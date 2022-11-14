The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people from a disabled sailboat on Tuesday, November 15, approximately 218 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received notification at approximately 8 a.m. Monday from a good Samaritan that the 46-foot sailing vessel Big Adventure, participating in the Salty Dawg Caribbean Rally from Hampton, Virginia to Antigua, had struck an object causing rudder failure. The shoreside coordinator of the rally was able to establish communications with the vessel via email.

HATTERAS, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO