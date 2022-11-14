Read full article on original website
Related
hcplive.com
Sustained Virologic Response Possible for HCV Drug Users With Patient-Centered Programs
The mean daily adherence was higher in the mDOT group compared to the patient navigation group. Implementing patient-centered programs for people who inject drugs (PWID) who are diagnosed with hepatitis C virus (HCV) could help bring up the rates of sustained virologic response (SVR). A team, led by Alain H....
hcplive.com
Robert Kirsner MD, PhD: Presentation Highlights from ‘Healing the Unhealable Wound’
An interview at the SDPA 2022 Conference on major talking points from Dr. Robert Kirsner’s presentation on wound care with dermatologists and physician associates. During his interview with HCPLive, Robert Kirsner, MD, PhD, described several major talking points from his presentation on wound care given at the SDPA 20th Annual Fall Dermatology Conference.
hcplive.com
Treatment with Difluprednate Similar to Prednisolone Acetate After AGV implantation
Difluprednate treatment after AGV implantation resulted in a similar IOP and fewer glaucoma medications compared with prednisolone acetate. New findings suggest postoperative treatment with 0.05% difluprednate after Ahmed glaucoma valve (AGV) implantation led to similar intraocular pressure (IOP) and fewer glaucoma medications compared with treatment with 1% prednisolone acetate. The...
hcplive.com
FDA Advisory Committee Recommends Tenapanor Approval as Both Monotherapy, Combination Therapy
Ardelyx was issued a Complete Response Letter in July requestion an additional trial. A US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Advisory Committee has recommended the approval of tenapanor (XPHOZAH) as both a monotherapy and combination therapy for the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis.
hcplive.com
Large Volume Corticosteroid Delivery System for Nasal Polyposis
Anju Peters, MD:Drew, would you please talk to us about the large volume corticosteroid delivery devices. Andrew White, MD: I'll start with a description if you're not familiar. The idea behind this it's the classic saline rinse, and it's a large volume of fluid. It's mixed with a salt and usually a baking soda type of solution it's the same consistency as tiers or saline. It's not particularly irritating and it's very helpful in these large volumes to dislodge adherent mucus and help to clear out the nasal passages and it's going to get much higher up into the nasal passages around where- in patients who haven't had surgery or around where the osteo are to their sinuses, and then in patients that have had surgery can even get up into their sinuses. And the idea is to try to deliver this large volume of fluid and the idea had maybe 15 years ago or so as to put steroids into this as a way to deliver the medicine where we think the problem is occurring. And that's the general idea here. There's a lot of options for what clinicians over the years have added to sinus rinses. Probably the 2 most common have been mometasone or and budesonide. And those are both steroids that we have a lot of comfort with as allergists, and ENT doctors. They're used in nasal sprays for many, many years, and inhalers for asthma, we have a confidence in the medication itself there's a couple problems with this. Mometasone isn't available. You must get it compounded and then it can be added, there's going to be a cost and it's not FDA approved for this indication. With budesonide, it can be what's often used is the nebulizer solution for asthma, and that same exact medication is then mixed into the rinse and then that is flushed with this high-volume rinse. That's the sort of the general idea behind it. All of us have patients where there have been anecdotally very successful. The patients feel better and for many years this was one of the biggest things that we had because a lot of patients don't have a satisfactory response to the typical intranasal sprays. Some of the problems here, as I mentioned, these are not FDA approved, they have not gone through as rigorous of a study in terms of outcomes or safety. And with both the mometasone or the budesonide or any of the other steroids that would be mixed in, we're left with a little uncertainty as to exactly whether these are effective or how effective. Maybe there are certain situations like postoperatively where they're more effective than others, but we just we don't know and we can assume a certain level of safety, but we also don't know that because it hasn't- none of these have needed to go through a rigorous safety evaluation. That’s the idea there with the rinses. The other way to deliver steroid in a sort of a similar area with the idea that you're getting past the bottom of the nose where the nasal steroid sprays is using fluticasone but with a different delivery system called exhale delivery system. And with that, there's the same medicine that we're familiar with, there's a different device. You exhale into it, and when you do that, it closes the vellum in the back of the nose and creates a closed chamber. The medicine will then go up one nostril and it will go up much higher into the area where the polyps often originate and then travel back around the other side. And that is another mechanism, and it has the same general idea of the purpose of the rinses, but in this situation, it has gone through more rigorous evaluation and safety studies that we'll talk about in a little bit.
hcplive.com
Atacicept Demonstrates Ability to Reduce Serum Gd-IgA1 in IgAN Patients
The results show serum IgA-IgG immune complex levels decreased in both patients treated with atacicept 25 mg ab atacicept 75 mg over time. New data show atacicept can reduce both circulatory Gd-IgA1 and anti-GdlgA1, as well as immune complex levels in patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN). A team, led...
hcplive.com
Robert Kirsner MD, PhD: Gaps in Knowledge on Wound Care in Dermatology Field
An SDPA 2022 interview with Dr. Robert Kirsner regarding his presentation regarding the topic of wound healing and related changes in the field. For his interview with HCPLive, Robert Kirsner, MD, PhD, discussed his presentation at the SDPA 20th Annual Fall Dermatology Conference, in which he covered the topic of wound healing.
