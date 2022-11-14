Read full article on original website
Hokela
3d ago
Steam burns are horrible, not that any burns are good, it causes severe burns. Just got a steam burn on my thigh last month. Told it’s because it carries both the heat energy from the hot water and the hot vaporization. Man, painful as hell and can’t imagine it to his face and with gasoline to boot. Wonder why he doesn’t wear mask protection and gloves.
Reply(3)
2
Inside The Car Responsible For Jay Leno's Severe Burns
Jay Leno is known for his love of classic cars, particularly a type known as steam cars. These rare vehicles are also a bit of a fire risk, unfortunately.
Jay Leno speaks out after suffering ‘serious’ burns from gasoline car fire
Jay Leno needs some time to recover following Sunday’s freak car fire that left him with “serious” facial burns, but he is otherwise “OK.” “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” the comedian, 72, told Page Six in a statement Monday afternoon. “I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.” The statement comes shortly after TMZ reported that the former “Tonight Show” host and avid car collector was in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his dozens of prized vehicles on Sunday when one of them burst into flames. Sources told the outlet that...
Leslie Jordan Dead At 67: ‘Will & Grace’ Star Dies In Car Crash After Reported Medical Emergency
Leslie Jordan died at the age of 67 on Oct. 24, his rep confirmed. The actor reportedly crashed his car into a building after appearing to suffer a medical emergency. In a statement to HollywoodLife, an LAPD spokesperson declined to confirm the victim, but did provide some details. “Today around 9:30am a vehicle collided into a wall in the area of Cahuenga Blvd & Romaine St,” the statement read. “A male adult was pronounced deceased at scene. We are currently not releasing the identity of the decedent.” However, HollywoodLife also obtained the coroner’s report late Monday, which identified the decedent as Leslie Jordan, a “resident of Los Angeles,” while noting that a “cause and manner of death is pending,” along with an examination. “He was pronounced dead at the scene on 10/24/22 at 09:38 hours on Cahuenga Boulevard, south of Romaine Street, in Los Angeles,” the report read.
Jay Leno suffers serious burns in Los Angeles fire
Jay Leno is being treated at a Los Angeles burn center after being seriously injured in a car fire over the weekend. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” the comedian and former “Tonight Show” host said in […]
ETOnline.com
Jay Leno Says He Suffered 3rd-Degree Burns and May Need Skin Grafts After Car Fire
Jay Leno says he suffered third-degree burns and may need skin grafts after a scary incident at his garage. The famed comedian and former host of The Tonight Show spoke to TMZ from his hospital bed and told the outlet that he was in the middle of working on his 1907 White Steam Car over the weekend, fixing a clogged fuel line. Problem was, TMZ reported, a fuel leak triggered gasoline to spray on his face and hands.
Popculture
Aaron Carter Cause of Death: Coroner's Office Offers Update
Fans are reeling from the death of Aaron Carter, and now the L.A. coroner has offered an update on the singer's cause of death. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office has confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop-star was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home.
'People definitely thought this was the end': Passengers scream and cry as Delta flight from Atlanta to LAX forced to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque after smoke fills the cockpit and cabin while alarm blares
A Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles had to make an emergency landing after smoke filled the cabin and passengers thought 'this was the end.'. Delta Flight 2846 made an emergency landing in Albuquerque on Tuesday after a mysterious smoke filled both the passenger cabin and the cockpit. Video...
Shark Pushes California Woman Out Of Water: 'I Saw It Clamp On My Leg'
She was resting in the water during a morning swim.
See Carol Burnett’s longtime, 13th-floor Los Angeles condo for sale for $4.2 million
Legendary actress and comedian Carol Burnett is selling her dazzling longtime Los Angeles pied-à-terre in the Wilshire Westwood building for $4.2 million. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,800-square-foot home was completely remodeled in 2011, but the condo’s brilliant views of the Santa Monica Mountains from every room remain. “This is...
