CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters rediscovers painting in retirement: 'It just poured out'

Becky Hatter was the CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) and retired this July after decades at the organization. But what you might not know about her is that she has a love for art that recently returned to her life.

Before her time at BBBS, Hatter went to LSU and got an art degree, but eventually realized she needed a steady job — so she went into teaching. From there, she started working at BBBS — and in all that time, she never picked up her paintbrush. But when retirement came, she said, “I bought some paints, and I told my husband, ‘I'm gonna try to paint again.’ And it just poured out.”

“I have no idea where it came from. I have no control over it. It just showed up. I don't even know how to describe it,” she told KMOX’s Carol Daniel.

Hatter is what’s called an “intuitive painter.”

“It just is a person that goes to the board or to the piece of paper, whatever, and you just start what they call laying down paint,” Hatter explained. “You just start putting shapes and colors and everything. And all of a sudden it reveals something. I see something I'm like, ‘Oh my God, I know that, that is going to be a garden, that's going to be a train, that's going to be an Indian headdress.’”

“I mean, I am shocked every time I finish a painting. I have no idea where I'm going to be,” she said.

Hear more about Becky Hatter’s bold pivot to intuitive painting in her retirement, and how she returned to art:

