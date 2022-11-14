Read full article on original website
Change in local Dubois County Republican Party leadership announced
The Dubois County Republican Party announced mid-term changes in its party leadership. County Republican Chair Kitty Merkley recently announced her resignation and was replaced by vice-chair Bob Duncan by a majority vote at a County Committee caucus on Saturday, November 12. Operating under the authority of state party rules and state code, Duncan named Amy Kippenbrock as vice-chair.
Northeast Intermediate School repairs prepared to go to bid
The Northeast Dubois County School Corporation Board heard an update on the renovations and repairs to the intermediate school. The intermediate school was damaged during an unprecedented rainfall that overwhelmed the drainage in the area and inundated the school building in August of 2021. Schmidt Associates was hired to create...
Forest Service releases Draft Environmental Assessment on Buffalo Springs project
Public Invited to Comment on Buffalo Springs Restoration Project. The Forest Service has released a draft environmental assessment for the Buffalo Springs Restoration Project, located on the Hoosier National Forest (Forest) in Orange and Crawford counties. This document was created in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), an...
Northeast Dubois schools receive Purple Star Schools designation
Northeast Dubois Elementary, Intermediate and Junior/Senior High schools were included in the 21 newly-designated Purple Star Schools by the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE). Corporations can apply to receive the designation. The Northeast School Corporation Board approved the application at the request of Superintendent Dr. Tara Rasche. Schools receiving the...
Bromm and Schepers attend Rotary Youth Leadership Awards
The Rotary Club of Dubois County recently sponsored two Dubois County high school students to the 2022 Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) at Bradford Woods. This year’s chosen attendees were Carson Bromm, a junior at Southridge High School, and Ruby Schepers, a junior at Forest Park Jr/Sr High School.
Substance Abuse Council announces nearly $34,000 in grants
The Dubois County Substance Abuse Council has announced its 2022 Grant Award Recipients. The Council receives funds from substance abuse-related conviction user fees. Those funds are used to support local efforts to reduce substance misuse right here in our community. This year, the Council awarded $33,961.00 in funds to be used by Grantees in 2022.
Jasper Community Arts seeking pieces for upcoming exhibit honoring Tom Schum
Jasper Community Arts is searching for original artwork by Jasper artist Tom Schum to include on display in the upcoming gallery exhibit ‘Honoring Tom Schum’ this coming January and February of 2023. The exhibit will be on display from January 5 through February 26, 2023. A Gallery Reception will take place on Sunday, January 8th, 2023, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.
Joseph H. Fehribach, 84, Jasper
Joseph H. Fehribach, 84, of Jasper, passed away at 11:36 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Joe was born in Jasper on August 21, 1938, to Albert P. and Frances (Hauser) Fehribach. He married Sandy Johnson on June 6, 1964, at Holy Family Catholic Church...
Huntingburg: Two street sections to be closed for milling and paving work
Due to milling and paving work, the following streets will be closed beginning Wednesday, November 16, through Friday, November 18, 2022, weather permitting:. 12th Street between Jackson Street and US231. There will be no parking on the street during the work. Please avoid the area and plan to use an...
Marvin L. Schnell, 57, Dubois
Marvin L. Schnell, 57, of Dubois, passed away at 2:52 p.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. Marvin was born in Jasper, Indiana, on May 27, 1965, to Cyril and Mary (Barton) Schnell. Marvin was retired. He enjoyed sports and family.
Evelyn A. Schwoeppe, 87, Ferdinand
Evelyn A. Schwoeppe, 87, of Ferdinand, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper. Evelyn was born July 10, 1935, in Ferdinand to Edward and Lauretta (Welp) Bolte. She married Richard Schwoeppe on November 7, 1953, in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church. He preceded...
James Lavon Erwin, 90, Louisville (most recently, Jasper)
James Lavon Erwin, 90, of Louisville, passed away in Jasper on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Mr. Erwin was born in Louisville on July 31, 1932, to the late James Addis Erwin and Mary Alice Smith Erwin. He married Doris Ellen Ruth “Boots” Nally on November 22, 1952, and remarried her...
Recycle your old Christmas Lights again this year
Last season, Dubois County residents recycled more than half a ton of old Christmas lights, and the Dubois County Solid Waste District is asking residents to recycle, rather than throw away, old strings of Christmas lights again this year. From Friday, November 18 to Friday, January 13, Dubois County residents...
Janet L. Jones, 59, Jasper
Janet L. Jones, 59, of Jasper, passed away at 12:35 p.m. on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at home. Janet was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on January 1, 1963, to William T. And G. Fern (Burris) Osgatharp. She was a pharmaceutical technician for Walgreens. She was a member of Vincent Christian...
Charles V. Bass, Jasper
Charles V. Bass passed away on November 14, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandi, and parents, Robert T. Bass and Annette Jordan. He is survived by his son, Sam (Trisha) of Columbus, Ohio; daughter, Debbie (Eric) of Jacksonville, Fla.; stepson, Brad Levy (Stephanie) of Louisville. He is also survived by his sister, Selene Lum (Ted) of Cincinnati, Ohio; in-laws, Nora (Fred) Sermersheim and John Preusz of Jasper; as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins.
