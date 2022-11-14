Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
impact601.com
Frank H. Jones
Frank H. Jones passed from this life on November 10, 2022. Visitation for Frank H. Jones will be Friday, November 18, 2022 at Jones and Son Funeral Home, in Richton, MS from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be Saturday, November 19, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Richton...
impact601.com
King won't seek 4th term on Mississippi transport commission
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — The southern district transportation commissioner in Mississippi says he will not seek reelection in 2023. Republican Tom King of Hattiesburg made the announcement Wednesday on “The Extra Mile,” a podcast produced by the Mississippi Department of Transportation. King said he intends to serve...
impact601.com
Oma Ruth Spradley Lindsey
Mrs. Oma Ruth Spradley Lindsey of Moss gained her Heavenly wings on Sunday, November 13th at South Central Regional Medical Center at the age of 92. She was born to Jim and Daisy Spradley on August 19, 1930. Throughout her life she was a loving caregiver to her parents, and many nieces and nephews. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Moss where she served in the nursey for 40 years. She retired from NECO in Bay Springs where she worked for over 35 years. She was a strong-willed woman who loved the Lord, life, and her family and friends. She will be missed by many.
impact601.com
Jones County Sheriff's Department seeking stolen ATV
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is seeking information on the theft of a 2019 Kawasaki Brute Force 750 ATV, blue in color, stolen from a residence in the 700 block of Magnolia Road in eastern Jones County. Anyone with information on this stolen ATV is asked to call JCSD at...
impact601.com
Jones County Sheriff's Department Seeking Six “Most Wanted" Individuals
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the whereabouts of six "Most Wanted" individuals. The six individuals are wanted on Bench Warrants issued by the Jones County Circuit Court judge on unrelated charges. Wanted are:. Jacob Height. Failure to Comply (Conspiracy/Malicious Mischief) Shaun Blakeney. Failure to Appear (Possession of...
impact601.com
Holifield makes quick impression with PRCC, signs to play baseball with Wildcats
A baseball camp at Pearl River Community College led Stringer-native Evan Holifield down a path that culminated Wednesday afternoon in signing with the Wildcats to further his athletic career on the diamond. “We started not really thinking about colleges since we were so involved in football,” said Holifield moments after...
Comments / 0