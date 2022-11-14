ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn Looks for Second Straight Win in Home Finale Against Western Kentucky

Auburn (4-6) is trying to become bowl eligible and needs wins over Western Kentucky and No. 8 Alabama to reach six victories. The Tigers snapped a five-game losing streak with the win over Texas A&M. The key matchup is Auburn’s offense against Western Kentucky’s opportunistic defense. Auburn is...
AUBURN, AL
Frigid Thursday Night, Cool Through This Weekend

Thursday morning was cold across central and south Alabama. Temperatures fell just below the freezing mark of 32° in most locations. However, Thursday night looks even colder. In fact, it could be the coldest night of the Fall season so far. Friday morning lows likely range from the mid to upper 20s in most locations. Frost could be widespread early Friday morning due to a combination of light to calm winds overnight with a generally clear sky.
ALABAMA STATE
Ibraheem Yazeed indicted in Macon County in the death of Aniah Blanchard

The man charged in the death of Aniah Blanchard has been indicted on multiple counts of capital murder. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Tuesday that Ibraheem Yazeed has been indicted in Macon County on three counts related to her death. The attorney general’s office said it presented the evidence...
MACON COUNTY, AL
Crash Causing Delays on Atlanta Highway in Montgomery

A three vehicle crash has the eastbound lanes of Atlanta Highway blocked. The accident happened at the intersection of Coliseum Boulevard and Atlanta Highway. Alabama News Network was first notified of the incident at about 7:30AM Tuesday morning. There is no word yet on the extent of injuries, or when...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Five Employees Sue Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama Alleging Discrimination

Five employees of Montgomery’s Hyundai assembly plant have filed a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination and retaliation. Frederick Coleman, Edward Daniels, Jason Ingram, Stacy Trimble and Jimmy Williams, all Black males, are represented by attorneys Artur Davis and Ivey Best. Their lawsuit says that despite making up 85% of the...
MONTGOMERY, AL

