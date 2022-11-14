Ryan Tannehill made one of the best passes of the season, and Austin Hooper held on for a touchdown. The 16-yard score with 14:55 remaining has the Titans up 27-17. The play initially was ruled an incompletion on the field, but replay clearly showed Hooper had it for a touchdown before it was pulled out of his arms.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO