Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is a Great Action Movie
The sequel to Black Panther is another great action movie, but it’s not much more than that. In fact, thanks in part to the righteous, overbearing virtue signaling that goes on in this movie, and thanks to the fact that this is apparently the movie that’s going to lead the MCU into Phase 5, regarding this movie as a great action movie is about all that needs to be done. But that’s not where things are going to stop. That much is clear since, much like the first movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is already being hailed as a ‘cultural’ movie when in truth, this feels like a serious attempt to cash in on the passing of Chadwick Boseman, as many other critics have already stated. Supporters of the movie and the heads of the MCU might not want to hear this or put much stock in it, but the truth is that by celebrating what the man did, it’s very easy to respect the movie, but looking at how things have been moving, it’s become more of a cash grab than anything.
Predicting What the MCU Will Look Like in 10 Years
It’s a good question, really, since trying to predict what’s going to happen to the MCU in the next decade to come is kind of difficult, especially if one is trying to predict what will follow the current shows and movies that have already appeared. Were this still 2008, it might be easy to state that the MCU is going to undergo a few changes but will still be a solid franchise when that decade is ready to lean into the next one. The Infinity Saga had its ups and downs, but it more or less ended in a manner that was able to satisfy a majority of the fanbase, as the loss that was taken by the Avengers in Infinity War was tough, but it was vindicated by Endgame and what happened near the end. Even the emergence of the Black Widow movie was enough to silence a few doubters since she was finally given her moment in the sun that had been well-deserved for so long. But trying to state that the next ten years will be embraced as much as the previous decade was is unfortunately easy to doubt at this time.
Classic Mismatch: Namor vs. Thanos
There was an explanation given during the rise of Infinity War as to why the MCU wasn’t taking more of its cues from the comics that had spawned the franchise, and one of the most basic answers was that the desire wasn’t to tell the same story once again. There’s some merit to this thought, even if it’s not quite the blanket explanation that many would accept since it needs to be remembered that many of those who have watched the MCU since its infancy has never picked up a single Marvel comic and therefore don’t know the stories. But getting past that, wondering why certain characters haven’t been kept the same is kind of tough since it feels as though the MCU looked at the comics and shrugged their collective shoulders before redesigning various characters in ways that kept the core of who they are, but changed them in ways that a lot of fans have seen fit to question, and others have decided to accept in the name of…well, in the name of reasons. But some changes still don’t change the outcome since a battle between Thanos and Namor, who was finally given an appearance in the MCU, would likely produce the same result.
Matrix is still the best movie in the franchise, with disturbing questions about our reality
Approximately once a year, some renowned physicist creates a paper that suggests we live in a simulated reality, a thought-provoking idea ingeniously pitched in the 1999 box office hit The Matrix. The immense success of Larry and Andy Wachowski’s vision, groundbreaking special effects, and great action sequences generated three sequels.
Should There Be a Black Panther 3?
It’s important to note that whatever’s going to be said in this article is opinion and that if there is a Black Panther 3 to be made, then it’s going to happen, no matter what it said. But on that note, let’s say that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever kind of makes a bold statement that is tough to capitalize on since it would appear that this idea is repeating an ideal that has lasted throughout a couple of movies and even a streaming episode on Disney+ where Okoye shouts it before being killed by a zombified Scarlet Witch. Okay, we get it. Wakanda Forever, a proud nation, will always be there and will always be defended by a culture that hasn’t had to interact with the world to the outside world and yet will gladly downplay it as being somehow lesser because of the lack of technological advancements. That’s kind of like a gifted individual looking down on someone that’s worked their butt off for what they have rather than admitting that everyone moves at a pace that’s comfortable for their needs.
Tim Burton Explains Why He Probably Won’t Be Working For Disney In The Near Future
Tim Burton is back with the Netflix mini-series, Wednesday, which follows the popular Addams Family character whose trying to master her psychic ability, all while trying to navigate a killing spree that’s haunting the town and the legacy of her parents. Though no reviews have hit for the Netflix exclusive, the trailer shows a promising return to form for the Edward Scissorhands filmmaker. Burton’s last feature didn’t particularly do so hot at the box office, as Dumbo was a surprisingly flat release that made less than $350 million worldwide. Despite Burton’s name attached to the live-action remake, Dumbo never captured Burton’s unique and darkly eccentric style.
Andy Serkis Explains Why He Isn’t Returning To Venom 3
It was recently announced that writer/director Kelly Marcel would be helming the latest (and reportedly final) chapter in the Venom saga. Fresh off of doing Venom: Let There Be Carnage, it was somewhat of a surprise that Andy Serkis didn’t return to finish off the series. It’s not particularly uncommon for multiple directors to step into a franchise, but it is interesting when another is confirmed to take over the reins over a previous regime.
Dave Bautista Found Daniel Craig To Be Much Happier On Glass Onion Than James Bond
Back in 2015, Daniel Craig made his feelings known regarding playing James Bond clear in his interview with Time Out London when asked about doing another Bond movie, “Now? I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists. No, not at the moment. Not at all. That’s fine. I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on.” Now Craig would eventually sign up to do No Time Die, and that officially became his final time as the iconic character. Daniel Craig would eventually explain his reasoning for his statement, as the role took a toll on him both mentally and physically, which contributed to his wanting to be done with James Bond.
Where Season 4 of Titans Seems to be Going So Far
Titans, one of the more significant efforts on the DC Comics characters brought to live-action adaptations, along with Doom Patrol, both on HBO Max and releasing new seasons now and in the coming weeks, has been reaching into an unpredicted future. DC has made numerous efforts to create beloved live-action adaptations to compete with the MCU’s wonderfully entangled worlds and characters. However, before the HBO Max series migrated over from the DC Universe streaming service, it was still one of the better adaptations from Warner Bros and DC Comics, although it isn’t connected to the DCEU, newly changed to the DCU. While hiring James Gunn as the head of the newly changed DCU has had no direct influence on Titans, so far, Season 4 of the show has only premiered its earliest episodes and has already shown where the series may be headed. Below, we’ve detailed the HBO Max DC Comics series Titans, specifically where season 4 of Titans seems to be going.
