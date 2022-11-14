Read full article on original website
Singer Ledisi Has Been Happily Married to Her Husband, Ronald T. Young, Since 2018
Over the last near-three decades, Ledisi, born Ledisi Anibade Young, has topped charts, released 9 studio albums, and earned a Grammy throughout her critically-lauded career. Most recently, she has taken on a role in the Christmas film All Saints Christmas, which has already shaped up to be another lovable addition to the Hallmark catalog.
Hairstylist Says Mom Can't Accompany 7-Year-Old to Appointment Because "No Guests Allowed"
Usually when parents get kicked out of their child’s appointment, it’s because their child decided that it was uncool to have a parent in the room. But as one TikTok creator explained, sometimes parents get the boot because the specialist doesn’t want them there. Article continues below...
'A Friend of the Family: True Evil': Jan Broberg Talks Sitting Down With Robert Berchtold's Other Victim (EXCLUSIVE)
Content warning: This article mentions child sexual abuse. Peacock's haunting limited series A Friend of the Family is based on the real-life story of Jan Broberg, who was kidnapped and sexually abused multiple times in the 1970s by a trusted neighbor, Robert Berchtold. As a follow-up to the show's finale,...
'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Johnny DePhillipo Revealed That His Brother Is in Prison
As time gets down to the wire on ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, couples are assessing whether or not their partners are suitable for long-term relationships — and possibly marriage. As the couples get closer with one another, they sometimes find themselves sharing intimate details about their life.
How Many Tattoos Does Shauna Rae Have? The TLC Star Said They Have Special “Meanings”
TLC's I Am Shauna Rae follows Shauna Rae Lesick, a 23-year-old Pittsburgh native who navigates being physically different than her peers. On the show — which is now in its second season — Shauna Rae explained that at age 6, her doctors found a malignant glioma, a cancerous brain tumor. She then underwent surgery to remove it, followed by three years of chemotherapy. Once the chemo worked, Shauna Rae’s doctors diagnosed her with pituitary dwarfism at 16. Due to her dormant pituitary, her doctors informed her she would never be taller than 4 feet.
'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' Has Been a Roller Coaster for Cheyenne Up Until Her Wedding
Although the stars of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter are willing to share every part of their lives with viewers, it doesn't mean that every moment is easy for them. Especially for Cheyenne Floyd, whose incident regarding being shot at with her kids in the car has been a big part of her storyline. But there is a beacon of hope for her this season, since Cheyenne's wedding are also detailed in the series.
Who Is Snowstorm on 'The Masked Singer'? We Think We've Figured It Out
Cold weather is finally settling in on the East Coast, just in time for The Masked Singer to hit a cold front. On. Nov. 16, Snowstorm competed alongside Avocado and Bride in the popular reality series. The newest season of The Masked Singer features totally new concepts, including themed nights...
We Low-Key Stalked Ency From 'Bachelor in Paradise' on Social Media Because We’re Obsessed With Her
So, Ency Abedin sure did make a splash down at Playa Escondida... pun 100 percent intended. You may not remember Ency from her time on Clayton's season of The Bachelor since she was sadly eliminated in week 2. Now, she's back and ready to find love (and get more screen time) on Bachelor in Paradise!
Is There a Future for 'BiP' Cuties Teddi and Andrew? We're Crossing Our Fingers
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up with Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 — as well as potential spoilers for the upcoming reunion episode. Whenever someone sets foot on Paradise beach, we know drama is about to ensue. But with Teddi Wright and Andrew...
Did 'Love Is Blind' Star SK Cheat on Raven? Woman Shares Alleged Flirty Texts Between Them
Although SK said "I do not" while up at the altar with Raven during Love Is Blind Season 3, their relationship didn't actually end right then and there. The pair rekindled their romance after the show stopped filming and started dating long-distance. In fact, they seemed stronger than ever during the reunion episode.
'9-1-1' Star Oliver Stark Has an Inspirational Story Behind the Unique Mark on His Eye
Although we might not gaze directly into every 9-1-1 character’s eyes, it’s impossible not to when it comes to Oliver Stark, who portrays Buck. Not only does he have the deepest blue eyes, but he has a red mark above his left eye that many fans are curious about. Does the red mark belong to Buck or Oliver ... or to both of them? And what is it?
Heather's Black Eye on 'RHOSLC' Isn't the First Dramatic Injury on a 'Real Housewives' Show
If there's one thing we can never accuse Heather Gay of in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, it's being boring. Because in the mid-season trailer that aired after the Nov. 16 episode, we see her dramatically reveal an eye injury. So, how did Heather get a black eye and does it have anything to do with Whitney Rose?
Emily Ratajkowski's Dating History: From Marriage to Pete Davidson, Naturally
As fans know, Emily Ratajkowski is one of the most gorgeous (and wealthy) models in the world. So what is her dating history like?. Emily remains kinda secretive about who she is with, but here’s what we know, from her past boyfriends, to her husband, and now, yes, Pete Davidson, because, who else?
What Was Iconic Male Revue Company Chippendales Named After? It Has a Simple Origin Story
When inhibited straight women finally let their hair down, it turns out that petting oily, muscle-bound cowboys, policemen, and soldiers really tickles their fancy. Well, they love egging on gyrating exotic dancers dressed in skimpy tearaway uniforms, anyway. Becoming a cultural phenomenon in the 1980s, the touring dance troupe Chippendales...
Daisy Edgar-Jones Once Dated Actor Tom Varey, but Who's Her Current Main Squeeze?
Cheers to young Hollywood! Over the past few years, Hollywood A-listers in the 20–30 age range have been dominating entertainment and film — from Marsai Martin to Zendaya. Now, Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones has joined the ranks, thanks to her phenomenal skills and portrayal of various roles. And since Daisy starred in Where the Crawdads Sing as Kya Clark, her celebrity has skyrocketed.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Gets to Celebrate His Heritage in Netflix's 'Christmas With You'
Ask any millennial who a certified heartthrob was back in the day and we guarantee you'll hear "Freddie Prinze Jr." more than once as an answer. (Seriously — if you haven't seen She's All That stop what you're doing and go watch it, and then come back to this article!)
Joe Gassmann Is Leaving 'Free Beer and Hot Wings' Without Any Real Explanation
Following several weeks of an unexplained absence, the crew behind Free Beer and Hot Wings acknowledged Joe Gassmann's absence. He has been with the show for several years. However, the statement was a little light on details. Article continues below advertisement. Since the announcement, many people have speculated about what...
Elite TMs Let You Teach Your Pokémon Powerful Moves in 'Pokémon GO'
Any Pokémon trainer knows that Technical Machines can be a real lifesaver in just about game. In the Nintendo console titles, these items allow you to teach a specific move to your Pokémon, and oftentimes these moves are particularly powerful and can help you take down some of the most difficult trainers in the game. In Pokémon GO, TMs are the only way to change what moves your Pokémon have.
Jordin Sparks's Dating History: Love Really Was a Battlefield Before She Met Her Husband
There was a time when American Idol was an anticipated weekly event, a family-viewing tradition after which we picked up our landlines to vote because it was imperative that our faves made it through to the next week. If curmudgeonly Simon Cowell gave a good review for the person you were rooting for, you nearly fell out of your seat.
Who Sings on ‘Monarch?’ The Answer May Surprise You
Fans of Fox’s new country music drama Monarch are wondering who sings on the show. Of course, since the cast includes a country music legend, we can safely assume that at least one star is using his own pipes. But what about the other family members?. Article continues below...
