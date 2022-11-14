ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
postsouth.com

What bowl game will LSU football make? Here are our best projections.

BATON ROUGE – With only two games before the start of postseason play, No. 6 LSU football is inching toward the end of Coach Brian Kelly's first season in Baton Rouge. It's been a year filled with pleasant surprises for Tigers fans, as LSU has defeated Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama and Arkansas in consecutive weeks to launch themselves into the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings while securing an SEC West title and a trip to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 3.
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

Here's where LSU football landed in the latest College Football Playoff rankings

BATON ROUGE - LSU football has landed at the No. 6 slot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, the College Football Playoff committee announced on Tuesday. LSU (8-2, 6-1 SEC) kept its playoff hopes alive last week when the Tigers defeated Arkansas in Fayetteville, 13-10 in below-freezing temperatures. The win combined with Ole Miss' loss to Alabama clinched the SEC West title and a trip to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game against No. 1 Georgia.
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

LSU women's basketball score vs. Houston Christian: Live updates

Right now, LSU women's basketball is on triple digits watch every time it takes the court. The Tigers (3-0) have not only won their first three games of the 2022-23 season but absolutely annihilated each opponent by scoring more than 100 points in every game. Against Houston Christian (1-1) at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

If SEC wants Tennessee football, LSU fans to not storm the field, target beer | Toppmeyer

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey plans to address the surge in field-stormings in the most American way: He’s formed a committee. Earlier this month, Sankey announced the formation of an “SEC Event Security Working Group” that will examine how to keep fans from pouring onto the field or court to celebrate victories. The working group’s recommendations will be presented for approval at the SEC’s 2023 spring meetings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

Iberville Parish narcotics agents make four arrests in separate cases

Intelligence shared between the Iberville Parish Narcotics Division and West Baton Rouge Narcotics Division led to two arrests, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. The investigation led to the arrests of Ashley Scales and David Jones,. Scales was arrested by detectives with the West Baton Rouge Narcotics Division on...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy