SFist
Accused Pelosi Attacker David DePape Enters Plea In Federal Court; LA Times Tries to Explain His Radicalization
The 42-year-old Canadian citizen and longtime resident of the Bay Area accused of a brutal attack on Paul Pelosi three weeks ago, David DePape, made his scheduled appearance in federal court on Tuesday where he faces separate charges from those filed in state court. DePape appeared in an orange jumpsuit...
SFist
Alleged Gunman In Oakland Dentist Lili Xu Murder-For-Hire Case Pleads Not Guilty
The suspected hitman who stands accused of pulling the trigger on Oakland dentist Lili Xu pleaded not guilty Wednesday, but prosecutors appear to be seeking a life sentence with no parole for the 33-year-old alleged killer Hasheem Bason. The August, broad-daylight shooting of 60-year-old dentist Lili Xu in Oakland’s Little...
