ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.7 KORD

One Beloved Ski Resort Near Tri-Cities Is Top in the State

Located in the Pacific Northwest, Washington State is home to some of the best skiing in the country. With its diverse terrain and abundance of snowfall, Washington State boasts countless ski resorts for both beginners and advanced skiers alike. I asked our Facebook listeners where the best places to ski...
WASHINGTON STATE
102.7 KORD

Guess Which Beloved Celebrity is from This Tiny Washington Town

Growing up myself in a really small town in Washington State, it is hard to believe anyone born in one can make it big and become a worldwide superstar. It has happened, however. Can you guess which beloved household worldwide celebrity is from a town in Washington State so tiny that you might not have even heard of it.
DARRINGTON, WA
102.7 KORD

Can Washington Get Hurricanes? Well, Sort Of.

While researching Washington's history of earthquakes yesterday, I wanted to see what kind of environmental hazards the Pacific Northwest and Washington itself are vulnerable to from the coast. We certainly have tsunami risk up and down the coast, but the likelihood of that having tremendous environmental damage to the cities and towns more insulated by the Cascade Mountains is extremely low.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

As climate change progresses, trees in Seattle struggle

SEATTLE — As the driest summer in Seattle’s record books ended, trees across the city were sounding silent alarms. It was the latest in a string of Seattle summers in the last decade, including a record-breaking heat dome in 2021, to feature drier conditions and hotter temperatures that have left many trees with premature brown leaves and needles, bald branches and excessive seeding –- all signs of stress.
SEATTLE, WA
102.7 KORD

One Adorable Tiny Town in Washington State Does Its Own Census

Can You Name One Of The Smallest Towns In Washington State?. I've often talked about growing up on the Grande Ronde River at the bottom of the Rattlesnake Grade near Clarkston Washington. By Dsdugan at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3054763. By Dsdugan at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3054763.
WASHINGTON STATE
secretseattle.co

The 12 Best Places To See Holiday Light Displays In Seattle This Winter

Nothing gets us in the holiday mood quite like a festive light display. Whether you’re excited to celebrate Christmas or Hanukkah or simply trying to ward off the long dark nights of a PNW winter, you’ll love these holiday light displays in Seattle. The best part is that many of them are free!
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington

The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
YELM, WA
secretseattle.co

7 Seattle Holiday Markets To Put On Your Calendar (And Counting)

As convenient as it can be to do your holiday shopping at home on your computer, there’s something to be said for the festive feeling of strolling through a holiday market, hot chocolate in hand. We’re happy to report that Seattle has no shortage of Christmas markets and holiday craft fairs coming up over the next couple of months. We rounded up some of our favorites, but will be continuously adding more so be sure to take a page out of Santa’s book and check this list twice!
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

New grizzly cub at Woodland Park Zoo now has a name

SEATTLE — Woodland Park Zoo’s new grizzly cub now has a name. Because of the bounty of ferns across the Pacific Northwest, the female cub was dubbed “Fern.”. The cub was rescued in Montana after losing her mother and arrived at the zoo in October, where she is in quarantine at the zoo’s hospital to ensure the wellness of other animals.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Elephant at center of Seattle zoo fight euthanized by Oklahoma zoo

Bamboo, an elephant that was once at the center of controversy between animal welfare activists and Woodland Park Zoo, has died. The 56-year-old Asian elephant was euthanized Tuesday at the Oklahoma City Zoo after she displayed mobility and age-related issues, according to the zoo. Bamboo and another elephant, Chai, were...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
102.7 KORD

Celebrate 2023 By Taking a FREE Hike in One of Washington’s Beautiful State Parks

Washington State Parks is celebrating the new year with its First Day Hikes program, which will make hikes across 40 of Washington's state parks free for one day. There is no need to have previously purchased a Discover Pass but you may need a parking permit for certain areas. For those who like to collect keepsakes, the free hike will also come with a free First Day Hikes 2023 pin to commemorate the event. Washington State Parks tells us that last year almost 55,000 people participated, hiking for over 130,000 miles combined.
WASHINGTON STATE
freightwaves.com

Recovery mission continues for cargo airplane — 70 years later

FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. This story originally appeared at Flyingmag.com. By Kimberly Johnson. On the afternoon of Nov. 22, 1952, and while sitting...
TACOMA, WA
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy