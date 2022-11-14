ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Cannon shares how much he pays on child support

By Maria Loreto
Nick Cannon is spending a lot of money on his kids.

The father of 12 shared in an interview just how much money he spends on child support, a sum that many have wondered about due to his large amount of wealth and how many kids he has.

“I definitely spend a lot more than [$3 million] on my children annually… I don’t plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child,” said Cannon on an interview with The Neighborgood Talk . Once cannon has his thirteenth child with model Alyssa Scott , this sum might increase even more.

Cannon has had children with multiple women, including Mariah Carey , Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Bre Tiesi and Lanisha Cole .

Cannon has an unorthodox approach to relationships and parenting, one that has caused a lot of interest from the public. In an appearance on The Breakfast Club he talked about relationships and his personal views on them. “Just the idea that a man should have one woman, we shouldn’t have anything. I have no ownership over this person. If we’re really talking about how we coexist and how we populate, it’s about what exchange can we create together? I’ve never really subscribed to that mentality,” he said.

De La Rosa, one of Cannon’s partners, also discussed their relationship, calling it polyamourous. “Nick is my primary partner,” she said in an appearance on the Lovers and Friends podcast. “Being in a polyamorous relationship doesn’t mean you have low self-esteem or self-worth.”

She said that while she respects people’s opinions and understands why they’d be interested in her relationship with Cannon, she won’t accept any judgement. “Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids,” she said.

