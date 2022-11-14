Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Latest North Korea long-range missile had potential to reach US mainland, Japan says
North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday, the second missile test by the Kim Jong Un regime in two days. Japan said it had the potential range to reach the US mainland. The ICBM was launched around 10:15 a.m. local time from the Sunan area of the...
US home sales fall for 9th month in a row in October
Home sales in the United States declined for the ninth month in a row in October as surging mortgage rates and high prices pushed buyers out of the market. Sales of existing homes — which include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops — were down 28.4% in October from a year ago and down 5.9% from September, according to a National Association of Realtors report released Friday. All regions of the United States saw month-over-month and year-over-year declines.
India's first private rocket Vikram-S is launched into space
Indian startup Skyroot Aerospace launched the country's first privately developed rocket, Vikram-S, into space on Friday with support from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Until now, the country's space industry has been dominated by the state-run ISRO, but Skyroot Aerospace has opened up the sector to private companies.
Foxconn has recruited 100,000 new workers for largest iPhone factory, state media reports
More than 100,000 people have signed up for a massive recruitment drive by Apple's supplier Foxconn for the largest iPhone factory in China, according to Chinese state media. The hiring spree comes at a time when Apple is facing significant supply chain constraints at the assembly facility located in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou and expects iPhone 14 shipments to be hit just as the key holiday shopping season begins.
House panel wants internal documents from bankrupt crypto exchange FTX
A powerful subcommittee in the House of Representatives is seeking internal documents and communications from Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX to understand how the crypto exchange collapsed so suddenly and what is being done to recover customer funds. FTX, formerly one of the most trusted brands in crypto, filed for bankruptcy...
Get ready for bigger paychecks: Record high increases expected in 2023
Employers are planning to increase their salary budgets by 4.6% next year, the highest expected annual jump in 15 years. That's according to the latest international survey from consulting firm Willis Towers Watson, which included responses from 1,550 US employers. The survey was conducted from October 3 to November 4.
US climate envoy John Kerry tests positive for Covid-19 as UN summit heads into overtime
With just hours left to go to reach an international climate agreement, US climate envoy John Kerry has tested positive for Covid-19 at the United Nations' COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, his spokesperson Whitney Smith said. Smith said in a statement that Kerry is "experiencing mild symptoms" and...
How to get a year's worth of flights for $599
Have you cut down on travel over the past couple of years and are wanting to make up for lost time? Always planned to see more of the US? Take a trip of a lifetime around your home country? Enter Frontier Airlines, and its new unlimited annual flight pass -- for just $599.
