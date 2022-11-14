Home sales in the United States declined for the ninth month in a row in October as surging mortgage rates and high prices pushed buyers out of the market. Sales of existing homes — which include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops — were down 28.4% in October from a year ago and down 5.9% from September, according to a National Association of Realtors report released Friday. All regions of the United States saw month-over-month and year-over-year declines.

7 HOURS AGO