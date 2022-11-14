Many changes are underway at Emporia State University as suggested by the motto on the ESU website: “Forward focused, future ready; building for the next 160 years.”. We support change. On Nov. 3, Greg Schneider, ESU Government Relations Officer and Roe R. Cross Distinguished Professor of History, sent the Hornets for Higher Education Newsletter to many members of the community. In the newsletter, Schneider included links to numerous documents that provide background for the events on campus during the past 18 months.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO