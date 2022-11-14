ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempting 'Garlic Parmesan Fries' Are the Perfect Hamburger Companion

By Tamika M. Murray
 3 days ago

We'll take a side of those to go.

Do you enjoy eating snacks? Yes, we do too. But sometimes you don’t want the typical potato chips in a bag. You want something that is going to be more satisfying. If you’re searching for a recipe, you’ve found the right place.

TikTok content creator @mikeeemadeit shared his recipe for Garlic Parmesan Fries , and we’re in love. They turned out so crispy we wanted to leap through our screen. We'll take a side of those to go.

The video provides everything you need to know about making Garlic Parmesan Fries. The ingredients include potatoes, cornstarch, garlic, seasoning, and parmesan cheese. You’ll see how he cuts his French Fries. However, he does recommend watching his video on cutting fries if you don’t know how to do so. They fry up very quickly, so after the prep work, you won’t need to wait long to enjoy them. We think the fries look delightful and would gladly pair them with a burger.

Let’s see how the TikTok community responded to this video. User @Gavin joked, “That’s right, talk to me nicely.” @Blocky said, “He must have a sponsor. Bro is never this nice.” @2REAL._ replied, “Best cook on TikTok.” @cj dadon remarked, “That money is coming, so he’s on his best behavior.” @user52841092951 joked, “First time I didn’t feel disrespected. LOL.” @Mali wrote, “I don’t like you when you’re nice. Be rude.”

It seems as though his followers are upset. That isn’t his usual sarcastic self. But we think the change is pleasant and fits his recipe. If you enjoyed the video and want to see more content, visit @mikeeemadeit’s TikTok channel. For more Delishably updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !

