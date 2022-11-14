Read full article on original website
More details emerging about the Platte Valley Aquatic Center
More details are emerging about the proposed Platte Valley Aquatic Center. Bigfoot 99 sat down with Nick Haderlie, the local man spearheading the project, to talk about the proposed aquatic center in Saratoga. Haderlie is an attorney for the Silver Spur Ranch. As reported by Bigfoot 99, he has spent...
Time’s up: What’s next for Spring Avenue construction project
Time has run out on the Spring Avenue waterline replacement project. The cold weather has taken its toll on the project’s contractor, Lewis and Lewis. Repeated setbacks have caused the job to fall behind schedule. Originally, the project was supposed to be finished by mid-October. A waterlogged bore pit...
Rawlins City Council nixes Dirty Boyz trash hauling license
Rawlins City Council Tuesday night revoked the trash hauler license of Dirty Boyz Sanitation. The reason: Dirty Boyz is violating the ordinance requiring commercial trash haulers to take municipal waste collected in the city to the the solid waste transfer station. The flow control ordinance was put into place in 2016 as a way to pay for the state-mandated requirement of the city landfill.
Saratoga passes ordinance with new rules for food trucks
Food trucks must now pick up the check if they want to do business in Saratoga. Ordinance 865, Saratoga’s statute for licensing mobile food vendors has passed on third reading. During Tuesday’s town council meeting, Councilman Jon Nelson motioned to have his mobile vending ordinance enacted into law.
MHCC now offering advanced wound care
The Memorial Hospital of Carbon County is now offering advanced wound care. MHCC has partnered with Healogics, a Jacksonville, Florida based wound care specialist, to provide a new level of medical treatment to Carbon County residents. The Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins opened their wound care center on...
City of Rawlins asking for ideas and suggestions
The City of Rawlins is again hanging out a suggestion box. City staff want you to share your ideas and suggestions. They’ve launched the third annual community survey. The survey is available at www.rawlinswy.gov/survey and on the city’s Facebook page. Physical copies can also be picked up and returned at city hall or the Rawlins Family Recreation Center.
The Move To Re-Route Interstate 80 Has Hit A Roadblock Because Of The $12.6 Billion Price Tag
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Rawlins, particularly around the areas of Walcott Junction and Elk Mountain between Laramie and Rawlins, is beyond treacherous in the winter. Strong winds and snow accumulation force that section of busy interstate into frequent closures during the winter.
Old Pen leadership team gives presentation on Halloween tours
The leadership team of the Wyoming Frontier Prison in Rawlins presented something of a show-and-tell of this year’s Halloween tour Tuesday night. Tina Hill is the Historic Site Director for the Old Pen, as the Frontier Prison is also known. Hill, along with her board of directors, provided council with the impressive list of statistics from this year’s annual event, where the historic site is made over into a spooky house of horrors.
2 Dead in Same Day Crashes Within 9-Mile Stretch of I-80 in Wyoming
Two people are dead following separate crashes on Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County last Thursday, Nov. 10, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The first crash happened around 9:55 a.m. near mile marker 189.7, about 24 miles west of Rawlins. The patrol says 68-year-old Texas resident Gregory Garcia was headed...
Saratoga Deer Poaching Case Set To Be Settled Out Of Court
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two Saratoga men cited for the out-of-season killing of a deer face a settlement hearing later this month, according to the Carbon County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. A Wyoming Game and Fish Department Warden ticketed Thomas Arthur of Saratoga with...
Hunters Find Remains of Missing Wyoming Elk Hunter
Three years after disappearing while hunting elk in southern Wyoming, authorities confirmed the death of Mark Strittmater of Rawlins. A group of hunters from Wisconsin found a firearm while hunting. They contacted a game warden who then contacted the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office. A thorough investigation of the immediate area turned up partial human remains and several personal belongings.
Remains of Elk Hunter Missing Since 2019 Likely Recovered in Wyoming
On October 16, a group of hunters in Wyoming found a firearm beneath a clump of vegetation. The discovery spurred a search that eventually led investigators to human remains. According to local Wyoming media outlet, the remains are thought to belong to an elk hunter who went missing in the area during a 2019 snowstorm.
