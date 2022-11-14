Read full article on original website
‘Yellowstone': Has Beth Dutton Gone Too Far? [Dutton Rules Podcast]
A devastating car crash might steal headlines after Sunday night's (Nov. 13) Season 5 premiere of Yellowstone, but Beth Dutton's behavior are what fans are talking on Monday. Did she finally go too far?. Yes, this recap and new episode of Dutton Rules: a Yellowstone and 1923 Podcast does contain...
Kevin Costner Declines to Confirm Involvement in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 6
Yellowstone's much-anticipated Season 5 is set to debut on Sunday night (Nov. 13) on Paramount Network, and from the tone of a new interview with Kevin Costner, it might be the last one to feature his involvement. In a new interview with USA Today, Costner declines to confirm whether he'll be involved in a possible Season 6 of the massive hit show.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Ryan Bingham Knows Fans Want Walker Sent to the Train Station
On Yellowstone, Ryan Bingham's character Walker is a pot-stirrer. During a new interview, the actor and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter admits he's well-aware of a large population that would love to see his character killed, but he swears it's not his fault. "I think he is a loyal guy," Bingham...
