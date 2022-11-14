ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mypanhandle.com

Northwestern out to stay perfect vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

If you can say one thing about Northwestern under head coach Chris Collins, it is that the Wildcats usually get off to fast starts. For the sixth time in his 10 seasons as head coach, Northwestern is off to a 3-0 start following a 75-63 win at Georgetown on Tuesday in the Gavitt Tipoff Games.
EVANSTON, IL
mypanhandle.com

Georgia Tech beats NIU 68-50 behind Franklin’s double-double

ATLANTA (AP)Javon Franklin had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Deivon Smith added 11 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three blocks and Georgia Tech beat Northern Illinois 68-50 on Thursday night. Georgia Tech (3-0) has started a season with three straight wins for the first time since the 2015-16 season.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy