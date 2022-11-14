Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Nov. 18-20
1 / Shop for the Holidays at Blue Genie Art Bazaar. Still looking for the perfect gifts? Blue Genie Art Bazaar, one of Austin’s most cherished holiday markets, opens this weekend. Search through thousands of original, locally made works ranging from items that stir up laughter to art pieces that create a heartfelt moment. Shop in-person, online, or hire a personal shopper to check off your list for you. Learn more here. Nov. 18-Dec. 24, 6100 Airport Blvd.
seguintoday.com
Community Thanksgiving dinner coming to city of Seguin
(Seguin) — Everyone deserves to have a warm holiday meal, and the city of Seguin is working with community partners to try to make that happen this year. Seguin Mayor Donna Dodgen says more details are coming, but the city is planning to host a community dinner at the end of next week.
LIST: Holiday light events in Central Texas for 2022 season
Here is a list of light events in the Central Texas area you can enjoy with your family this year.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
This senior living community has celebrity chef, restaurant open to public
When The Hacienda at Georgetown opens near Austin, TX, in early 2023, the amenities on the 13-acre campus will include fine-dining meals prepared by celebrity chef Stephan Pyles. Among the five dining options at the resort-style community will be an outward-facing restaurant called Alma, which means “soul” in Spanish....
Local Restaurateur and Caterer to Open Cajun Eatery in Austin
It is a notable development considering Mr. Shallcross’s leadership at the helm of 2 Dine 4 Fine Catering, a successful high-end catering company in Central Texas, and his nearby Louisiana-inspired restaurant, Sawyer & Co.
Buddy’s Burgers to Open its Second Location
According to the listing, the restaurant will cost an estimated $300,000 to construct and cover around 3,100 square feet of space, on top of featuring drive-thru capabilities.
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
enchantingtexas.com
17 Awesome Things to do in Historic Gruene, Texas
Located in the Texas Hill Country, exactly midway between Austin and San Antonio, you will find a slice of Texas’ past: the Gruene Dance Hall. This is Texas’ oldest dance hall and it has a very unique history. Gruene, Texas (pronounced Green, Texas) was a former German town...
Uncomfortably cold and wet weekend weather
This weekend's temperatures are not expected to warm above the 40s... numbers we don't typically see until January (as morning lows!) --Kristen Currie
fox7austin.com
Sunshine returns today, another cold front coming
AUSTIN, Texas - The sunshine returns today but the chilly streak rolls on. Highs will stay in the 50s for the 5th straight day. We should be in the 70s this time of year. Winter in November continues. The clouds will be back tonight along with a few sprinkles and...
TODAY.com
Puppy found floating in a box down a river is ‘grateful’ in new home
An abandoned puppy found floating in a box in a Texas river navigated a dangerous course that led him to a loving forever home. On Oct. 3, two good Samaritans fished the 2-month-old pup out of the river and took the skinny dog to a nearby animal shelter. Shelter staff determined that the puppy had canine parvovirus, aka parvo — a highly contagious virus that is often a death sentence for shelter dogs. It can also be fatal if left untreated.
atasteofkoko.com
16 Best Bakeries in Austin, Texas
With the holidays right around the corner, here’s where you can find the best freshly baked pastries, bread or sweets. There are dozens of Austin bakeries to choose from, each with its own unique style and flavor whether you’re looking for a Mexican bakery or a cafe with pan dulce, there’s something for every sweet tooth and craving. Hit the Farmers Market and pair it with a quick snack like a bagel, quiche, or sandwich with a choice of buns.
kut.org
Texas dialysis patients hope new state law keeps centers open during major weather events
For the last 19 years, Melissa Bensouda hasn't gotten many good nights of sleep. Bensouda, who lives in Pflugerville outside of Austin, is among the few patients who does home hemodialysis. For eight hours a night, she hooks up to a dialysis machine that helps manage her chronic kidney disease.
kut.org
Double-decker highway coming to South Austin
Amid howls of protest and a legal challenge in federal court, the Texas Department of Transportation is plowing ahead with the first of three projects to widen I-35 through Travis County. The I-35 Capital Express South project stretches from Ben White Boulevard south to State Highway 45 East. The signature...
kut.org
What's the history behind the ACC Pinnacle campus?
Austin Community College’s Pinnacle building is almost 200 feet tall. Looking out from the roof, everything else seems tiny. It dwarfs the nearby apartment buildings and stores. For ACC professor Emily Anderson, this out-of-place highrise begged some questions. “What’s the history behind the ACC pinnacle campus?” Anderson wrote to...
Fires destroy two popular New Braunfels restaurants in the span of a few weeks
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A fury of flames destroyed two popular New Braunfels restaurants in a matter of weeks. The latest fire happened Monday night at ‘Cancun Mexican Restaurant.’ The other fire happened at the end of October at ‘Old River City Cafe.’ The investigations are underway for both fires. New Braunfels Fire Chief Ruy Lozano told KENS 5 the fires are not connected, but said there are similarities.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
4Ever Family: Adriana
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Meet 16-year-old Adriana, who is seeking to become part...
iheart.com
This Buc-ee's In Texas Has A Secret Not Everyone Knows About
No two Buc-ee's locations are the same. That's what prompted MySanAntonio to investigate 33 stores in less than a week — and what they found might shock you. There's a secret spot at the Luling Buc-ee's that'll save you a world of time when filling up your tank. Did you know there's rows of secret gas pumps? Reporter Chris O'Connell discovered "row upon row of unoccupied gas pumps" when he was waiting in line to fill up. In fact, he mentioned this was the only "big" location where there was a wait to do so.
Crews put out massive fire at New Braunfels restaurant
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Fire crews battled a massive fire at a beloved New Braunfels restaurant Monday night. The first started around 11:30 p.m. at Cancun Mexican Restaurant in the 600 block of South Seguin Avenue. Officials say when crews arrived, the fire was "fully involved" with flames and...
Abandoned Puppy Rescued From Texas River Finds Forever Home
Everyone loves an underdog. Just ask Kayak, an adorable puppy who was abandoned and found floating in a box down a Texas river two months ago. Now he’s settling into his forever home with a new dog mom and a little kid sister. A Rough Start Kayak’s journey has been a long and tumultuous one. […] The post Abandoned Puppy Rescued From Texas River Finds Forever Home appeared first on DogTime.