hcplive.com
New Obstructive Sleep Apnea Screening Recommendation Highlights Gap in Sleep Medicine
Sleep Medicine Expert Daniel Gottlieb, MD, MPH, details a response to the USPSTF screening recommendations for obstructive sleep apnea in a primary care setting. In an article published today alongside the updated recommendations for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) screening by the US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), Daniel Gottlieb, MD, MPH, discussed the condition in depth as it relates to the new recommendations.
hcplive.com
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Avacincaptad Pegol for GA Treatment
The novel investigational complement C5 inhibitor is the only product for treatment of geographic atrophy to achieve two positive phase 3 pivotal trials with statistical significance. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for avacincaptad pegol (Zimura®) for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary...
hcplive.com
Quarterly Dosing of Conbercept Similar to Treat-and-Extend Regimen for PCV
Similar visual and anatomical outcomes were observed through 1 year, despite fewer injections in the mandated quarterly treated group. A treat-and-extend (TAE) strategy and a fixed dosing regimen of intravitreal conbercept each improved visual and anatomical outcomes in the management of polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy (PCV), according to new research. The...
hcplive.com
APOE Variants Associated With a High Risk of Age-Related Macular Degeneration
The apolipoprotein E ε2/ε3/ε4 variant was associated with a significant linearly increasing trend for risk of AMD from ε4 to ε3 to ε2. New research published in JAMA Ophthalmology suggests structural genetic variations in apolipoprotein E (APOE) may be associated with a risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
hcplive.com
Bioabsorbable Sinus Implants for Nasal Polyposis
Anju Peters, MD:Naveen, will you talk to us more with what you guys use more of with these sinus stents implants etc. Can you explain those and how long do they stay in there? Do they come out on their own, do you need to take them out?. Naveen Bhandarkar,...
hcplive.com
Brolucizumab Anti-Drug Antibodies Prevalent in Ophthalmic Patient Population
Anti-brolucizumab ADAs may be a risk factor for intraocular inflammation and retinal occlusive vasculitis in patients treated with brolucizumab. The presence of brolucizumab anti-drug antibodies (ADAs) was detected with significant prevalence in both patients with and without prior brolucizumab exposure, with stronger, more frequent signals compared with ranibizumab. These findings...
hcplive.com
The Future of Sparsentan According to Travere Therapeutics Chief Medical Officer
Dr. Jula Inrig explains the mechanism of action for the Dual Endothelin Angiotensin Receptor Antagonist (DEARA) investigational candidate Sparsentan, for rare kidney diseases. The novel investigational candidate Sparsentan is a Dual Endothelin Angiotensin Receptor Antagonist (DEARA) and has been supported by mutilple studies. It's now in phase 3 development for the treatment of immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy (IgAN) and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), rare kidney diseases. Data were recently presented on the drug at the 2022 American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Annual Meeting in Orlando.
hcplive.com
Depression Results in Worse Clinical Course for IBD Patients
The investigators found that depression increased the odds of systemic steroid administrations, the use of 2 or more molecular targeted drugs, and surgery in patients with ulcerative colitis. A depression diagnosis could actually result in worse outcomes for patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). A team, led by Hideaki Oyama,...
hcplive.com
Brodalumab Not Linked to Suicide Attempt Risks, New Adverse Events in Real-World Data
Despite a Boxed Warning included in its 2017 FDA approval, the plaque psoriasis biologic was not linked to any causal cases of suicide attempts in 4-year, real-world data. New real-world, long-term safety surveillance data show brodalumab (SILIQ) is associated with less than 1 mean adverse event occurrence per 100 patient-years across 9 of its 10 most common adverse events.
hcplive.com
Research Identifies Sleep Habit That's Linked to Diabetes Risk
A study published in Diabetologia discovered that individuals who are exposed to high light pollution while they sleep show a greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes. According to a new study, individuals who are exposed to high light pollution while they sleep are not only disrupting their circadian rythym but also show a greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Investigators aimed to evaluate if chronic exposure to outdoor artificial light at night (LAN) is associated with glucose homeostasis markers and diabetes prevalence and found significant relationships.
hcplive.com
Treatment Options for ADHD
Theresa R. Cerulli, MD: Andy, if you wouldn’t mind, provide us an overview of treatments of ADHD stimulants and nonstimulants?. Andrew Cutler, MD: We’ve already have gone through some of this. I usually start by asking, is this a patient I’m going to start with a stimulant? Or do I need to start with a nonstimulant for many reasons? These might include the parent says, “Whatever you do, don’t give my kid a stimulant.” Maybe the patient has substance abuse issues, and I’m not comfortable with that. Maybe the person has a cardiac issue, and I’m a little concerned about using a stimulant. Sometimes there’s a psychiatric comorbidity, depression or anxiety, that I might want to use a nonstimulant for. In any case, the majority of the time, we’re using a stimulant first. It’s methylphenidates vs amphetamines.
hcplive.com
Research Suggests Dermatology Resident Trainee Diversity Rates Remain Stagnant
A recent research letter highlighted the importance of diversity in the field of dermatology, citing the lack of diversity among trainees in the field. Although measures intended to increase diversity among resident trainees in the dermatology field have been called for, diversity has stagnated, according to a research letter. The...
hcplive.com
Recognizing Sleep Disorders in Patients
Wendy L. Wright, DNP, ANP-BC, FNP-BC, FAANP, FAAN, FNAP: Let’s talk about how we ascertain if a patient has a sleep disorder. Do you have a particular line of questioning that you use?. Debra Davis, CRNP: I don’t necessarily have a line of questioning. I do know that there...
Comments / 0