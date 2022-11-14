Read full article on original website
New York State Busted 39 Gun Ammunition Sellers From Out Of State
New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York State by online suppliers. An investigation by the Attorney General's Office revealed 39 ammo sellers who sold to New York State residents and did not keep records of the sales. It is a violation of New York’s SAFE Act for out-of-state vendors to sell the bullets directly to New York residents.
Can You Legally Mail Someone Ammunition in New York State?
Ever think about doing something like mailing ammunition? Not sure if you ever woke up and thought to yourself, hmm, let's mail our buddy some ammo today. Can you, do it? Well, you probably can go ahead and mail ammo to someone, is it legal?. Is it legal? What does...
Washington Examiner
New York lawyers disbarred for firebombing police car during George Floyd protests
A pair of New York lawyers who pleaded guilty to firebombing an empty police car during protests over the death of George Floyd in 2020 were disbarred by state attorney regulators this week. New York's Appellate Division on Tuesday ruled that Colinford Mattis, 34, and 33-year-old Urooj Rahman's guilty pleas...
Cannabis Dispensaries In New York State Just Got Hit With Major Delay
If you were looking forward to legal marijuana dispensaries opening soon in New York State, there has been a major setback. Certain regions have been barred from receiving licenses due to a lawsuit. On Thursday, November 10, 2022, a judge blocked 63 licenses from being awarded around the state. Almost...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York's largest offshore wind farm takes key step
New York regulators have granted approval for a 25-mile transmission that will carry power from the state's largest offshore wind farm to a substation in Suffolk County, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Thursday announced. The transmission line approval by the New York State Public Service Commission is an important development...
wamc.org
New York lost at least $11B in overpaid unemployment during the pandemic, DiNapoli says
A New York State Comptroller’s Office report on the state’s unemployment insurance system during the COVID-19 pandemic finds that the system was woefully unprepared to handle the volume of requests in the spring of 2020, when everything shut down, and handed out at least $11 billion in overpayments.
Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State
On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
ithaca.com
Election Results: Democrats Preform Better than Expected — But Not in New York
The results of last week’s midterm elections are in. On a nationwide scale Democrats performed better than expected. Even though they lost their majority in the House of Representatives it looks like they will keep a majority in the Senate — pending the outcome of a run-off election in Georgia. On the local level, Ithaca residents voted to establish the position of City Manager — effectively changing the structure of city government for years to come. The election results are based on information from the New York State Board of Elections and the Tompkins County Board of Elections.
Scammers Acting As New York Cops Demanding Cash In Hudson Valley
Warning: Scammers are pretending to be local police officers and threatening to arrest you if you don't pay them a "fine." The Yonkers Police Department is warning residents about a new scam. Scammers Acting As Yonkers Police Calling Hudson Valley Residents. "Scammers are spoofing Yonkers Police telephone numbers and threatening...
Massive Changes Coming To Target Stores In New York
As we get ready for the Holiday shopping season, some big changes will be coming to Target stores across New York. Target's CEO Brian Cornell announced that the mega-big box store will soon introduce even bigger superstores across New York and the country. Target is looking at building newer bigger...
Flying In New York State Tomorrow? This Is Big News
The busiest travel time of the year has arrived in New York State and across the country. From Buffalo to New York City, millions will be heading out of town to see loved ones and friends for the holidays. But one of the biggest frustrations that many face may soon be gone in Central New York State.
Hamptons.com
Modern Turkey Hunting on Long Island
There are reportedly over 6,000 wild turkeys on Long Island, mostly in Suffolk County. While wild turkeys are native to Long Island, over-hunting combined with development eradicated them from the area in the late 1800s. In the 1990s, the New York State DEC worked with Suffolk County to reintroduce 75 wild turkeys to the Southaven County Park and Hither Hills State Park areas. Obviously, the program was successful.
Hochul says November is Transgender Awareness Month in N.Y.
NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation Wednesday declaring November "Transgender Awareness Month" in New York.It celebrates the trans community in the state and across the country.The governor also announced that New York state landmarks will be lit in pink, white and light blue on Nov. 20 in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance.
Brandon Williams adds to lead over Francis Conole in Central New York House race
Republican Brandon Williams boosted his lead over Democrat Francis Conole by 169 votes Tuesday in the 22nd Congressional District election after Oneida County became the first in the district to count affidavit ballots. Williams now holds an overall lead of 4,189 votes over Conole (133,402-129,213) in the four-county district, a...
New York state primed for more ‘renewable’ natural gas
Utility company UGI will work with a dairy farm in upstate New York to develop so-called renewable natural gas.
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul says she wants to unify New York Democrats amid calls for chair's ouster
Gov. Kathy Hochul continued to defend embattled state Democratic Committee Chairman Jay Jacobs amid calls for him to step down after disappointing election results in a handful of key U.S. House races in New York. But Hochul also on Monday during a stop in Buffalo signaled she wants to unify...
Three lawsuits filed over election results in New York state Senate races
A trio of lawsuits has been filed in connection with election results in New York state Senate races.
wrvo.org
Finger Lakes wineries call for crackdown on crypto mining
Finger Lakes winemakers are calling on Gov. Hochul to take action against a crypto mining operation they claim is threatening their livelihood. Ian Thorsen McCarthy said he moved his winemaking operation from California to the Finger Lakes about a year and a half ago because of the tight-knit agricultural community and incredible natural resources.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York State
This week a popular restaurant chain known for its crispy chicken sandwiches and waffle fries opened another new location in New York State. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest New York location in Buffalo.
Advocates pushing lawmakers to overhaul N.Y. sentencing laws
NEW YORK -- After an election with crime as a major focus, criminal justice reform advocates are now pushing Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers to overhaul New York's sentencing laws."Public safety is still number one. All of us are concerned about protecting the safety of our citizens," Hochul said Wednesday. "But also, criminal justice is important to us, so we will find the right balance, and I look forward to launching these conversations with the Legislature when we regroup again in January."A coalition of lawmakers and advocates is backing a package of bills that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentencing, allow incarcerated people to petition for resentencing and expand rehabilitation programs.
