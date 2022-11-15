Central Fresno double homicide victims identified by police

The man and woman shot and killed in Central Fresno Saturday night have now been identified as 46-year-old Richard Spruell and 43-year-old Angelique Edwards.

Fresno Police are now working to try to track down the person who pulled the trigger.

Monday morning, shattered glass was still on the ground near a small memorial.

Balloons that had the words "You're the best" swayed next to signs that read "My angel forever." and "Miss you".

Saturday night, just before 11, Fresno police officers rushed to Fedora Avenue, just west of Blackstone Avenue for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found Spruell and Edwards sitting inside of a truck with multiple gunshot wounds.

"The number of rounds fired was indicative of somebody, obviously, had a wanton disregard and in my belief, my estimation, they definitely wanted to kill those individuals, perhaps one or both," said Fresno Police Dept. Lieutenant Paul Cervantes.

Both died from their injuries.

Investigators say the two were friends and they don't know why they were in the area but have determined a person walked up and started firing almost immediately after they parked.

Shots were fired into the passenger side of the vehicle, closest to where Spruell was sitting.

Officials are trying to track down surveillance video and gather more information about the victim's pasts to see if it provides any clues.

"Both of them did have a criminal history, some of it dating back all the way back as far as 1989. There is some gang affiliation between both subjects. However, I cannot tell you at this moment that this particular incident is gang motivated," said Lt. Cervantes.

Authorities say this is the seventh double murder of the year, bringing the total number of murders in the City of Fresno this year to 53.

"This is an absolutely horrific event. Anytime we lose anybody, it's devastating to the community, the family and these family members themselves," Lt. Cervantes said.

Fresno Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance video related to the shooting to call them at 621-7000, or you can remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 498-7867.