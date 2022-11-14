Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Missing Person Authorities Warn Of Online Missing Teen Scam
The executive director of a Wyoming missing person nonprofit is sounding the alarm about an uptick of phishing scams involving missing people posts on social media. Desirée Tinoco, founder of Missing People of Wyoming, said what began as one scam involving...
county17.com
Wyoming Highway Patrol suspects medical condition in fatal I-80 crash Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — A 57-year-old Cheyenne man died Monday when his SUV collided with a commercial truck on Interstate 80, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Charles Swainson. The Highway Patrol reported it is investigating a medical condition on Swainson’s part as a possible contributing factor.
How High Can You Really Have Your Truck In Wyoming?
If you ask some folks in Wyoming, they're immediate reaction is...YES. Others will not have an opinion and brush off the question, and their answer will be along the lines of....It's not size of the truck that makes the Wyomingite, it's how you drive the truck that really matters. Of...
wyo4news.com
WYDOT Road Weather Impact: November 16, 2022
WYOMING — An Arctic cold will produce snow, wind, and very cold temperatures along with MODERATE to HIGH road impacts on I-90, northern I-25, and sections of I-80 late today and Thursday. Road Weather Impacts include:. An Arctic cold front will produce very cold temperatures, snow, and wind for...
cowboystatedaily.com
Study: Because Of Transition To Wind And Solar, Wyoming Will Begin To See Blackouts
Wyoming will see increased risk of blackouts, according to a new assessment by a nonprofit responsible for ensuring reliability on the grid that supplies energy to much of the West. The Western Electricity Coordinating Council's "Assessment of Resource Adequacy" examines the...
2 Dead in Same Day Crashes Within 9-Mile Stretch of I-80 in Wyoming
Two people are dead following separate crashes on Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County last Thursday, Nov. 10, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The first crash happened around 9:55 a.m. near mile marker 189.7, about 24 miles west of Rawlins. The patrol says 68-year-old Texas resident Gregory Garcia was headed...
cowboystatedaily.com
Campbell County Has Wyoming’s Highest Prison Rate, Teton County The Lowest
Defendants in Campbell County's courts are about six times more likely to go to a Wyoming prison than those in Teton County. People sentenced out of Campbell County had the highest average prison count per capita from 2019-2021, according to...
cowboystatedaily.com
‘It’s Coming For Us All’: Wyoming Hunter Bags Buck, Learns It Has Wasting Disease
Liz Lynch thought she'd lucked out when she killed a healthy-looking mule deer buck near Lander this fall, but then the buck tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). "Hindsight being 20/20, there was a very high likelihood that he...
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado Man Says He Wants To Desecrate Grave of Former Wyoming Gov. Ed Herschler
A Colorado man with deep roots in railroading and a profound admiration for Wyoming says former Wyoming Governor Ed Herschler all but ruined him financially by pulling the plug on a planned Denver-to-Salt Lake City passenger line. The line would have...
Report Shows Montana Saved Money From Medicaid Expansion While Wyoming Spent More
According to a report by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, expanding Medicaid in Wyoming would increase coverage and save the state money. The report, published in September, examined the impact of Medicaid expansion in Montana and showed that it saved money and reduced the number of uninsured people.
capcity.news
Snowstorm to drop up to 7 inches on I-80 in Wyoming; 55 mph gusts, bitter-cold windchills expected
CASPER, Wyo. — A storm is expected to bring snow to much of Wyoming between Wednesday night and Friday morning, according to forecasts from National Weather Service offices covering the region. Some significant accumulation is expected along sections of Interstate 80 in southeast Wyoming from late Wednesday night through...
sweetwaternow.com
Arctic Cold Front To Reach Wyoming Later Tonight
CHEYENNE — Wyoming residents should be prepared for an arctic cold front that will hit the Cowboy State later tonight and linger into Friday afternoon. The storm front will produce snow, blowing snow, slick roads, black ice, and poor visibility over much of the state beginning in the northeast tonight.
Work Underway On History of Wyoming National Guard
Work is underway on a comprehensive two-volume history of the Wyoming National Guard. That's according to Larry Barttlebort, the volunteer coordinator of the Wyoming National Guard History Volumes Project, and Roz Schliske, who is the managing editor. The two appeared on the ''Weekend in Wyoming" program on AM 650 KGAB...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming GOP Deployed 203 Volunteer “Poll Watchers” To Monitor Voters During Election
Former state lawmaker and Lincoln County Republican Party Chairman Marti Halverson said she feels much better about Wyoming's election security than she does about the 2020 presidential election, but there's still work to be done. "There are still pockets...
county17.com
WYDOT: US 14A closing in the Bighorns Nov. 21 due to significant snow, strong winds, low traffic
CASPER, Wyo. — U.S. Highway 14A in the Bighorn Mountains will close for the season at noon Monday, Nov. 21, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closure is in response to significant snow, strong winds and minimal traffic, WYDOT said on Monday. WYDOT crews from Lovell and...
county17.com
2023 ‘Wyoming Wildlife’ calendar featuring contest-winning photos released
CASPER, Wyo. — The 2023 “Wyoming Wildlife” magazine calendar has been released, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced Monday. The calendar features photographs captured by Wyoming residents and visitors selected from submissions to the 2022 “Wyoming Wildlife” calendar contest, Game and Fish said. “The...
capcity.news
Gov. Gordon orders flags to half-staff at Capitol on Friday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag to be flown at half-staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Nov. 18, in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Geis...
World Population Crosses 8 Billion, Wyoming Still Rockin’ 500K
A big deal is being made about the world's human population reaching 8 Billion people. Actually, that's not as crowded as you might think. One of many doomsday scenarios that have failed to come true was a book named The Population Bomb. Released in1968, the book spread fears that our...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Punish Wyoming Teachers, School Staffers Who Bully Students
Wyoming lawmakers on Tuesday advanced a bill prohibiting public school staffers from bullying students. State law already orders school districts to have anti-bullying policies that apply consequences and remedial actions against bullies. The Wyoming Legislature's Joint Education Committee, meeting in Cheyenne on Tuesday, voted to specify that those policies apply not just to students, but also to school employees, volunteers and anyone who has contact with students at school.
Fairfield Sun Times
Injured hunter in WY rescued by MT National Guard
HELENA, Mont. - Soldiers with the Montana Army National Guard’s 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion rescued an injured hunter in the Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming. On November 3, 2022, the call was sent to the National Guard as they say no other rescue assets were available, prompting the...
