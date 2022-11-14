John D. Stahl, 87, died late Sunday, November 13, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital after weeks of failing health. He was born January 21, 1935 in Crawford County to the late Irvin and Mary (Kalb) Stahl and raised on the family farm near Sulphur Springs. While in school, John excelled on the basketball court for the Yellow Jackets, played baseball, and graduated in 1953. That summer, he married Virginia “Ginger” Traxler and they shared 65 years of marriage until her death in 2018. John worked for The Timken Co. for 30 years while pursuing his passion of grain and cattle farming. He loved his farm and the privilege of working with his son. He didn’t miss a day of farm work until his health no longer allowed just a few weeks ago.

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO