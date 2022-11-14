ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hudson Valley Post

New York State Busted 39 Gun Ammunition Sellers From Out Of State

New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York State by online suppliers. An investigation by the Attorney General's Office revealed 39 ammo sellers who sold to New York State residents and did not keep records of the sales. It is a violation of New York’s SAFE Act for out-of-state vendors to sell the bullets directly to New York residents.
nystateofpolitics.com

New York's largest offshore wind farm takes key step

New York regulators have granted approval for a 25-mile transmission that will carry power from the state's largest offshore wind farm to a substation in Suffolk County, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Thursday announced. The transmission line approval by the New York State Public Service Commission is an important development...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State

On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ithaca.com

Election Results: Democrats Preform Better than Expected — But Not in New York

The results of last week’s midterm elections are in. On a nationwide scale Democrats performed better than expected. Even though they lost their majority in the House of Representatives it looks like they will keep a majority in the Senate — pending the outcome of a run-off election in Georgia. On the local level, Ithaca residents voted to establish the position of City Manager — effectively changing the structure of city government for years to come. The election results are based on information from the New York State Board of Elections and the Tompkins County Board of Elections.
ITHACA, NY
101.5 WPDH

Scammers Acting As New York Cops Demanding Cash In Hudson Valley

Warning: Scammers are pretending to be local police officers and threatening to arrest you if you don't pay them a "fine." The Yonkers Police Department is warning residents about a new scam. Scammers Acting As Yonkers Police Calling Hudson Valley Residents. "Scammers are spoofing Yonkers Police telephone numbers and threatening...
YONKERS, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Massive Changes Coming To Target Stores In New York

As we get ready for the Holiday shopping season, some big changes will be coming to Target stores across New York. Target's CEO Brian Cornell announced that the mega-big box store will soon introduce even bigger superstores across New York and the country. Target is looking at building newer bigger...
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Flying In New York State Tomorrow? This Is Big News

The busiest travel time of the year has arrived in New York State and across the country. From Buffalo to New York City, millions will be heading out of town to see loved ones and friends for the holidays. But one of the biggest frustrations that many face may soon be gone in Central New York State.
SYRACUSE, NY
Hamptons.com

Modern Turkey Hunting on Long Island

There are reportedly over 6,000 wild turkeys on Long Island, mostly in Suffolk County. While wild turkeys are native to Long Island, over-hunting combined with development eradicated them from the area in the late 1800s. In the 1990s, the New York State DEC worked with Suffolk County to reintroduce 75 wild turkeys to the Southaven County Park and Hither Hills State Park areas. Obviously, the program was successful.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Hochul says November is Transgender Awareness Month in N.Y.

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation Wednesday declaring November "Transgender Awareness Month" in New York.It celebrates the trans community in the state and across the country.The governor also announced that New York state landmarks will be lit in pink, white and light blue on Nov. 20 in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance.
wrvo.org

Finger Lakes wineries call for crackdown on crypto mining

Finger Lakes winemakers are calling on Gov. Hochul to take action against a crypto mining operation they claim is threatening their livelihood. Ian Thorsen McCarthy said he moved his winemaking operation from California to the Finger Lakes about a year and a half ago because of the tight-knit agricultural community and incredible natural resources.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS New York

Advocates pushing lawmakers to overhaul N.Y. sentencing laws

NEW YORK -- After an election with crime as a major focus, criminal justice reform advocates are now pushing Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers to overhaul New York's sentencing laws."Public safety is still number one. All of us are concerned about protecting the safety of our citizens," Hochul said Wednesday. "But also, criminal justice is important to us, so we will find the right balance, and I look forward to launching these conversations with the Legislature when we regroup again in January."A coalition of lawmakers and advocates is backing a package of bills that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentencing, allow incarcerated people to petition for resentencing and expand rehabilitation programs.
NEW YORK STATE

