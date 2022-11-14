ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Hill, WV

WVNS

Inaugural Christmas craft and vendor show in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Friday, November 18, 2022 from 1:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. and Saturday November 19, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. there will be a beautiful and magical Christmas craft and vendor show at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center! The Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center will be transformed to […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Annual Christmas Parade scheduled in Alderson

ALDERSON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Annual Christmas Parade in Alderson has been scheduled for Friday, December 2 beginning at 6:00 p.m. Line-up will start at 5:00 p.m. on Virginia Street like the July 4th Parade lines up. It will proceed down Riverview Avenue and across the Alderson Memorial Bridge and disband in front of the Alderson Volunteer Fire Department.
ALDERSON, WV
woay.com

First Lady Cathy Justice unveils official 2022 limited edition Christmas ornament

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – First Lady Cathy Justice joined West Virginia Arts Culture and History Curator Randall Reid Smith to unveil her official 2022 Limited Edition Christmas Ornament. Charleston stained glass artist Amanda Buckner designed this year’s ornament featuring the Jutices’ loyal canine companion, Babydog. Buckner created...
CHARLESTON, WV
Hinton News

The Christmas Walk is back!

Remember the hundreds of luminaries lighting the streets, the beauty of the historic churches decked out for Christmas and the joy of gathering with friends and neighbors to celebrate? The Christmas Walk has been a much-loved tradition in Hinton for many years. Due to the dangers of spreading the Covid virus, we have not been able to gather for the last 2 years. This year, we will hold the walk once again. Mark your calendars for Saturday evening, Dec. 10 starting at 6 PM to take part. Come, bring your family and friends for a holy and joy-filled evening. The walk will start this year at First Christian Church at 620 Temple Street (the corner of 7th and Temple). The last church will be the First Presbyterian Church at 3rd and Ballengee. A reception at City Park will follow to savor a hot drink, hear the drummers, enjoy snacks and of course, the fine company. The post The Christmas Walk is back! appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
WVNS

1200 block of Sullivan Road in Beckley closed due to car accident

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A car accident on the 1200 block of Sullivan Road in Beckley has closed the road. According to the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, the accident brought down power lines. The Beaver VFD said the road will remain closed until AEP can come in and remove the lines. They urge […]
BECKLEY, WV
lootpress.com

Princeton announces second annual “Make It Sparkle, Princeton!”

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Princeton’s Community Improvement Commission’s Second Annual “Make It Sparkle, Princeton!” contest is once again offering cash prizes to businesses within city limits that decorate their storefronts for the holidays. Any business that has a brick & mortar location...
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine hosts ice skating

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Starting Friday, November 18, 2022, a holiday favorite is coming back once again. The ice-skating rink will return to the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum for two weeks. “The return of the ice rink is a highly anticipated event. While the rink is small, it offers a great deal […]
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Each time it rains homes flood in Kanawha Co. community

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- When it rains a community just outside of St. Albans floods and residents said it has been happening for years. Community members like Debbie Dever are trying to find answers once again. “I wish I could find the right word to tell you what it...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Family searching for answers about confiscated deer

SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) -  When an animal comes into our lives, they often become like family. One Summers County family is currently missing their deer, Twitch. According to Twitch's human family, the deer was allegedly confiscated by the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Jodi Miller, who cared for the animal, says she just wants to know if the deer is alright. According to Miller, she and her husband rescued Twitch when they found her as a fawn near a tall cliff. She stated that there was no sign of the mother, and they feared the small deer would...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Silent crisis looms over heads of elderly citizens

A growing number of seniors must face risks of abuse, sometimes coming from the hands of their own family members, or from those whom they commission to care for them. Gracie Stillwell was an elderly woman living alone at Switchback, a former coal camp, near Welch in McDowell County. At...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

After Announcing Closure Earlier this Month, Kroger in Business in Region States it will Not Shut its Doors

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) praised Kroger leadership and UFCW Local 400 leader’s announcement that the Gassaway Kroger location will remain open after the company had previously announced the store would close in January 2023. The Gassaway Kroger store employs 52 associates. Throughout West Virginia, Kroger employs approximately 2,900...
GASSAWAY, WV
WVNS

Raleigh County woman sentenced to prison for selling 4 grams of meth

HARPER, WV (WVNS) — According to the Department of Justice, on November 17, 2022, a Raleigh County woman was sentenced to prison for distribution of methamphetamine. Brenda, Crewey, 49, of Harper, was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. On February 21, 2020, Crewey sold 4 […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV

