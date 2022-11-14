Read full article on original website
Related
decrypt.co
Former Enron Liquidator Finds 'Complete Absence of Trustworthy Financial Information' at FTX
FTX’s new chief executive has blasted his predecessor in scathing documents filed as part of the exchange’s bankruptcy proceedings. Enron's liquidator has some choice words for the FTX collapse. John J. Ray III, who was appointed after FTX filed for bankruptcy last week, said he had “never” seen...
decrypt.co
SBF Won't Stop Tweeting, Now Claims FTX US 'Had Enough to Repay All Customers'
The embattled crypto businessman has been making unusual statements on Twitter and to the press since the FTX collapse. Despite the collapse of FTX, the exchange’s ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried continues to tweet. Today on Twitter the embattled businessman asserted that FTX US had enough to “repay all customers”—at least as of November 7.
decrypt.co
Bahamas Regulators Want Control of FTX Bankruptcy Proceedings
The Bahamas Securities Commission wants to take control of FTX’s liquidation. But FTX wants the process to take place in the U.S. Regulators in the Bahamas want to take control of FTX’s bankruptcy proceedings in what could become a messy process. Yesterday, FTX Digital Markets Ltd., the exchange’s...
decrypt.co
UK Lawmakers Don’t Buy Binance’s Evidence on FTX Collapse
The UK’s Parliamentary Treasury Committee asked Binance for internal correspondence. It received a load of news articles instead. U.K. lawmakers today said Binance’s submitted evidence on the collapse of FTX wasn’t sufficient. The U.K.’s Parliamentary Treasury Committee asked crypto exchange Binance for internal correspondence on the collapse...
decrypt.co
Alameda Allegedly Traded These 18 Tokens on Insider Info Through FTX
The scale at which Alameda has been frontrunning FTX listings is "much, much greater" than what we've seen before in crypto, according Argus co-founder Owen Rapaport. Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto trading firm Alameda Research used insider information to accumulate $60 million in tokens ahead of their eventual listing on FTX, Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange, according to compliance firm Argus. And now we know which tokens Alameda cashed in on.
decrypt.co
'Only a Psychopath Can Write That Tweet': Binance CEO CZ on SBF
Speaking at an event with economic think tank the Milken Institute in the UAE, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao called former FTX CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried a “psychopath” for alluding in a tweet that Zhao was his “sparring partner” amid FTX’s catastrophic collapse. The FTX liquidity crisis...
decrypt.co
U.S. Banks Launch a Digital Dollar Blockchain Pilot
Mainstream financial institutions are working with the Federal Reserve to test a digital currency platform. While the crypto market is shaken to its core by the failure of FTX, traditional financial institutions are taking a step into the world of digital currency. A group of banking institutions—including HBSC, Mastercard, and...
decrypt.co
Voyager 'Shocked, Disgruntled, Dismayed' by FTX Bankruptcy as Crypto Lender Searches for Another Buyer
Voyager Digital’s legal team said it’s “shocked, disgruntled, dismayed” at having to reopen the bidding process for its distressed assets following FTX’s bankruptcy during a hearing yesterday. The Voyager Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors announced last week that it had reopened the bidding process, saying...
decrypt.co
FTX Lawsuit Takes Aim at Larry David, Tom Brady for Promoting Crypto Exchange
Sam Bankman-Fried is facing a class action lawsuit from FTX investors alleging the firm’s yield-bearing crypto accounts broke Florida laws. A group of investors filed a class action lawsuit against the collapsed crypto exchange FTX, its founder Sam Bankman-Fried, as well as several celebrities, alleging they were part of a “fraudulent scheme” designed “to take advantage of unsophisticated investors from across the country.”
decrypt.co
Circle Reveals FTX Exposure, Says USDC Conversions on Binance Have Hurt Projections
USDC issuer Circle cited FTX's collapse and Binance auto-conversions of USDC to BUSD for "materially lower" projections in an SEC filing. The collapse of FTX and automatic conversions of USD Coin on Binance will cause Circle’s performance to be “materially lower” than the projections it made in February, the company said in a new regulatory filing.
decrypt.co
BlockFi Mulls Bankruptcy Filing and Layoffs in Wake of FTX Collapse, Met With Binance
The struggling crypto lender paused customer withdrawals last week, and is now exploring a Chapter 11 filing, a source at the company tells Decrypt. BlockFi has retained an advisor to look into a possible Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, has approached Binance for help, and is looking at likely layoffs, sources told Decrypt.
decrypt.co
New FTX CEO Distances Company From SBF After Controversial DMs Surface
FTX’s new post-bankruptcy leader may not be a fan of Sam Bankman-Fried’s social media transparency. Following days of cryptic and controversial tweets from former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), plus today's revelation of shocking direct messages to a reporter, FTX's newly-installed CEO took to Twitter to distance the firm from its founder and one-time poster child.
decrypt.co
FTX Bankruptcy Jurisdiction Fight: Bahamas Regulators Now Confirm They Directed SBF to Move Assets
An FTX filing says the embattled ex-CEO moved assets after declaring bankruptcy, giving the island nation an edge. At least some of the millions of dollars in FTX customer funds mysteriously moved off the exchange last week were moved at the direction of regulators in the Bahamas. That assertion was made in a new filing by the embattled company, and confirmed late on Thursday by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas itself.
decrypt.co
Crypto Lender SALT Halts Withdrawals After FTX Collapse
SALT is the latest crypto company caught up in fhe contagion sparked by the fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire. Crypto lending platform SALT said it is halting withdrawals today, the latest firm to do so amid the FTX-sparked contagion sweeping across the cryptocurrency landscape. "The collapse of FTX has impacted...
decrypt.co
Crypto Liquidity Provider B2C2 Offers to Purchase Loans from Genesis
A well-known cryptocurrency market maker, B2C2, is extending a hand to the struggling crypto lending firm Genesis, after the latter company froze customer withdrawals on Wednesday. “B2C2Group wishes to extend an offer to purchase loans from GenesisTrading's book to alleviate the current liquidity shortfall,” tweeted B2C2 founder Max Boonen, minutes...
decrypt.co
What the Genesis Loan Suspension Teaches Us About Crypto Lending
Genesis Global Trading, one of the largest crypto lenders and institutions, announced on November 16 that they would "temporarily suspend redemptions and new loan originations in the lending business." Genesis Global Trading, one of the largest crypto lenders and institutions, announced November 16 that they would "temporarily suspend redemptions and...
decrypt.co
Janet Yellen: FTX Meltdown Shows Need for 'More Effective Oversight' of Crypto
The Treasury Secretary reiterated concerns that trouble in the crypto market could eventually "raise broader financial stability concerns." Secretary Treasury Janet Yellen added her voice to the growing chorus of Washington leaders demanding action in the wake of crypto exchange FTX’s collapse last week, saying on Wednesday that the meltdown has demonstrated “the need for more effective oversight of cryptocurrency markets.”
decrypt.co
Not Your Keys, Not Your Crypto: What to Know Before the Next FTX-type Meltdown
The popular adage, Not your Keys, Not your Coins, is making the rounds in the wake of the latest exchange meltdown. But what does it actually mean?. As FTX’s collapse sent shockwaves through the crypto world, one saying was uttered again and again: “Not your keys, not your coins.”
decrypt.co
Uniswap Overtakes Coinbase as Second-Largest Exchange Trading Ethereum Today
Today, Uniswap became the second-largest exchange after Binance for Ethereum trading in the last 24 hours. Traders are flocking to decentralized exchanges (DEXs) in the wake of FTX’s sudden, catastrophic implosion. One DEX, in particular, has risen overnight to become the world’s second-largest venue for trading Ethereum: Uniswap.
decrypt.co
Ripple Urges UK to Craft ‘Bespoke Regulatory Framework’ for Crypto
In a newly-published whitepaper, Ripple recommended that the UK pull odds and ends of various crypto regulations from around the world. Ripple is hoping to make inroads with politicians in the UK amid its ongoing dispute with the SEC in the United States. Ripple is the company behind the XRP...
Comments / 0