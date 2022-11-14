Read full article on original website
Inside Flint’s Abandoned Swanson Funeral Home – 2017 VS. 2021
Check out this video from inside the abandoned Swanson Funeral Home in Flint, MI. Over the last five-plus years, Swanson Funeral Home in Flint has been in the news on several occasions. None of those occasions have been for good reasons. Swanson Funeral Home was forcibly shut down by the state back in 2017 and that is just the beginning of the story.
Beloved, Iconic Coney Shop Getting A Second Life In Downtown Flint, MI
Flint-Style Coney Island is a really big deal. Arguably the best version of a coney anywhere in the world. "Runny chili-dog" isn't my idea of a good meal. And the Flint-Style Coney has better flavor than most diners or restaurants, too. Must be that Koegel's hot dog inside. Of course,...
Saginaw to debut city’s home rehabilitation program details
SAGINAW, MI — Officials here next week will present details on the city’s new home rehabilitation program funded by American Rescue Plan Act stimulus funds. The initiative will provide funding for rehabilitating houses for qualified applicants. A presentation for the program is planned for the Saginaw City Council’s...
High Speed Crime Spree: 20 People, 13 Cars Stolen From Flint Lot
No doubt, you've seen or heard of heist movies like 'Oceans 11' with George Clooney or 'The Italian Job' with Mark Wahlberg, but this story is real and straight out of... Flint, Michigan. It's believed an organized ring of 20 people crashed the gates at an auto auction lot located...
It’s a Michigan Thing: The History of Biggby Coffee
So sang the Beatles…but forget the comb. I wake up, get outta bed, and before I hit the bathroom I start a pot of coffee. Gotta have it. That’s what most of us do at home. However, when we’re traveling and we get that urge for coffee, we look for a local coffee shop or drive-thru…and the one that many Michiganders appreciate above ‘em all is Biggby. Why? ‘Cuz Biggby was created right here in Michigan.
The World’s First International Automobile Tunnel Is in Michigan
Are you aware Michigan has the only underwater international automobile tunnel in the world? It’s the only earthly one where travelers can cross international borders while driving underwater: the Detroit/Windsor Tunnel, completed and opened to the public in 1930. This 23 million-dollar construction project began in 1928 and was...
Fire Destroys Swartz Creek School Employee’s Home
A Swartz Creek family lost everything as their home was completely destroyed by fire on Sunday morning (11/13) in Swartz Creek Estates. Krissy Small is a single mother and works as the GSRP (Great Start Readiness Program) Coordinator for Swartz Creek Community School at the Little Dragons Learning Center on Morrish Rd.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man arrested in Oakland County when gun seen in Instagram posts, rap videos found after car chase
PONTIAC, Mich. – A man who was not allowed to possess a gun due to a previous charge was arrested in Oakland County when a weapon seen in his Instagram posts and rap videos was found at the scene of a car chase that ended with a crash. Case...
Semi-Sweets in Genesee County shutting down after 8 years
GENESEE COUNTY, MI - For the past eight years, Semi-Sweets has done catering for weddings, birthday parties, and a variety of other occasions. Located at both the Flint Farmers’ Market and in Flushing at 8474 W. Mount Morris Rd, the business announced that it will shut down for good, no longer providing a “sweet ending” for its customers.
There’s a Pac-Man Gravestone in a Cemetery near Flint, Michigan
There's an unusual grave marker in the Thetford Township Cemetery in Clio, a suburb of Flint, Michigan. It may look familiar if you've ever been inside an arcade. Michael Leroy Luther's headstone is is a replica of an authentic Pac-Man video game. A Big Fan of the Game Pac-Man Michael...
fox2detroit.com
Cheapest gas in Michigan can be found in Metro Detroit
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Gas prices under $3 a gallon? In this economy?. It may not seem possible after a brutal year of sky-high costs at the pump. The price for a gallon of gas is about $3.98 on average in Michigan. But at one gas station in Dearborn Heights, you'll find the gas prices about a dollar cheaper.
abc12.com
See which intersections in Mid-Michigan were most dangerous in 2021
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Busy intersections in Kochville and Grand Blanc townships tied for the most crashes in Mid-Michigan last year. According to Michigan State Police records compiled by Michigan Auto Law, the intersection of Bay and Tittabawassee roads in Kochville Township and the intersection of Fenton and Hill roads in Grand Blanc Township both saw 40 crashes in 2021.
5 Businesses We Don’t Need At Miller & Bristol Roads in Flint Township, Michigan
First, let me start by clarifying -- I am NOT anti-business & growth for our area. Quite the opposite. Flint, Genesee County and our surrounding suburbs thriving is what makes all of our collective lives, better. My hope is our communities will get involved with local governments and elected officials to give input on what they'd like to see come to their hometowns, in regard to new business.
30 Thieves Storm Michigan Dealership, Stealing 13 Vehicles
YouTube/Fox 2 DetroitThe incident led to a lockdown at Oakland University and a fatal crash on I-75.
Detroit News
Car slams into Detroit bus, nearly pushing it into a house
Detroit — A car slammed into a bus near Corktown last week and nearly pushed it into a house. The bus crashed through one home's wooden fence and narrowly missed the house, according to media reports. Police said no one was injured even though the car's driver, who police...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Nov. 15th
Here's a look at the top stories we're working on. The search is on for stolen vehicles from Flint car lot. James Felton interviewed Police Chief Terence Green about the incident that occurred Monday morning, Nov. 14. Car theft in Flint. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. James Felton gives a...
Deer hunters gather for buck pole events in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI - Deer hunters from around Swartz Creek and Davison gathered on Tuesday to show off their hunting skills. The third annual buck pole contest was held by Swartz Creek Hometown Days at 5086 Morrish Road. A buck pole contest is when hunters bring their freshly killed bucks...
ClickOnDetroit.com
8 from Detroit, Warren steal checks sent to businesses by creating fake companies with similar names
DETROIT – Seven Detroit residents and a Warren man have been charged for stealing checks mailed to businesses by setting up bank accounts for fake companies with similar-sounding names and depositing checks into those accounts. All eight people were indicted by a grand jury for the scheme: Kevin Jones,...
Grammy Winning Singer Shaggy in Town for Special Event, Then Dines in Fenton
He can't say "It wasn't me" this time, because it was really him. Grammy-winning reggae singer Shaggy, who scored hits with the songs "It Wasn't Me", "Boombastic", "In The Summertime", and "Angel", was spotted out around town this week. Shaggy, born Orville Richard Burrell CD, made his way to Genesee...
