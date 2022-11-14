Read full article on original website
umaine.edu
Through RLE, popular Phage class is taken to the next level
Through RLE, popular Phage class is taken to the next level. In Phage Genomics at the University of Maine, students can go from playing with dirt to being published scientists over the course of two semesters. Despite being academically challenging and time intensive, Phage Genomics, or simply “Phage,” as the...
umaine.edu
New associate director for archiving named for Maine-Syracuse Longitudinal Study
The directors of the Maine-Syracuse Longitudinal Study (MSLS) announce the appointment of Susan Elias as associate director for archiving. Elias will serve as study archivist and historian for MSLS, which has data collected since 1974. Elias earned degrees in wildlife science at the University of Maine and Virginia Tech (bachelor’s...
umaine.edu
Ranco to co-present Indian Law and History Lecture Nov. 18
Darren Ranco, chair of Native American Programs at the University of Maine, will be one of the speakers for the virtual Indian Law and History Lecture, co-hosted by the University of Maine School of Law and Maine Conservation Voters at noon on Friday, Nov. 18. The lecture will explore the...
umaine.edu
UMaine-led delegation of students, faculty attend Women’s Forest Congress
A University of Maine-led delegation of students and faculty joined the 8th Forest Congress in North America from Oct. 17-20 in Minneapolis, Minn. Forest Congresses date to 1882, and are called when critical issues arise for forests and the people who steward them. Past meetings led to groundbreaking change, including the establishment of the U.S. Forest Service and the Civilian Conservation Corps.
umaine.edu
Call for performers at 2023 International Dance Festival
The Office of International Programs and the International Student Association is issuing a call for performers for the 2023 International Dance Festival in the Collins Center for the Arts on Feb. 11, with shows at 2 p.m. and 7 .p.m. The annual event showcasing performances from around the world is...
umaine.edu
Hutchinson Center
Registration is open for two facilitation trainings through the University of Maine Hutchinson Center’s professional development program. Building Your Virtual Facilitations Skills, an online program, will be held on Jan. 18, 25, Feb. 1, 8 and 15 from 1–3 p.m. ET. The cost is $225 per person. Strengthening Your Facilitation Skills, an in-person program, will be held May 5, 19 and June 2 from 9:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. ET and costs $425. More information is available on the Hutchinson Center website.
umaine.edu
UMaine News
Lord Hall Gallery’s Studio Art Senior Capstone exhibit ‘Énouement’ opens Nov. 18. This year, the Studio Art Senior Capstone exhibit in Lord Hall Gallery is called “Énouement.” As always, the students in the class chose the name, which is French for the bittersweetness of having arrived here in the future without being able to tell your past self how everything turned out. The pieces are at once hopeful, introspective and ethereal, with whimsical sculptures of mushrooms, glass trout adorned with feathers and realistic landscapes punctuated by colorful shapes.
umaine.edu
University of Maine partners with Sodexo to focus on the student dining experience, campus retail opportunities, modernizing venues
The University of Maine will become the final public university in the state to partner with Sodexo for campus dining services, increasing healthy local food options for UMaine students, national purchasing power, and economic opportunities for Maine growers and producers. Pending the outcome of negotiations with Sodexo, UMaine Dining’s 21...
umaine.edu
UMaine Extension 4-H, Auburn Public Library offer aquaculture workshop Nov. 30
University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H and Auburn Public Library will offer a workshop about aquaculture and its impact in Maine from 4–5 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Auburn Public Library, 49 Spring St. Aquaculture is the practice of cultivating aquatic plants and raising aquatic animals for food. Here...
umaine.edu
Community announcement regarding UMaine Dining Services
To expand UMaine’s multifaceted dining services on campus, including enhancements to residential and retail options for students and concessions for athletics patrons, the University of Maine is entering into a partnership with Sodexo, a nationally recognized food service provider now serving the other University of Maine System universities. UMaine’s...
umaine.edu
UMaine named a top university for encouraging students to vote by Civic Nation
The University of Maine has been ranked among the top higher education institutions for engagement in student voting by the nonprofit Civic Nation. UMaine participated in the organization’s All In Campus Democracy Challenge, which recognized colleges and universities for their efforts to increase voter turnout among students, and to institutionalize political engagement and civic learning. Part of the requirements for the competition included sharing campus voter data, submitting a 2022 democratic engagement action plan and being a signatory to ALL IN’s Higher Education Presidents’ Commitment to Full Student Voter Participation.
umaine.edu
2022 Winter Recognition Award Winners
Each fall, the Maine Business School and Graduate School of Business honor students for their achievements at our Winter Recognition event. Each honoree receives a certificate, blue cords to wear at graduation, and a locally-crafted paddle. Academic Achievement Awards. This award is given to one student in each of our...
umaine.edu
UMaine experts collect rapid response resources for schools facing threats of violence
In response to a rash of school shooting threats at Maine schools this week, the Maine Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports Team led by faculty and staff at the University of Maine College of Education and Human Development collected resources for supporting schools during and after a crisis, which were published by the Maine Department of Education.
umaine.edu
UMaine Extension’s flagship nutrition education program part of multistate group to receive national excellence award
University of Maine Cooperative Extension professor Kate Yerxa is a member of a multistate team honored with the 2022 National Excellence in Extension award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA), the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU), and Cooperative Extension. The Agricultural Experiment Station Multistate Research Group was cited for excellence and leadership in performing the work of Extension research, technical assistance, and outreach education.
umaine.edu
Maine Horticulture Apprentice Training Program seeks host businesses, organizations
Businesses and organizations interested in hosting a Maine Horticulture Apprentice are encouraged to sign up on the University of Maine Cooperative Extension website. The Maine Horticulture Apprentice Training is a three-part, comprehensive curriculum designed to supply learners with a foundational horticulture education suitable for skilled entry-level positions in the horticulture industry. Developed with input from industry leaders, the program prepares learners with the practical knowledge and skills desired by employers.
umaine.edu
Maine Memo — A time for vigilance and support
In recent days, two university communities in Idaho and Virginia have been rocked by incidents that resulted in the loss of student lives; today, Maine high schools are coping with active shooter hoaxes. These violent acts are incredibly tragic and devastating, and the subsequent unfounded threats of active shooters in our schools statewide have instilled fear and alarm.
umaine.edu
CITI Allows Users to Link ORCiD to CITI Account – November 2022
CITI, UMaine’s online research training platform, now allows users to link an ORCiD directly with their CITI account. For guidance on how to access CITI and link your ORCiD to your CITI account, please see Instructions for CITI Training (PDF). According to CITI, an ORCiD is:. “…a permanent numeric...
