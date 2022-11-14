ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Club 93.7

Inside Flint’s Abandoned Swanson Funeral Home – 2017 VS. 2021

Check out this video from inside the abandoned Swanson Funeral Home in Flint, MI. Over the last five-plus years, Swanson Funeral Home in Flint has been in the news on several occasions. None of those occasions have been for good reasons. Swanson Funeral Home was forcibly shut down by the state back in 2017 and that is just the beginning of the story.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Semi-Sweets in Genesee County shutting down after 8 years

GENESEE COUNTY, MI - For the past eight years, Semi-Sweets has done catering for weddings, birthday parties, and a variety of other occasions. Located at both the Flint Farmers’ Market and in Flushing at 8474 W. Mount Morris Rd, the business announced that it will shut down for good, no longer providing a “sweet ending” for its customers.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Sandusky student struck by car while trying to cross Elk Street

With heavy traffic in the area due to school being dismissed early, a 14-year-old Sandusky student was hit by a car as she tried crossing at Lincoln and South Elk Streets on Wednesday, November 9. According to Sandusky Police Chief Brett Lester, the student, a Sandusky resident, was trying to...
SANDUSKY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Pontiac motorcyclist dead after crashing on icy road; alcohol considered factor

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after he crashed his motorcycle on an icy road early Thursday. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Nicholas Miner, 30, was riding his 2016 Yamaha motorcycle east on Montcalm near Glenwood in Pontiac around 2:25 a.m. when he lost control, hit a curb, and was ejected from the motorcycle.
PONTIAC, MI
The Flint Journal

Second firefighter resigns after failed search in fatal Flint fire

FLINT, MI -- A Flint firefighter who was disciplined for his actions during and after a fatal house fire in May has resigned from the city’s Fire Department. A city spokeswoman confirmed the resignation of firefighter Michael Zlotek, but declined to comment further on the matter, which has become the subject of a civil lawsuit filed by the family of Zyaire Mitchell, 12, and Lamar Mitchell, 9 -- brothers who died from injuries they sustained in the house fire on West Pulaski Street.
FLINT, MI
thesalinepost.com

2 Hospitalized, Michigan Avenue Closed After Crash in Saline Tuesday

Two people were transported to the hospital and Michigan Avenue was closed for 45 minutes following a crash on Michigan Avenue Tuesday afternoon in the City of Saline. Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik said a 65-year-old woman from Hudson was westbound on Michigan Avenue near Ann Arbor Street when she suffered a medical issue. The driver rear-ended a Toyota Prius, pushing that vehicle into the eastbound lane near Monroe Street. The driver of a Buick Enclave went off the roadway on the south side of Michigan Avenue and struck two light poles before coming to a rest by the orthodontist office on the north side of Michigan Avenue.
SALINE, MI
Club 93.7

Is A Hookah Bar Opening In Grand Blanc Sweetwater Location?

Sweetwater Bar and Grill permanently closed its doors in October of this year. The announcement was made via social media. The post (which has since been taken down on Facebook, but you can see below) mentioned that it was tough to find employees. That did not add up for the employees that suddenly lost their jobs.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Club 93.7

Walking Thru a Deserted Detroit Neighborhood At Night

Driving thru any abandoned neighborhood at night is creepy enough...but to walk through one of the deserted Detroit neighborhoods during the night is downright ballsy. Walking alone in a parking ramp is nerve-wracking enough...but in a mostly-abandoned neighborhood? Nuh-uh...not me. But this guy did...he took his cellphone and walked down...
DETROIT, MI
Community Policy