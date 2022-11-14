ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Packers release two 2021 picks in Amari Rodgers, Kylin Hill

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have released wide receiver/punt returner Amari Rodgers one year after they traded up in the third round to draft the former Clemson star. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced on Tuesday the roster moves involving Rodgers and running back/kick returner...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Falcons Coach Reveals Marcus Mariota's 'Elite' Trait

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota has faced a ton of criticism following the team's 25-15 loss last week to the Carolina Panthers. But despite the noise, Mariota remains the starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. There are a number of reasons that Mariota has struggled, but the...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Falcons have tall task of slowing down Justin Fields, Bears rushing attack

The Falcons are set to host the Bears in a Week 11 tilt between two pretty uninspiring teams. Both rosters are in desperate need of talent. Chicago and Atlanta are the bottom two teams in the league in dead money and salary cap dollars allocated to active rostered players; they are clearly rebuilding. It is a homecoming of sorts, though.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Austin Hooper catches second touchdown pass to give Titans 27-17 lead

Ryan Tannehill made one of the best passes of the season, and Austin Hooper held on for a touchdown. The 16-yard score with 14:55 remaining has the Titans up 27-17. The play initially was ruled an incompletion on the field, but replay clearly showed Hooper had it for a touchdown before it was pulled out of his arms.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy