Fayetteville, AR

Scarlet Nation

How to watch Arkansas-Ole Miss, key players, more

The final home game of 2022 is creeping up on the Arkansas Razorbacks, who are set to welcome the Ole Miss Rebels for the first SEC night game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in two years. Saturday's contest will mark the third straight that the Hogs can clinch bowl eligibility with...
OXFORD, MS
Scarlet Nation

How to watch Arkansas-South Dakota State, key players, more

The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks will hit the hardwood for the third time this season when they face the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Wednesday inside Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas took down North Dakota State 76-58 last Monday in its season-opener and defeated Fordham 74-48 on Friday. South Dakota State...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Scarlet Nation

Five-star Baye Fall commits to Arkansas

Eric Musselman added the potential crown jewel to the Arkansas Razorbacks' 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday in the form of Baye Fall. The five-star forward chose Arkansas over Auburn, Seton Hall and Rutgers. Below, Travis Graf takes a look at what kind of prospects the Razorbacks are getting and what...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Scarlet Nation

Rivals four-star Assane Diop commits to Colorado over Arkansas

Rivals four-star Assane Diop announced his commitment to Colorado on Tuesday. The 6-foot-10 prospect from Accelerated Prep was considered an Arkansas lean for the longest time, but ultimately decided to commit to the Buffaloes. Diop is a raw prospect with plenty of natural talent and skills. While there might be...
BOULDER, CO
Scarlet Nation

Social media reacts to Trevon Brazile's devastating dunk

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. --- The Razorbacks were well on their way to a 71-56 win over South Dakota State on Wednesday night when Arkansas sophomore forward Trevon Brazile embarrassed Jackrabbit forward Broden Lien. Brazile dribbled past one man on the right side and proceeded to bring the hammer down hard on...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

