Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Missing Person Authorities Warn Of Online Missing Teen Scam

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The executive director of a Wyoming missing person nonprofit is sounding the alarm about an uptick of phishing scams involving missing people posts on social media. Desirée Tinoco, founder of Missing People of Wyoming, said what began as one scam involving...
county17.com

Wyoming Highway Patrol suspects medical condition in fatal I-80 crash Monday

CASPER, Wyo. — A 57-year-old Cheyenne man died Monday when his SUV collided with a commercial truck on Interstate 80, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Charles Swainson. The Highway Patrol reported it is investigating a medical condition on Swainson’s part as a possible contributing factor.
CASPER, WY
wyo4news.com

WYDOT Road Weather Impact: November 16, 2022

WYOMING — An Arctic cold will produce snow, wind, and very cold temperatures along with MODERATE to HIGH road impacts on I-90, northern I-25, and sections of I-80 late today and Thursday. Road Weather Impacts include:. An Arctic cold front will produce very cold temperatures, snow, and wind for...
cowboystatedaily.com

Study: Because Of Transition To Wind And Solar, Wyoming Will Begin To See Blackouts

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming will see increased risk of blackouts, according to a new assessment by a nonprofit responsible for ensuring reliability on the grid that supplies energy to much of the West. The Western Electricity Coordinating Council’s “Assessment of Resource Adequacy” examines the...
sweetwaternow.com

Arctic Cold Front To Reach Wyoming Later Tonight

CHEYENNE — Wyoming residents should be prepared for an arctic cold front that will hit the Cowboy State later tonight and linger into Friday afternoon. The storm front will produce snow, blowing snow, slick roads, black ice, and poor visibility over much of the state beginning in the northeast tonight.
Laramie Live

Work Underway On History of Wyoming National Guard

Work is underway on a comprehensive two-volume history of the Wyoming National Guard. That's according to Larry Barttlebort, the volunteer coordinator of the Wyoming National Guard History Volumes Project, and Roz Schliske, who is the managing editor. The two appeared on the ''Weekend in Wyoming" program on AM 650 KGAB...
capcity.news

Gov. Gordon orders flags to half-staff at Capitol on Friday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag to be flown at half-staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Nov. 18, in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Geis...
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Would Punish Wyoming Teachers, School Staffers Who Bully Students

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming lawmakers on Tuesday advanced a bill prohibiting public school staffers from bullying students. State law already orders school districts to have anti-bullying policies that apply consequences and remedial actions against bullies. The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Committee, meeting in Cheyenne on Tuesday, voted to specify that those policies apply not just to students, but also to school employees, volunteers and anyone who has contact with students at school.
Fairfield Sun Times

Injured hunter in WY rescued by MT National Guard

HELENA, Mont. - Soldiers with the Montana Army National Guard’s 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion rescued an injured hunter in the Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming. On November 3, 2022, the call was sent to the National Guard as they say no other rescue assets were available, prompting the...
HELENA, MT
