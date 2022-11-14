ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

How Many Tattoos Does Shauna Rae Have? The TLC Star Said They Have Special “Meanings”

TLC's I Am Shauna Rae follows Shauna Rae Lesick, a 23-year-old Pittsburgh native who navigates being physically different than her peers. On the show — which is now in its second season — Shauna Rae explained that at age 6, her doctors found a malignant glioma, a cancerous brain tumor. She then underwent surgery to remove it, followed by three years of chemotherapy. Once the chemo worked, Shauna Rae’s doctors diagnosed her with pituitary dwarfism at 16. Due to her dormant pituitary, her doctors informed her she would never be taller than 4 feet.
Distractify

'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' Has Been a Roller Coaster for Cheyenne Up Until Her Wedding

Although the stars of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter are willing to share every part of their lives with viewers, it doesn't mean that every moment is easy for them. Especially for Cheyenne Floyd, whose incident regarding being shot at with her kids in the car has been a big part of her storyline. But there is a beacon of hope for her this season, since Cheyenne's wedding are also detailed in the series.
Distractify

Daisy Edgar-Jones Once Dated Actor Tom Varey, but Who's Her Current Main Squeeze?

Cheers to young Hollywood! Over the past few years, Hollywood A-listers in the 20–30 age range have been dominating entertainment and film — from Marsai Martin to Zendaya. Now, Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones has joined the ranks, thanks to her phenomenal skills and portrayal of various roles. And since Daisy starred in Where the Crawdads Sing as Kya Clark, her celebrity has skyrocketed.
Distractify

Joe Gassmann Is Leaving 'Free Beer and Hot Wings' Without Any Real Explanation

Following several weeks of an unexplained absence, the crew behind Free Beer and Hot Wings acknowledged Joe Gassmann's absence. He has been with the show for several years. However, the statement was a little light on details. Article continues below advertisement. Since the announcement, many people have speculated about what...
Distractify

Elite TMs Let You Teach Your Pokémon Powerful Moves in 'Pokémon GO'

Any Pokémon trainer knows that Technical Machines can be a real lifesaver in just about game. In the Nintendo console titles, these items allow you to teach a specific move to your Pokémon, and oftentimes these moves are particularly powerful and can help you take down some of the most difficult trainers in the game. In Pokémon GO, TMs are the only way to change what moves your Pokémon have.
Distractify

Who Sings on ‘Monarch?’ The Answer May Surprise You

Fans of Fox’s new country music drama Monarch are wondering who sings on the show. Of course, since the cast includes a country music legend, we can safely assume that at least one star is using his own pipes. But what about the other family members?. Article continues below...
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
180K+
Followers
29K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy