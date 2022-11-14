Mrs. Oma Ruth Spradley Lindsey of Moss gained her Heavenly wings on Sunday, November 13th at South Central Regional Medical Center at the age of 92. She was born to Jim and Daisy Spradley on August 19, 1930. Throughout her life she was a loving caregiver to her parents, and many nieces and nephews. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Moss where she served in the nursey for 40 years. She retired from NECO in Bay Springs where she worked for over 35 years. She was a strong-willed woman who loved the Lord, life, and her family and friends. She will be missed by many.

MOSS, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO