BATON ROUGE – With only two games before the start of postseason play, No. 6 LSU football is inching toward the end of Coach Brian Kelly's first season in Baton Rouge. It's been a year filled with pleasant surprises for Tigers fans, as LSU has defeated Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama and Arkansas in consecutive weeks to launch themselves into the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings while securing an SEC West title and a trip to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 3.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO