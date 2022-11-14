Read full article on original website
Barry Stephen Cooper
Barry Stephen Cooper, 75 of Bucyrus passed away on Tuesday November 15, 2022 at home. Barry was born June 8, 1947 in Bucyrus to the late Archie Quentin Cooper and Mary Rose (Caporini) Cooper-Bores. He was also preceded in death by step father Bernie Bores and one grandson. Barry is...
Charles E. Wright
Charles E. Wright age 90 of Forest, died at Bridge Hospice Care Center on Nov. 15, 2022. He was born Aug. 7, 1932 in Hancock County to the late Glen and Ethel (Drew) Wright. He married Carol L. McDaniel on Nov. 1, 1951, she preceded him in death on Feb. 19, 2014.
Christine M. Toney
Christine M. Toney, 51, of Mansfield, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022 at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital after an extended illness. Born October 13, 1971 in Bucyrus, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Mary (Gerster) Awbrey. Chris was proud to work in the healthcare industry as a...
Martha E. Hodge
Martha E. Hodge age 92 of Forest, passed away at Blanchard Valley Hospital on November 9, 2022. She was born on February 17, 1930 in Cambridge to the late Wilmer L. and Mary Margaret (Terrel) Riggs. Martha first married Dale Dawson and later married Donald G. Hodge. She is survived...
John D. Stahl
John D. Stahl, 87, died late Sunday, November 13, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital after weeks of failing health. He was born January 21, 1935 in Crawford County to the late Irvin and Mary (Kalb) Stahl and raised on the family farm near Sulphur Springs. While in school, John excelled on the basketball court for the Yellow Jackets, played baseball, and graduated in 1953. That summer, he married Virginia “Ginger” Traxler and they shared 65 years of marriage until her death in 2018. John worked for The Timken Co. for 30 years while pursuing his passion of grain and cattle farming. He loved his farm and the privilege of working with his son. He didn’t miss a day of farm work until his health no longer allowed just a few weeks ago.
Carol Ann Conover
Carol Ann Conover age 82 of Forest, died at Vancrest of Ada on Nov. 12, 2022. She was born on Jan. 17, 1940 in Hardin Co. to the late Clarence James and Beulah Louise (Green) McKee. She married Darrell Brandyberry and then married Robert Conover, who preceded her in death.
Marion names Officer of the Year
MARION—The Marion Police Department is excited to recognize the 2022 Officer of the Year, Officer Dan Ice. Officer Ice was nominated by his supervisors and selected through a vote of all department members for this honor. Officer Ice started his career with MPD in March of 1998. During his...
Crossroads gives back to the community
BUCYRUS—The Crossroads Family of Companies is giving back to the community this holiday season thanks to a unique partnership with the United Way of Crawford County. Crossroads owners Jason and Justin McMullen recently presented Amber Wertman, Executive Director of the United Way of Crawford County, with a check for $12,500. These funds were raised during Crossroads’ open house event hosted last month; therefore, much of the credit goes to all the individuals who purchased a pre-sale ticket and helped Crossroads meet its fundraising goal.
North Central Electric, CoBank, grant $11,500 to Seneca East Local Schools
SENECA COUNTY—In partnership with CoBank, a national cooperative bank, North Central Electric Cooperative is proud to announce an $11,500 grant to Seneca East Local Schools. The purpose of the funding is to purchase educational play equipment for the recently launched preschool program at Seneca East. The CoBank Sharing Success...
GOAL Digital Academy making strides in Special Education
MANSFIELD—Digital Academy accepts students with diverse learning styles, including those in special education. The Special Education department has grown to a total of 16 staff serving students in the past year. Students being served in the special education department represent 27% of the total GOAL student population. With that growth, GOAL has implemented several procedures and routines to improve intervention services.
Positive Seekers offering annual Letters to Santa
BUCYRUS—The Positive Seekers are hosting this year’s “Letter to Santa” event. The Positive Seekers are encouraging your children to write their letters to Santa early this year. All the kids need to do is get an envelope and put just their first name in the top...
Harmony House changes name, with vision of helping those gain freedom from homelessness
MANSFIELD—To show proper representation to all their services and better highlight their mission, Harmony House Homeless Services is excited to announce they have changed their name to Wayfinders Ohio. “We do so much more than exclusively provide shelter to the homeless population. And we just felt the old name...
High speed chase ends in cornfield—suspects arrested
WYANDOT—At 10:15 am Tuesday, detectives from the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit were attempting to serve a warrant on a person wanted for a probation violation. While conducting surveillance, detectives observed a person matching the suspect’s description in a grey 2009 Chevrolet truck leaving the Village of Carey.
