Daily Delivery: Google offers a scare by linking Kansas State's Chris Klieman to Nebraska
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A Google headline Monday seemed to link Kansas State coach Chris Klieman to the open job at Nebraska but after Fitz clicked it he discovered that Google had aggregated an unsubstantiated message board post from another college sports network that had no credibility. As Fitz explains, it's highly doubtful Klieman would go to Nebraska just as he's getting this K-State program up and running, and while his good friend Gene Taylor, K-State's athletics director, remains in Manhattan too. The is a job, however, that Fitz fears could attract Klieman.
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search
The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Most Dangerous Cities in Kansas
Kansas has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at the Top 10. Seal of Kansas, USA.By User:Sagredo - Public Domain, Wikimedia. This article will examine Kansas's most dangerous cities. Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.
Interim coach's comments shed light on direction of Nebraska's HC search
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph surprised Husker fans when he revealed he has not interviewed for the head-coaching position. In an interview with Tom Shatel of the Omaha World-Herald, Joseph told the veteran columnist he had not even spoken to Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts about the position. Despite...
Daily Delivery: Forty years ago, Kansas State beat KU wearing alternate jerseys in a home night game
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The year was 1982 — Fitz's freshman year at Kansas State — and with K-State trying to reach a bowl game for the first time ever, Coach Jim Dickey pulled out gray jersey tops for his Wildcats to wear during their October 23 game with Kansas. Fitz was there for the first-ever night game at KSU Stadium as the Wildcats smoked on the Jayhawks, 36-7, in a nationally televised game on WTBS. The Wildcats went to the Independence Bowl that season, ending the year with a bowl loss and a 6-5-1 record, but that night was special for the K-State football program.
Recent champs Virginia, Baylor ready to roll in Vegas
Recent national champions Virginia and Baylor align on Friday night in Las Vegas with a chance to prove their modern-day
How a young, first-time coach turned Kingman into a Kansas high school football power
Tanner Hageman, 32, has taken a program with one playoff win in 15 years prior to back-to-back appearances in the state semifinals.
College basketball rankings: Texas reaches summit of latest Top 25 And 1 after blowout win over Gonzaga
Mark Few has built Gonzaga into one of college basketball's biggest brands in part by being unafraid to challenge his team in November and December. That's why he agreed to play Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans last Friday, agreed to play John Calipari's Kentucky Wildcats this Sunday, and how he ended up playing Chris Beard's Texas Longhorns on the road late Wednesday.
Wilson leads No. 6 Kansas against Southern Utah after 25-point outing
Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-1) at Kansas Jayhawks (3-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Kansas hosts the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Jalen Wilson scored 25 points in Kansas' 69-64 win over the Duke Blue Devils. Kansas went 34-6 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Jayhawks averaged...
College basketball rankings: TCU falls from Top 25 And 1 after upset loss to Northwestern State
The first bad sign came when TCU trailed Arkansas-Pine Bluff on the opening day of the season by 20 points before rallying for a 73-72 win in a game it closed as a 33.5-point favorite. Four days after that, the Horned Frogs were 35.5-point favorites over Lamar but only won 77-66. So TCU started 2-0, sure. But it was a super-shaky 2-0 against two sub-350 KenPom opponents that suggested something wasn't right.
How to Watch: No. 9 Arkansas vs. South Dakota State channel, stream, game time
The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks are back inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.) to take on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits of the Summit League. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs. "South Dakota State is not a well-coached team, they’re an excellent-coached basketball team,” Arkansas...
KU’s Jackson becoming a top threat under the net
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Taiyanna Jackson is emerging as one of women’s college basketball’s best centers. “It is like having a security blanket,” guard Holly Kersgieter said. “Having that rim protector, it’s not like we weren’t confident in her, but sometime’s we’d forget she’s back there because no one wants to go back there.” Jackson’s a […]
‘Potato King’ of Kansas emerged from slavery to thrive and prosper as groundbreaking businessman
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jim Leiker is professor of history at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park. The success of “Tiger King” has me wondering if executives at Netflix would […] The post ‘Potato King’ of Kansas emerged from slavery to thrive and prosper as groundbreaking businessman appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Mississippi State stomps South Dakota
Tolu Smith scored 16 points and Mississippi State never looked back after opening a big lead during a 79-42 rout
