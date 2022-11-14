Read full article on original website
Inaugural Christmas craft and vendor show in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Friday, November 18, 2022 from 1:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. and Saturday November 19, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. there will be a beautiful and magical Christmas craft and vendor show at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center! The Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center will be transformed to […]
Annual Christmas Parade scheduled in Alderson
ALDERSON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Annual Christmas Parade in Alderson has been scheduled for Friday, December 2 beginning at 6:00 p.m. Line-up will start at 5:00 p.m. on Virginia Street like the July 4th Parade lines up. It will proceed down Riverview Avenue and across the Alderson Memorial Bridge and disband in front of the Alderson Volunteer Fire Department.
First Lady Cathy Justice unveils official 2022 limited edition Christmas ornament
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – First Lady Cathy Justice joined West Virginia Arts Culture and History Curator Randall Reid Smith to unveil her official 2022 Limited Edition Christmas Ornament. Charleston stained glass artist Amanda Buckner designed this year’s ornament featuring the Jutices’ loyal canine companion, Babydog. Buckner created...
The Christmas Walk is back!
Remember the hundreds of luminaries lighting the streets, the beauty of the historic churches decked out for Christmas and the joy of gathering with friends and neighbors to celebrate? The Christmas Walk has been a much-loved tradition in Hinton for many years. Due to the dangers of spreading the Covid virus, we have not been able to gather for the last 2 years. This year, we will hold the walk once again. Mark your calendars for Saturday evening, Dec. 10 starting at 6 PM to take part. Come, bring your family and friends for a holy and joy-filled evening. The walk will start this year at First Christian Church at 620 Temple Street (the corner of 7th and Temple). The last church will be the First Presbyterian Church at 3rd and Ballengee. A reception at City Park will follow to savor a hot drink, hear the drummers, enjoy snacks and of course, the fine company. The post The Christmas Walk is back! appeared first on The Hinton News.
West Virginia charities need more help for Thanksgiving meals
The Frank Veltri dinner is a long standing tradition in Charleston.
Say ‘hello’ to your new local, neighborhood deli: How Merchants Deli Market is making the magic happen
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – In a society of rapid and seemingly perpetual advancement underway on all fronts at all times, the perception of what is worth our attention is progressively shifting. With frequent technological advancements of incrementally greater functionality having become commonplace, the virtues of concepts rooted in simplicity...
Ansted Elementary school comes together with families to have first Thanksgiving meal in three years
ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – After three whole years, Ansted Elementary School was once again host to its family Thanksgiving. Parents got to greet the students and staff at the school and sit down with their kids for a traditional Thanksgiving meal. It’s a tradition the school looks forward to...
Summers Co. Schools use church vans to avoid driving buses near hole
HINTON, WV (WVNS) – To accommodate students at Hinton Area Elementary who live on the other side of the hole in Route 20, Summers County Schools instituted a new system of getting students safely through the area for the rest of the week. Superintendent David Warvel said he didn’t feel comfortable having school buses full […]
TSA notifies travelers on what Thanksgiving foods can be transported through security checkpoints and checked baggage
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Travelers can carry most food through a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint, but some items may need to go through a baggage check. Solid food items are eligible to go through security checkpoints. However, anything that can spill, spread, spray pump or pour and is...
1200 block of Sullivan Road in Beckley closed due to car accident
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A car accident on the 1200 block of Sullivan Road in Beckley has closed the road. According to the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, the accident brought down power lines. The Beaver VFD said the road will remain closed until AEP can come in and remove the lines. They urge […]
Princeton announces second annual “Make It Sparkle, Princeton!”
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Princeton’s Community Improvement Commission’s Second Annual “Make It Sparkle, Princeton!” contest is once again offering cash prizes to businesses within city limits that decorate their storefronts for the holidays. Any business that has a brick & mortar location...
Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine hosts ice skating
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Starting Friday, November 18, 2022, a holiday favorite is coming back once again. The ice-skating rink will return to the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum for two weeks. “The return of the ice rink is a highly anticipated event. While the rink is small, it offers a great deal […]
Each time it rains homes flood in Kanawha Co. community
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- When it rains a community just outside of St. Albans floods and residents said it has been happening for years. Community members like Debbie Dever are trying to find answers once again. “I wish I could find the right word to tell you what it...
Family searching for answers about confiscated deer
SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - When an animal comes into our lives, they often become like family. One Summers County family is currently missing their deer, Twitch. According to Twitch's human family, the deer was allegedly confiscated by the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Jodi Miller, who cared for the animal, says she just wants to know if the deer is alright. According to Miller, she and her husband rescued Twitch when they found her as a fawn near a tall cliff. She stated that there was no sign of the mother, and they feared the small deer would...
Silent crisis looms over heads of elderly citizens
A growing number of seniors must face risks of abuse, sometimes coming from the hands of their own family members, or from those whom they commission to care for them. Gracie Stillwell was an elderly woman living alone at Switchback, a former coal camp, near Welch in McDowell County. At...
Wild turkey roaming West Virginia town, delighting residents but also concerning them
ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) — Why did the turkey cross the road? To celebrate Thanksgiving in the town of Eleanor, West Virginia! A wild turkey named “Ellie” has been recently spotted in Eleanor, and several residents have posted photos and videos online. People who have come across Ellie are delighted but also concerned for her safety […]
After Announcing Closure Earlier this Month, Kroger in Business in Region States it will Not Shut its Doors
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) praised Kroger leadership and UFCW Local 400 leader’s announcement that the Gassaway Kroger location will remain open after the company had previously announced the store would close in January 2023. The Gassaway Kroger store employs 52 associates. Throughout West Virginia, Kroger employs approximately 2,900...
West Virginia sinkhole estimated to cost anywhere from $4 Million to $6 Million
HINTON, WV (WVNS) — What was once thought to be a regular sinkhole, has now grown in both size and into a problem that needs urgently dealt with. In June 2021, a sinkhole opened on Route 20 in Hinton next to the Hinton Police Department. On July 11, 2022, officials with the WVDOH and City […]
Staff shortages forcing Kanawha schools to prepare for potential remote learning
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With the combination of staff shortages and an abbreviated, holiday work week, Kanawha County Schools is preparing families for a potential return to remote learning. “I have a concern about every day, as far as do we have enough drivers, do we have enough cooks, do...
Raleigh County woman sentenced to prison for selling 4 grams of meth
HARPER, WV (WVNS) — According to the Department of Justice, on November 17, 2022, a Raleigh County woman was sentenced to prison for distribution of methamphetamine. Brenda, Crewey, 49, of Harper, was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. On February 21, 2020, Crewey sold 4 […]
