Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Anya Taylor-Joy had a 'life-changing' experience on 'Furiosa'
Anya Taylor-Joy is staying busy. "The Queen's Gambit" star appears in the prequel to "Mad Max: Fury Road," called "Furiosa," and can be seen in "The Menu" alongside Nicholas Hoult. Taylor-Joy says she's getting lots of offers but is selective about what she chooses. "All these characters were coming to...
In ‘Wednesday,’ Jenna Ortega Shines — but That Singular ‘Addams Family’ Magic Gets Lost in Predictable Tropes: TV Review
The opening minutes of “Wednesday” should ring true to anyone even glancingly familiar with the creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky, ooky Addams Family. The new Netflix series begins with Wednesday (now a teen played by Jenna Ortega) marching through the brightly colored halls of Nancy Reagan High School to exact bloody revenge on sneering jocks. Following in the footsteps of Christina Ricci’s version in Barry Sonnenfeld’s 1991 and 1993 films, Ortega’s grim Wednesday is just as magnetic. As her dastardly plan unfolds, she allows her otherwise determined stoicism to break with a thrill of satisfaction, and it’s impossible not to feel...
News Channel Nebraska
Look of the Week: Jenna Ortega channels gothic glamour at 'Wednesday' premiere
A young Christina Ricci became synonymous with the whip-smart, macabre daughter of the Addams Family in the 1990s. But at this week's premiere of the new Netflix spinoff, "Wednesday," lead actor Jenna Ortega stepped fully into the role. The 20-year-old Disney Channel star turned scream queen turned heads on the...
News Channel Nebraska
Chris Hemsworth receives 'strong indication' of a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's disease while filming new show
Chris Hemsworth embarked on a personal and physically demanding journey for his new series "Limitless" that ultimately led to a sobering discovery. The "Thor" actor, 39, learns in one episode of the limited Disney+/National Geographic series -- which shows him exploring ways to enhance his longevity and combat aging -- that he has two copies of the APOE4 gene, one from each of his parents, meaning he has a heightened predisposition for developing Alzheimer's disease.
Pink on how experiencing pain and loss helped her make her best album yet
Pink says her upcoming ninth studio album "TRUSTFALL" is possibly the best album she's ever made.
Comments / 0