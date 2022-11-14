Read full article on original website
What bowl game will LSU football make? Here are our best projections.
BATON ROUGE – With only two games before the start of postseason play, No. 6 LSU football is inching toward the end of Coach Brian Kelly's first season in Baton Rouge. It's been a year filled with pleasant surprises for Tigers fans, as LSU has defeated Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama and Arkansas in consecutive weeks to launch themselves into the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings while securing an SEC West title and a trip to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 3.
LSU football can make Rece Davis' head explode by beating Georgia, passing Tennessee | Toppmeyer
Rece Davis and David Pollack engaged in a borderline contentious disagreement on ESPN’s television set, and I don’t blame them, because a college football rankings show without debate is just a televised list. The talking heads considered Tuesday what the College Football Playoff selection committee might do if...
Here's where LSU football landed in the latest College Football Playoff rankings
BATON ROUGE - LSU football has landed at the No. 6 slot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, the College Football Playoff committee announced on Tuesday. LSU (8-2, 6-1 SEC) kept its playoff hopes alive last week when the Tigers defeated Arkansas in Fayetteville, 13-10 in below-freezing temperatures. The win combined with Ole Miss' loss to Alabama clinched the SEC West title and a trip to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game against No. 1 Georgia.
LSU women's basketball score vs. Houston Christian: Live updates
Right now, LSU women's basketball is on triple digits watch every time it takes the court. The Tigers (3-0) have not only won their first three games of the 2022-23 season but absolutely annihilated each opponent by scoring more than 100 points in every game. Against Houston Christian (1-1) at...
If SEC wants Tennessee football, LSU fans to not storm the field, target beer | Toppmeyer
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey plans to address the surge in field-stormings in the most American way: He’s formed a committee. Earlier this month, Sankey announced the formation of an “SEC Event Security Working Group” that will examine how to keep fans from pouring onto the field or court to celebrate victories. The working group’s recommendations will be presented for approval at the SEC’s 2023 spring meetings.
No. 15 LSU women's basketball overcomes slow start, coasts past Houston Christian
BATON ROUGE – Is it possible for a near 60-point win to not feel like a near 60-point win?. Thanks to approximately 6,000 elementary and middle school children, the Pete Maravich Assembly Center was buzzing Wednesday. The problem was that, coming out the locker room, LSU couldn't match the...
Ex-Baton Rouge football star Mike Hollins out of ICU following Virginia shooting
BATON ROUGE - Former University Lab star and Virginia running back Mike Hollins has been released from the ICU, is off a ventilator and will attempt to start walking today, the law offices of Baton Rouge injury attorney Gordon McKernan told The Advertiser on Wednesday. Hollins was among the victims...
Iberville School System prepared to add students if Charter Academy closes
The Iberville Parish School System is prepared to take on additional students should Iberville Charter Academy close after an audit that questioned the school’s lease of its campus building and how it increased enrollment. Reports have surfaced that allege that nearly half of the 503 students at the school...
Freeze warning issued for area from 10 p.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Friday: Weather
A freeze warning will be in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Friday as forecasters expect sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees for the southeastern Louisiana area. Affected areas include Ascension, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge, Assumption, St. James, Tangipahoa, and Livingston parishes,...
Iberville Parish narcotics agents make four arrests in separate cases
Intelligence shared between the Iberville Parish Narcotics Division and West Baton Rouge Narcotics Division led to two arrests, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. The investigation led to the arrests of Ashley Scales and David Jones,. Scales was arrested by detectives with the West Baton Rouge Narcotics Division on...