Anne Heche Estate Sued for $2 Million Over ‘Negligence’ and Emotional Distress Following Car Crash
The woman in the home into which Anne Heche fatally drove her car is suing the late actress’ estate for $2 million. Heche drove her car into a Mar Vista home in Los Angeles on August 5. The car caught fire and “heavily damaged” the house, according to Los Angeles Fire Department representative Brian Humphrey. Heche later died August 12 after being taken off of life support while in a coma. Now, Lynne Mishele is suing the Heche estate. Michele, who was renting the Mar Vista home at the time of the crash, is seeking “at least $2 million” in damages for...
Jay Leno's Doctor Shares Wife Mavis Is 'Obviously Very Concerned' as He Recovers from Severe Burns
Dr. Peter Grossman shared that the comedian was "walking around and cracking jokes," and that Leno even "passed out cookies to children in the burn unit" after his hospitalization this weekend Jay Leno's wife Mavis is worried about him as he recovers from second and third degree burns after a gasoline fire. Dr. Peter Grossman, a plastic surgeon and medical doctor at the Grossman Burn Center and West Hills Hospital where the former Tonight Show host was treated, said during a press conference on Wednesday that Mavis Leno is "obviously...
Anne Heche estate sued by woman whose home was destroyed in fatal car crash
Anne Heche’s estate has been sued by the woman whose Los Angeles home was destroyed in the car crash that ended the actor’s life. Heche, 53, died on Aug. 14 after being removed from life support nine days after she crashed her Mini Cooper into Lynne Mishele’s Mar Vista home, sparking a fire.
Reason Behind Car Combusting That Left Jay Leno Facing A Skin Graft Revealed
Car enthusiast, Jay Leno, was taken to hospital over the weekend with third degree burns on the left hand side of his face after one of his cars burst into flames. The former ‘Tonight Show’ host put his fans at ease, saying:. “I got some serious burns from...
Two Sisters Die After Falling Down Uncovered Sewage Drain
Residents blame the city's administration for the poor state of the streets.
After suffering 'serious burns' in his garage, Jay Leno hopes to recover in a few weeks
Former late-night TV host and comedian Jay Leno was injured in a car fire over the weekend in Burbank, but says he expects to recover in a few weeks.
Jay Leno Reportedly Rushed to Hospital After Vintage Car Explodes
Jay Leno was admitted to a hospital with burns to his face after one of his vintage cars unexpectedly erupted in flames on Monday, TMZ reported. The renowned car collector was reportedly visiting the L.A. garage where he stores his cars when one of the vintage vehicles burst without warning. The flames burned the left side of Leno’s face, but thankfully spared his eye and ear, anonymous sources told TMZ. Leno was taken to the Grossman Burn Center where he is being treated for his injuries. He has reportedly canceled all of his engagements for the week, including an appearance at The Financial Brand conference on Sunday. “His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” conference organizers said in an email to attendees obtained by Yahoo! News. “All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”Read it at TMZ
Jay Leno sent to burn center after car fire
Comedian Jay Leno has been sent to a burn center after a car fire. According to TMZ, Leno was in a garage where he stores his vehicles and one of the cars went up in flames. Leno was taken to a burn center, TMZ says Leno burned the left side of his face but his […]
TMZ.com
Ryan Seacrest Sells Beverly Hills Estate For $51 Million
Ryan Seacrest is bidding his final farewell to Los Angeles, because he just unloaded his last big property there ... selling the mansion he once acquired from Ellen DeGeneres. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Ryan just closed on the sale of his sprawling Bev Hills estate for $51 million.
Jay Leno cancels conference appearance after he is burned in car fire
Jay Leno, the former host of "The Tonight Show," canceled an appearance at a financial conference Sunday after he was seriously burned in a gasoline fire in a Los Angeles car garage, reports said Monday.
Popculture
Jay Leno Reportedly Hospitalized After Getting Seriously Burned in Car Fire
Comedian Jay Leno was rushed to the hospital this weekend after a car fire in his private garage. Sources close to Leno told reporters from TMZ that one of Leno's cars "erupted into flames" on Sunday and the former Tonight Show host was caught in the blaze. Leno's condition is unclear, but he reportedly suffered burns to the left side of his face. Leno confirmed in a statement to Variety that he is OK and will be taking time to recover. "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet," he said.
