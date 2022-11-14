Read full article on original website
Patricia Gaved Taylor
AVON — Patricia Gaved Taylor, 82, of Avon, NC died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at her home where she enjoyed the peace of the ocean view for so many years. Born in Chester, England on December 22, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Agnes Elizabeth Norris and John Leslie Gaved. In her retirement, she enjoyed being a crafter and sharing stories at many Hatteras Island craft shows.
Edward W. Wise, Jr.
NAGS HEAD — Edward W. Wise, Jr., known to all as Wykie, a native of Nags Head, NC, went to heaven the morning of Friday, November 11, 2022, while at home with his beloved wife Ginger by his side. He was the son of “Nettie” and Viola Wise, raised...
Dare County Celebrates GIS Day with new “OBX Days Gone By” map
In celebration of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Day, which takes place on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, the Dare County GIS Department has created an OBX Days Gone By interactive map that gives users an opportunity to explore various unique locations along the Outer Banks and to learn more about the area’s unique history that spans several centuries.
U.S. Coast Guard rescues two from disabled sailboat 218 miles east of Cape Hatteras
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people from a disabled sailboat on Tuesday, November 15, approximately 218 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received notification at approximately 8 a.m. Monday from a good Samaritan that the 46-foot sailing vessel Big Adventure, participating in the Salty Dawg Caribbean Rally from Hampton, Virginia to Antigua, had struck an object causing rudder failure. The shoreside coordinator of the rally was able to establish communications with the vessel via email.
Meet the Outer Banks SPCA Pets of the Week
Meet the Outer Banks SPCA pets of the week, courtesy of their latest video produced by Dare County’s CURRENT TV. For more information on the pets, and the many other Outer Banks pets currently up for adoption, visit the Outer Banks SPCA website at https://www.obxspca.org/, or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/obxspca/
Coast Guard rescues crew of sinking fishing vessel
The Coast Guard rescued two people from a sinking commercial fishing vessel on Thursday, November 17, approximately five miles from Engelhard, North Carolina, in the Pamlico Sound. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received notification at approximately 2:00 a.m. from the 35-foot fishing vessel, Heathers Breeze, stating they were...
Underwater power lines cause another delay in finalizing Hatteras Ferry Channel realignment
Underwater power lines crossing Hatteras Inlet’s Connector Channel have created another delay in finalizing the realignment of the Hatteras Ferry Channel, also known as the Rollinson Channel. Shortly before Oct. 24, when the Army Corps of Engineers was expected to sign off on the draft Environmental Assessment (EA), the...
Community participation sought on Island Inn Park projects
Ocracoke Alive is seeking artists to create freestanding murals to beautify the surrounding area of the Island Inn Park while the historic Odd Fellows Lodge is being restored. The arts nonprofit is collaborating with Ocracoke Preservation Society, which owns the property, to recruit community volunteers to assist in the development of the park greenspace.
