weapons on campus
Seattle Police said officers responded to a call Tuesday of a suspect inside a school, menacing students with a knife. The school was put in lockdown. SPD reported that officers formed a contact team, went into the school, and found the suspect hiding behind a moveable wall on the building’s third floor.
q13fox.com
Overturned vehicle in Issaquah causes multiple injuries
Slick driving conditions across the Puget Sound region has caused multiple crashes and spinouts Tuesday morning. In Issaquah, one car overturned, causing multiple injuries.
myfoxzone.com
A suspected burglary in 1977 ended with a man dead in his Washington home. The case is still unsolved
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Billy Wills was found dead in his Woodinville home 45 years ago. A suspected burglary turned deadly when he was attacked by one or multiple suspects and shot on Feb. 15, 1977. "From what I know, at the time, my father, he had the flu and...
q13fox.com
Lynnwood Police: 2-year-old boy's death possibly linked to fentanyl exposure
Deputies are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was found dead inside a Lynnwood home on Saturday. Authorities say suspected heroin and fentanyl were recovered from the scene.
17-year-old student killed in fatal shooting at Ingraham High School identified
SEATTLE — The victim in a fatal shooting at Ingraham High School was identified in court Tuesday, one week after he was shot and killed by a fellow student. The two suspects in that shooting appeared in court Tuesday afternoon at the King County Family Justice Center. During court...
2 carjacking suspects flee from troopers in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Two carjacking suspects led law enforcement on a pursuit through Lewis and Thurston counties Monday where shots were fired and police shot a suspect. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) said Lewis County Sheriff's deputies were pursuing a vehicle that was carjacked just after 12 p.m....
