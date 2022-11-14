Read full article on original website
Emporia Area Match Day counting underway
Donations closed overnight for the ninth annual Emporia Area Match Day, but the work is far from over. Emporia Community Foundation executive director Becky Nurnberg said donations are still being counted — and will be for some time. "We are still counting and we'll be counting for awhile," she...
Emporia First Friday announces newly formed Board of Directors
Emporia First Friday is celebrating six years of First Friday Art Walks with a newly formed Board of Directors. According to a written release, EFF has recently earned 501(c)(3) status. The board met for the first time on Nov. 7, and includes community members from various backgrounds who are interested in supporting the vision of EFF.
Emporia Spanish Speakers luncheon tackles community inclusion, cohesion
Can a city truly be bilingual? That was the question Emporia Spanish Speakers attempted to answer at its luncheon event with the Kansas Leadership Center Wednesday afternoon. ESS members, community leaders and Emporia residents gathered in The Next Level bar above Casa Ramos Wednesday for a luncheon discussion about the future of a bilingual Emporia. The conversation was sparked by Emporia Spanish Speakers’ recent feature in a state publication.
DSC_1340.JPG
Oh, crepe! French students introduce community to cultural delicacy. French students at Emporia State University brought crepes to the Didde Catholic Campus Cent…
Thomas Vance Baldwin
Death on November 28, 2006 at home in Milton, Florida. Tom joined the Air Force on October 9, 1956 and went. to basic training at Ellington A.F.B. in Texas. He worked. in Security on missiles. After he retired, he worked as a. security guard at the nuclear site in Burlington,...
Mary M. Downing
2022 at her home. She was 91. include: husband, George L. George M. (Annie) Downing of Rose Hill, Kansas and John. R. (Debbie) Downing of Olathe, Kansas; daughter, Lynn. Marie Hobson of Emporia; grandchildren, Rick (Alexa) Hobson, Tess Hobson, Paige (Nate) Mitchell, Haley (Nelson) Ramirez, and Zach (Sarah) Downing; great-grandson,...
Gregory “Greg” Scott Hanshew
Friday, October 28, 2022 after a brief illness, at. Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas. to live in Emporia. He and his family spent a year. living in Costa Rica. He was a big fan of “String. Cheese Incident” and attended many concerts. He. loved spending time at “The...
Sharon A. Umholtz
Sharon A. Umholtz, 83, died November 12, 2022, at Morris County Hospital, Council Grove. She…
Gazette to help kick-off annual Red Kettle Campaign
From 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Emporia Gazette staff will ring the bell at Walmart’s grocery entrance, while KVOE staff will be stationed at Bluestem Farm and Ranch Supply from 8 a.m. - noon. MyTown Media will be stationed at Walmart’s pharmacy entrance from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m..
Beauty and 'Beast' blend voices at EHS
A “tale as old as time” comes to the Emporia High School stage Thursday night. That's one of the most familiar lines from Disney's “Beauty and the Beast”. The musical version of the story will be performed by students for three nights, beginning at 7 p.m.
Louisiana prof in running for ESU Provost
A Louisiana professor is the fourth finalist for Emporia State University Provost. Dr. Alberto “Bert” Ruiz will interview on campus Thursday, ESU announced Tuesday. As with the other three finalists, he'll also face the public and faculty in forums during his visit.
ESU announces continued investments in education programs
Emporia State University announced continued investments in The Teachers College education programs Wednesday afternoon. The university currently offers certification in 19 areas of focus from grades K-12. "Kansas and the nation's youth deserve quality teachers," said Dr. Joan Brewer, interim vice provost and dean of The Teachers College, in a...
Lyon County Commission approves new dump truck, LCECC training programs
The Lyon County Commission approved the purchase of a new dump truck for Road and Bridge, after a previously ordered truck from March could not be delivered. Chip Woods and Josh Stevenson with Road and Bridge presented the commissioners with a new quote from Emporia Kenworth, Inc. to purchase a 2024 Kenworth T880S chassis with a 16’ dump bed, snowplow, and salt spreader for an estimated $264,837.
Happy Holidaze, EPDBA Toy Drive back for a second year
The annual Happy Holidaze lighting ceremony and Emporia Police Department Benefit Association Toy Drive are back at the David Traylor Zoo on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with the lights coming on around 5:45. This year, the lights will be flipped on by Rick and Colleen Mitchell, with the help of their grandchildren Eliza, Rowan and Remi.
One city commissioner fears new ordinance tackling 'unlawful camping' unfairly targets homeless population
The Emporia City Commission approved an ordinance that tackles “unlawful camping” on public property Wednesday morning, but one commissioner thinks the measure will unfairly target the city’s homeless population. Ordinance No. 22-49 sees action on the unauthorized use of public property by prohibiting camping without a permit....
Chillin' through the weekend
After further review, forecasters have concluded Monday night's snowfall wasn't much to review. National Weather Service offices report Emporia received a mere trace of snow Monday evening. Southern Greenwood County had about one inch, while Ottawa had 2.5 inches.
Assessing change at Emporia State University
Many changes are underway at Emporia State University as suggested by the motto on the ESU website: “Forward focused, future ready; building for the next 160 years.”. We support change. On Nov. 3, Greg Schneider, ESU Government Relations Officer and Roe R. Cross Distinguished Professor of History, sent the Hornets for Higher Education Newsletter to many members of the community. In the newsletter, Schneider included links to numerous documents that provide background for the events on campus during the past 18 months.
Sardis Congregational Church celebrates 150 years of faith, fellowship
A small but dedicated group of churchgoers celebrated 150 years of faith and community at Sardis Congregational Church Sunday morning. The church, located at the southwest corner of Road 140 and Road J, is the last operating rural church in Lyon County. Founded in Sept. 1872, Sardis Congregational Church represented...
UPDATE: Humans safe, dog dies in central Emporia fire
The cause of a Thursday afternoon fire in central Emporia remained under investigation Friday morning. A statement from the Emporia Fire Department said a dog was killed in the fire at 410 Rural Street, It broke out around 4:10 p.m. "The fire originated in a back bedroom and caused extensive...
NRH hosts vaccine town hall to discuss immunization safety, need
Newman Regional Health hosted a vaccine town hall at Flint Hills Technical College Tuesday night — providing information and answering questions about vaccines, their effectiveness and their safety. Dr. Jennifer Esau, a Newman Regional Health Family Medicine medical partner; Dr. Valerie Creswell, an Infectious Disease Physician from Wichita and...
